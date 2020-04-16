Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Biofrontera AG    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera AG to propose resolution for ordinary capital increase to the Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 10:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biofrontera AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera AG to propose resolution for ordinary capital increase to the Annual General Meeting

16-Apr-2020 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Release pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Biofrontera AG to propose resolution for ordinary capital increase to the Annual General Meeting

Leverkusen, Germany, April 16, 2020 - The Annual General Meeting of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) shall be held on May 28, 2020. Today, the Company has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a resolution for an ordinary capital increase. This proposed resolution includes but is not limited to the following contents:

- The Company's share capital shall be increased by up to EUR 8,969,870 by issuing up to 8,969,870 new registered no-par value shares, each with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 ("New Shares"), against cash contributions.

- The subscription right will be granted to the shareholders indirectly based on a 5 : 1 ratio and at a subscription price to be determined.

- The subscription price will be dutifully determined by a resolution of the Management Board (Vorstand) with the approval of the Supervisory Board (Aufsichtsrat), taking into account market conditions, however, it must not be lower than the minimum amount pursuant to Section 9 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

Further details will be published in the convocation of the Annual General Meeting, which will be published in the Federal Gazette.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to continue financing clinical studies for the further development of Ameluz(R), for sales and marketing expenses of Ameluz(R) particularly in the US and to cover costs of the current business operations.

Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
ISIN: DE0006046113
WKN: 604611

Contact: Biofrontera AG
Tel.: +49 (0214) 87 63 2 0, Fax.: +49 (0214) 87 63 290
E-mail: ir@biofrontera.com

16-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)214 87632 0
Fax: +49 (0)214 87632 90
E-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
Internet: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN: DE0006046113, NASDAQ: BFRA
WKN: 604611
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1023055

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1023055  16-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1023055&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BIOFRONTERA AG
10:05aBIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera AG to propose resolution for ordinary capital incre..
EQ
10:01aBiofrontera AG to propose resolution for ordinary capital increase to the Ann..
GL
04/09BIOFRONTERA AG :
EQ
04/09Biofrontera announces conference call to be held on April 21, 2020 to discuss..
GL
03/30BIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/26BIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/23BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera AG withdraws subscription offers for mandatory conv..
EQ
03/23BIOFRONTERA AG : withdraws subscription offers for mandatory convertible bonds
AQ
03/23BIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
03/20BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera implements comprehensive measures to reduce costs d..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 31,2 M
EBIT 2019 -24,2 M
Net income 2019 -5,95 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -24,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -8,86x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,37x
Capitalization 151 M
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,43  €
Last Close Price 3,37  €
Spread / Highest target 435%
Spread / Average Target 180%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schaffer Chief Financial & Communication Officer
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin D. Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG-26.85%165
CSL LIMITED-1.77%93 170
BIOGEN INC.10.18%56 908
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.0.00%29 312
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-8.09%21 530
GRIFOLS-0.13%19 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group