Biofrontera to Present at the 4th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Stock Conference

Leverkusen, Germany, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F), an international biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Hermann Lübbert, Biofrontera’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 4th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Stock Conference, being held on October 29-30, 2018 at Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, FL.



Details of the presentation are below:

Event: 4th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Time: 11:00am ET

Location: Track 1 - Preserve Ballroom C

Biofrontera’s management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the event. Alternatively, interested investors may contact Tram Bui of The Ruth Group at tbui@theruthgroup.com or (646) 536-7035 to schedule a meeting.

About Biofrontera:



Biofrontera AG is an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of a platform of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Biofrontera's approved products focus on the treatment in the U.S. and Europe of actinic keratoses, which are skin lesions that can sometimes lead to skin cancer, as well as the treatment of certain forms of basal cell carcinoma in the European Union. American Depositary Shares representing Biofrontera's ordinary shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "BFRA", and Biofrontera's ordinary shares are listed in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (B8F, ISIN: DE0006046113). Information is also available at www.biofrontera.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. Such forward-looking statements are based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of Biofrontera AG, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in the Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC, including in the section "Risk Factors," and in future reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Enquiries, please contact: Biofrontera AG Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer +49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0 ir@biofrontera.com IR UK: Seton Services Toni Vallen +44(0) 20 7729 0805 IR and PR US: The Ruth Group IR: Tram Bui +1 646-536-7035 PR: Kirsten Thomas +1 508-280-6592