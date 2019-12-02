Biofrontera AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2019 / 11:41

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Hermann Last name(s): Lübbert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Biofrontera AG

b) LEI

391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006046113

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.7000 EUR 23500.00 EUR 4.3945 EUR 21972.50 EUR 4.4895 EUR 22447.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.5280 EUR 67920.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-11-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

