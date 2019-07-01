Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Biofrontera AG    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biofrontera AG: In a joint statement, Executive Board and Management Board of Biofrontera AG recommend not to accept the partial acquisition offer of Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG and DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

DGAP-News: Biofrontera AG / Key word(s): Offer
Biofrontera AG: In a joint statement, Executive Board and Management Board of Biofrontera AG recommend not to accept the partial acquisition offer of Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG and DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft

01.07.2019 / 19:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


In a joint statement, Executive Board and Management Board of Biofrontera AG recommend not to accept the partial acquisition offer of Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG and DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft

- Management Board and Supervisory Board jointly comment on the partial acquisition offer of Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG and DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft published on June 21, 2019

- Management Board and Supervisory Board recommend to the shareholders of Biofrontera AG not to accept the partial acquisition offer

- The employees of Biofrontera AG also reject the partial acquisition offer of Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG and DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft in an own statement

Leverkusen, Germany, July 1, 2019 - Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an international biopharmaceutical company, announces that today, July 1, 2019, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board have published a joint statement on the partial acquisition offer of Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG and DEPLHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board recommend to the shareholders of Biofrontera AG not to accept the partial acquisition offer of Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG and DEPLHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft published on June 21, 2019.

A corresponding statement on the partial acquisition offer pursuant to § 27 WpÜG was published today on Biofrontera AG's website at http://www.biofrontera.com under the heading "Investors" under "Tender Offer of Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG and DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG": https://www.biofrontera.com/en/investors-207/tender-offer-of-deutsche-balaton-biotech-ag-and-delphi-unternehmensberatung-ag.html. The opinion of the employees pursuant to § 27 WpÜG is also published there.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board assess the targets and intentions communicated by the bidders as negative. In the opinion of Biofrontera AG's Management Board and Supervisory Board, the requests from Deutsche Balaton AG, also part of the Deutsche Balaton Group, for additions to the Annual General Meeting on July 10, 2019 ("Ergänzungsverlangen") indicate the goal of filling at least three Supervisory Board mandates with less experienced persons, close to Balaton. Such an accumulation of non-independent persons in a supervisory board would contradict the rules of corporate governance. Furthermore, it is not evident that the persons proposed by the Deutsche Balaton Group possess the necessary expertise and competences to be able to work on the Supervisory Board of a pharmaceutical company. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Biofrontera AG cannot see that this goal and further intentions are supported by a comprehensible operative strategy in the interest of Biofrontera AG and the majority of its shareholders.

The employees of Biofrontera AG reject the objectives of the bidders on the change of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in an own statement. A cooperation with companies from the environment of the Deutsche Balaton Group is completely out of the question for a considerable part of the employees. The consequence would be a mass exodus of highly qualified employees, especially in key positions, which would endanger the existence of Biofrontera AG.

-End-

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofrontera AG

Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer		 +49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0

ir@biofrontera.com
IR UK: Seton Services

Toni Vallen		 +44 (0) 207 229 0805
IR and PR US: The Ruth Group

IR: Tram Bui

PR: Kirsten Thomas		 +1 646-536-7035

+1 508-280-6592
 

 

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company's lead product is the combination of Ameluz(R), a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED(R) for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz(R) has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets AKTIPAK(R), a prescription medication for the treatment of acne, and Xepi(TM) for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos(R), which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.


01.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)214 87632 0
Fax: +49 (0)214 87632 90
E-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
Internet: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN: DE0006046113, NASDAQ: BFRA
WKN: 604611
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 834199

 
End of News DGAP News Service

834199  01.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOFRONTERA AG
01:45pBIOFRONTERA AG : In a joint statement, Executive Board and Management Board of B..
EQ
11:00aBIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
06/21DGAP-WPÜG : Tender Offer;
EQ
06/21BIOFRONTERA AG : All Biofrontera Management Board members intend to fully accept..
EQ
06/21All Biofrontera Management Board members intend to fully accept the partial t..
GL
06/18BIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
06/12BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
EQ
06/06BIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
06/04BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera nominates new candidate for the Supervisory Board
EQ
06/04Biofrontera nominates new candidate for the Supervisory Board
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 38,5 M
EBIT 2019 -7,33 M
Net income 2019 -9,13 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -40,3x
P/E ratio 2020 95,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 9,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,12x
Capitalization 358 M
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,40  €
Last Close Price 7,93  €
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schaffer Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hansjörg Plaggemars Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG60.08%407
CSL LIMITED16.12%68 275
BIOGEN-22.30%45 346
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS34.54%29 371
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%18 336
GRIFOLS13.54%18 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About