BIOFRONTERA AG

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report  
News 
News

Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/18/2019 | 11:05am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Biofrontera AG
Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.06.2019 / 17:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Biofrontera AG
Street: Hemmelrather Weg 201
Postal code: 51377
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours
Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft; SPARTA AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Jun 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 25.26 % 0.00 % 25.26 % 44,632,674
Previous notification 23.05 % 0.00 % 23.05 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006046113 0 11,273,828 0.00 % 25.26 %
Total 11,273,828 25.26 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 12.44 % % 12.44 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
ABC Beteiligungen AG % % %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 12.44 % % 12.44 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Prisma Equity AG % % %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 12.44 % % 12.44 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG % % %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 12.44 % % 12.44 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
SPARTA AG 6.79 % % 6.79 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Jun 2019


18.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.biofrontera.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

825373  18.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=825373&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
