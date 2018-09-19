Log in
BIOFRONTERA AG (B8F)

BIOFRONTERA AG (B8F)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/19 10:01:31 am
5.995 EUR   +0.25%
09:35aBIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera to present at the Baader Investment Con..
EQ
09/17BIOFRONTERA AG :
EQ
09/03BIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera to present at the Baader Investment Conference

09/19/2018 | 09:35am CEST

DGAP-News: Biofrontera AG / Key word(s): Conference
Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera to present at the Baader Investment Conference

19.09.2018 / 09:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biofrontera to present at the Baader Investment Conference

Leverkusen, Germany, September 19, 2018 - Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an international biopharmaceutical company, will be participating at the Baader Investment Conference. The conference will take place from September 24-27, 2018 at the Sofitel Munich Bayerpost in Munich, Germany.

Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert, Biofrontera's CEO, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available for one-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Details for the presentation are as follows:
Date: Thursday, September 27, 2018
Time: 9:00 AM CEST
Venue: Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, Forum 3
-END-

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofrontera AG 
Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer

+49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0
ir@biofrontera.com
IR UK: Seton Services 
Toni Vallen

+44 (0) 207 224 8468
IR and PR US: The Ruth Group
IR: Tram Bui
PR: Kirsten Thomas
+1 646-536-7035
+1 508-280-6592

 

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of a platform of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Biofrontera's approved products focus on the treatment in the U.S. and Europe of actinic keratoses, which are skin lesions that can sometimes lead to skin cancer, as well as the treatment of certain forms of basal cell carcinoma in the European Union. American Depositary Shares representing Biofrontera's ordinary shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "BFRA", and Biofrontera's ordinary shares are listed in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (B8F, ISIN: DE0006046113). Information is also available at www.biofrontera.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. Such forward-looking statements are based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of Biofrontera AG, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in the Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC, including in the section "Risk Factors," and in future reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

 


19.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)214 87632 0
Fax: +49 (0)214 87632 90
E-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
Internet: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN: DE0006046113, NASDAQ: BFRA
WKN: 604611
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq

 
End of News DGAP News Service

724987  19.09.2018 

© EQS 2018
