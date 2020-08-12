Biofarm S A : 2020-08-12 Communique

Translation from Romanian
COMMUNIQUÉ
BIOFARM S.A. having the registered office in Bucharest, no. 99 Logofatul Tautu, 3'd CityDistrict, with tax identification number RO 341563 and order number with the Trade Register J40/199/1991, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium category - symbol BIO, informs the shareholders and investors that the unaudited financial statements of the 1st Semester of 2020, drafted in accordance with the provisions of Regulation no. 5/2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority (F.S.A), as further amended and supplemented, will put at the disposal of the public, in electronic format, on the company website www.biofarm.ro at "Corporate Governance/Financial Reports" section, starting with 13.08.2020, 6:30 p.m.
