Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
05/29/2019 | 10:05am EDT
29.05.2019 / 16:00
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Biofrontera AG
Street:
Hemmelrather Weg 201
Postal code:
51377
City:
Leverkusen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Voluntary group notification due to threshold tangency of a subsidiary
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 May 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
22.91 %
0.00 %
22.91 %
44632674
Previous notification
22.23 %
0.00 %
22.23 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006046113
0
10223722
0.00 %
22.91 %
Total
10223722
22.91 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wilhelm K. T. Zours
%
%
%
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
10.15 %
%
10.15 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
%
%
%
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
5.22 %
%
5.22 %
ABC Beteiligungen AG
%
%
%
Wilhelm K. T. Zours
%
%
%
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
10.15 %
%
10.15 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
%
%
%
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
5.22 %
%
5.22 %
Prisma Equity AG
%
%
%
Wilhelm K. T. Zours
%
%
%
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
10.15 %
%
10.15 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
%
%
%
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
5.22 %
%
5.22 %
Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG
%
%
%
Wilhelm K. T. Zours
%
%
%
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
10.15 %
%
10.15 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
%
%
%
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
5.22 %
%
5.22 %
SPARTA AG
4.48 %
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
29 May 2019
