Biofrontera AG

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
Biofrontera AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/02/2019 | 05:45am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.12.2019 / 11:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Hermann
Last name(s): Lübbert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Biofrontera AG

b) LEI
391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006046113

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.7000 EUR 23500.00 EUR
4.3945 EUR 21972.50 EUR
4.4895 EUR 22447.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.5280 EUR 67920.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.biofrontera.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

55361  02.12.2019 


© EQS 2019
