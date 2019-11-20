Biofrontera : english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.11.2019 / 09:56
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Prof. Dr.
First name:
Hermann
Last name(s):
Lübbert
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Biofrontera AG
b) LEI
391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0006046113
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
4.397EUR
21985.00EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
4.3970EUR
21985.0000EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-19; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
Xetra
MIC:
XETR
