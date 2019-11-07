Log in
BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(BDSI)
BioDelivery Sciences to Present at the 10th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, today announced that Herm Cukier, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on November 20, 2019. The management team will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

Presentation Details:
Date: Wednesday, November 20
Time: 6:00 PM GMT
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff123/bdsi/

A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Company's website and made available for 60 days.
             
ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products and those in development address serious and debilitating conditions such as chronic pain, breakthrough cancer pain, opioid dependence, and opioid-induced constipation.

Contact:

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(646) 597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
