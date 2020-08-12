Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Biofarm S.A.    BIO   ROBIOFACNOR9

BIOFARM S.A.

(BIO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 08/11
0.428 RON   +0.47%
08:53aBIOFARM S A : 2020-08-12 Communique
PU
08/10BIOFARM S A : 2020-08-10 Raport Curent
PU
08/10BIOFARM S A : 2020-08-10 Current Report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biofarm S A : 2020-08-12 Communique

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 08:53am EDT

Translation from Romanian

COMMUNIQUÉ

BIOFARM S.A. having the registered office in Bucharest, no. 99 Logofatul Tautu, 3'd CityDistrict, with tax identification number RO 341563 and order number with the Trade Register J40/199/1991, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium category - symbol BIO, informs the shareholders and investors that the unaudited financial statements of the 1st Semester of 2020, drafted in accordance with the provisions of Regulation no. 5/2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority (F.S.A), as further amended and supplemented, will put at the disposal of the public, in electronic format, on the company website www.biofarm.ro at "Corporate Governance/Financial Reports" section, starting with 13.08.2020, 6:30 p.m.

B.D. CHAIRMAN

Andrei HREBENCIUC

99 Logofătul Tăutu street, Bucharest 3, 031212, Romania

T: +40 21 301 0600; F: +40 21 301 0605; Email: office@biofarm.ro; biofarm.ro

Share capital 98.537.535 lei, fully subscribed and paid-up, RO341563, J40/199/5.02.1991

Account RO26 BRDE 441 SV 28095 174410 BRD Decebal Branch

Disclaimer

BIOFARM SA published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 12:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BIOFARM S.A.
08:53aBIOFARM S A : 2020-08-12 Communique
PU
08/10BIOFARM S A : 2020-08-10 Raport Curent
PU
08/10BIOFARM S A : 2020-08-10 Current Report
PU
07/31BIOFARM S A : 2020-07-31 Current Report
PU
07/20BIOFARM S A : 2020-07-17 Current Report
PU
06/09BIOFARM S A : 2020-05-13 Communique
PU
03/05BIOFARM SA : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019BIOFARM SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018BIOFARM SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017BIOFARM SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 195 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net income 2019 50,9 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net cash 2019 91,1 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,53x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 422 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 356
Free-Float 12,3%
Chart BIOFARM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Biofarm S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Catalin Constantin Vicol General Manager & Director
Andrei Hrebenciuc Chairman
Mihai Trifu Chief Financial Officer
Dragos-George Bîlteanu Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Bogdan-Alexandru Dragoi Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOFARM S.A.17.91%103
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.27%24 303
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.133.50%20 534
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.25.08%17 398
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.24.26%14 572
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED69.65%11 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group