Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.03.2020 / 15:29

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Biofrontera AG Street: Hemmelrather Weg 201 Postal code: 51377 City: Leverkusen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary group notification due to threshold contact of a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours

Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG, Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 19 March 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 29.88 % 3.21 % 33.09 % 44849365 Previous notification 29.88 % 2.19 % 32.07 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006046113 0 13400957 0.00 % 29.88 % Total 13400957 29.88 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Subscription right on mandatory convertible bond 2020/2024 30.11.2024 until 18.11.2024 Both 703889 1.57 % Subscription right on mandatory convertible bond 2020/2026 30.11.2026 until 17.11.2026 Both 734045 1.64 % Total 1437934 3.21 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 % Strawtec Group AG % % % Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 % VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % % Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 % ABC Beteiligungen AG 29.87 % % 29.89 % Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG 29.87 % % 30.94 % Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 % VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % % Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 % SPARTA AG 29.87 % % 30.38 % Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 % VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % % Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 % Prisma Equity AG 29.87 % % 29.90 % Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 % VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % % Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 % Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG 29.87 % % 30.19 % Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 % VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % % Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 % MARNA Beteiligungen AG % % % Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 % VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % % Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 % Altech Advanced Materials AG % % % Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.92 % VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % % Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 29.87 % % 30.08 % Ming Le Sports AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG, Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG, Prisma Equity AG, ABC Beteiligungen AG and Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding signed a voting pool agreement on January 28, 2020. (For further information see previously published voting rights announcements)

Date

20 March 2020

