BioDelivery Sciences to Present at the 10th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, today announced that Herm Cukier, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on November 20, 2019. The management team will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 20

Time: 6:00 PM GMT

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff123/bdsi/

A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Company's website and made available for 60 days.



ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

