BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(BCRX)
BioCryst to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6

07/23/2019 | 07:15am EDT

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will report its second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 877-303-8027 for domestic callers and 760-536-5165 for international callers and using conference ID # 8954869. A live webcast of the call and any slides will be available online at the investors section of the company website at www.biocryst.com. A telephone replay of the call will be available by dialing 855-859-2056 for domestic callers or 404-537-3406 for international callers and entering the conference ID # 8954869.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and a preclinical program to develop oral ALK-2 inhibitors for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14,7 M
EBIT 2019 -125 M
Net income 2019 -135 M
Finance 2019 13,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,77x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,21x
EV / Sales2019 24,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,40x
Capitalization 370 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,56  $
Last Close Price 3,35  $
Spread / Highest target 288%
Spread / Average Target 126%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon P. Stonehouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Alexander Ingram Chairman
Robert Bennett Vice President-Investor Relations & Operations
Thomas R. Staab CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
William P. Sheridan Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-57.99%370
GILEAD SCIENCES3.77%82 702
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.05%44 598
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-20.61%32 544
GENMAB14.24%11 908
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC32.61%11 068
