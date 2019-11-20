Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Biofrontera AG    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biofrontera : english

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 04:30am EST
DGAP-DD: Biofrontera AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.11.2019 / 09:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Hermann
Last name(s): Lübbert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Biofrontera AG

b) LEI
391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006046113

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.397EUR 21985.00EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.3970EUR 21985.0000EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.biofrontera.com

End of News DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

Biofrontera AG published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 09:29:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOFRONTERA AG
04:30aBIOFRONTERA : english
PU
04:00aBIOFRONTERA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/19BIOFRONTERA : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Revises Guidance
AQ
11/19BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Re..
EQ
11/14BIOFRONTERA AG : quaterly earnings release
11/06BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera Announces Conference Call on November 19, 2019 to D..
EQ
11/06Biofrontera Announces Conference Call on November 19, 2019 to Discuss Third Q..
GL
10/31BIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
10/23BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera Receives Award at Fall Clinical Dermatology Confere..
EQ
10/23Biofrontera Receives Award at Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference 2019
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27,9 M
EBIT 2019 -26,4 M
Net income 2019 1,90 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 108x
P/E ratio 2020 -25,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,45x
Capitalization 194 M
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,70  €
Last Close Price 4,34  €
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schaffer Chief Financial & Communication Officer
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin D. Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG-13.47%215
CSL LIMITED48.13%84 994
BIOGEN INC.-5.15%51 504
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS10.90%24 486
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%22 606
GRIFOLS29.74%19 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group