Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Biofrontera AG    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biofrontera AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 10:15am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2019 / 16:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Dünwald

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Biofrontera AG

b) LEI
391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006046113

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.606 EUR 16818.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.606 EUR 16818.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Lang & Schwarz
MIC: LSSI


21.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.biofrontera.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49119  21.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOFRONTERA AG
10:15aBIOFRONTERA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/11BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera implements new Falsified Medicines Directive
EQ
01/22BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera announces preliminary unaudited sales revenue and u..
EQ
01/09BIOFRONTERA : receives FDA approval for upscaling of batch size for Ameluz produ..
AQ
01/08BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera receives FDA approval for upscaling of batch size f..
EQ
2018BIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
2018BIOFRONTERA AG : Ruling by the U.S. District Court of Massachussetts
EQ
2018SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Awarded Preliminary I..
AQ
2018BIOFRONTERA AG : Voluntary review of the February 2018 share issuance dismisses ..
EQ
2018BIOFRONTERA : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 34,7 M
EBIT 2019 -7,35 M
Net income 2019 -8,10 M
Debt 2019 4,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,51x
Capitalization 253 M
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,8 €
Spread / Average Target 90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schaffer Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hansjörg Plaggemars Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG13.17%287
BIOGEN11.38%65 929
CSL LIMITED0.10%60 139
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS33.36%29 015
GRIFOLS4.06%16 624
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL10.38%16 143
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.