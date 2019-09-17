Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Biofrontera AG    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biofrontera Files Label Extension for Ameluz® in EU to include Treatment of Actinic Keratosis on Extremities and Trunk/Neck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Leverkusen, Germany, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, has filed a label extension for Ameluz® with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on August 28, 2019 to include treatment of mild and moderate actinic keratosis (AK) of the extremities and trunk/neck with photodynamic therapy (PDT). The submission follows the positive treatment outcomes demonstrated for Ameluz® in the recent phase III trial. 

"The label extension for the treatment of actinic keratosis of the trunk and extremities is a further step in our strategic efforts to expand the market for Ameluz®," says Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert, CEO of Biofrontera AG. "Our excellent results in the treatment of AK on these body regions, which are particularly difficult to treat, confirm the excellent outcome of PDT with Ameluz®. The EMA has confirmed the validity of our submission and will comment on the status of the submission process by mid-December, or request further documentation if necessary."

In the phase III trial, patients were treated with Ameluz® on one side of the body and a placebo gel on the other for control. The study met its primary endpoint with an average lesion healing rate per patient side of 86% for Ameluz® compared to 33% for placebo (p<0.0001). Additionally, significant superiority of Ameluz® was demonstrated for all secondary parameters investigated. Even if mild AKs were ignored and only moderate AKs were considered, mean lesion clearance rates per patient's side were 84% with Ameluz® compared to 27% with placebo (p<0.0001). In patients treated on the extremities, mean lesion clearance rates per patient's side were also 84% with Ameluz® compared to 27% with placebo. Mean lesion clearance rates in the area trunk/neck were even higher. Furthermore, the comparison parameter "patient complete clearance" also emphasized the superiority of Ameluz®: 67% of the patients' sides were completely cleared 12 weeks after the last PDT compared to 12% of the placebo-treated sides. All of the results were statistically highly significant. The treatment success was histologically confirmed in selected lesions of each patient. Thus, all secondary endpoints also confirm the high superiority of Ameluz® over the control group.

Biofrontera has also entered into discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval in the U.S. and will report separately on this matter as soon as a schedule has been agreed upon with the FDA.

-End-

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofrontera AG

Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer		 

+49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0

ir@biofrontera.com
IR UK: Seton Services

Toni Vallen		 

+44 (0) 207 229 0805
IR and PR US: The Ruth Group

IR: Tram Bui

PR: Kirsten Thomas		 

+1 646-536-7035

+1 508-280-6592

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company’s lead product is the combination of Ameluz®, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets Xepi®, a prescription medication for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos®, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOFRONTERA AG
05:50aBIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera Files Label Extension for Ameluz in EU to include T..
EQ
05:45aBiofrontera Files Label Extension for Ameluz® in EU to include Treatment of A..
GL
09/05BIOFRONTERA AG :
EQ
09/05Biofrontera to participate at the Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Best Ideas..
GL
09/02BIOFRONTERA AG : Correction of a release from 06/06/2019 according to Article 40..
EQ
09/02BIOFRONTERA AG : Correction of a release from 01/07/2019 according to Article 40..
EQ
08/30BIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
08/27BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera shows robust growth during first six months of 2019
EQ
08/27Biofrontera shows robust growth during first six months of 2019
GL
08/26BIOFRONTERA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 33,3 M
EBIT 2019 -20,4 M
Net income 2019 -0,90 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -309x
P/E ratio 2020 -46,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 8,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,24x
Capitalization 277 M
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,33  €
Last Close Price 6,18  €
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schaffer Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hansjörg Plaggemars Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG23.35%305
CSL LIMITED24.42%71 654
BIOGEN INC.-21.54%43 552
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS10.31%24 338
GRIFOLS16.64%17 681
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%16 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group