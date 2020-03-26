Log in
Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/26/2020 | 10:35am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Biofrontera AG
Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.03.2020 / 15:29
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Biofrontera AG
Street: Hemmelrather Weg 201
Postal code: 51377
City: Leverkusen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to threshold contact of a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours
Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG, Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 March 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 29.88 % 3.21 % 33.09 % 44849365
Previous notification 29.88 % 2.19 % 32.07 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006046113 0 13400957 0.00 % 29.88 %
Total 13400957 29.88 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Subscription right on mandatory convertible bond 2020/2024 30.11.2024 until 18.11.2024 Both 703889 1.57 %
Subscription right on mandatory convertible bond 2020/2026 30.11.2026 until 17.11.2026 Both 734045 1.64 %
      Total 1437934 3.21 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 %
Strawtec Group AG % % %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 %
ABC Beteiligungen AG 29.87 % % 29.89 %
Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG 29.87 % % 30.94 %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 %
SPARTA AG 29.87 % % 30.38 %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 %
Prisma Equity AG 29.87 % % 29.90 %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 %
Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG 29.87 % % 30.19 %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 %
MARNA Beteiligungen AG % % %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 %
Altech Advanced Materials AG % % %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 %
Ming Le Sports AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG, Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG, Prisma Equity AG, ABC Beteiligungen AG and Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding signed a voting pool agreement on January 28, 2020. (For further information see previously published voting rights announcements) 

Date
20 March 2020


26.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.biofrontera.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1007937  26.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1007937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
