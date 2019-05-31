Log in
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/31/2019

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET and the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of these presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst discovers novel, oral small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and a preclinical program to develop oral ALK-2 inhibitors for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
