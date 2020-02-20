Log in
BioCryst to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 5

02/20/2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 877-303-8027 for domestic callers and 760-536-5165 for international callers and using conference ID # 7351587. A live webcast of the call and any slides will be available online at the investors section of the company website at www.biocryst.com. A telephone replay of the call will be available by dialing 855-859-2056 for domestic callers or 404-537-3406 for international callers and entering the conference ID # 7351587.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including berotralstat (BCX7353), an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst’s first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

BCRXW

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18,9 M
EBIT 2019 -126 M
Net income 2019 -136 M
Finance 2019 89,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,31x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,60x
EV / Sales2019 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 7,64x
Capitalization 433 M
