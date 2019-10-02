Update: BioElectronics Announces Publication of a Study of the ActiPatch Medical Device as an Effective Long-Term Treatment for Chronic Pain

FREDERICK, MD, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC PINK: BIEL) www.bielcorp.com, the maker of non-invasive electroceutical devices, is pleased to announce the publication of a study in the journal Pain Research and Management, titled “A Prospective Six-Month Study of Chronic Pain Sufferers: A Novel OTC Neuromodulation Therapy”. The study demonstrated that users who experience pain relief after using ActiPatch® for 7 days, continued to experience this relief over at least 6 months when ActiPatch® use is continued.



The Study Key Points:

240 Subjects were recruited into 6-month study of 7-day trial users of the ActiPatch medical device to treat chronic pain.

7 days after initial treatment, average pain was reduced by 65%, from 8.2 to 2.9 on a 0-10 visual analog scale (VAS).

At the 6-month measurement, the average VAS was 3.3, indicating a 60% pain reduction from baseline.

Sustained pain relief translated into improved quality of life and reduced medication use for the majority of the subjects.

The publication is Open Access and can be viewed at: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/prm/2019/3154194/.

The article was authored by Dr. Richard Staelin, Ph.D. of Duke University, Dr. Ian Rawe, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Research at BioElectronics and Dr. Sree Koneru, Ph.D., VP of Product Development at BioElectronics. “While many pain treatments provide short term relief, there is little data on maintaining long-term effectiveness. This study is therefore significant as it shows that that ActiPatch is not only highly effective in the short term (7 days), but maintains treatment effectiveness over at least 6 months in a majority of subjects,” said Dr. Rawe.

