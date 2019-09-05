Biofrontera to participate at the Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference

Leverkusen, Germany, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, will be participating in the Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference, held on September 12, 2019 at the Parker New York in New York City.



Mr. Thomas Schaffer, Biofrontera’s Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the Company’s business in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About the B.I.G. Conference

Lake Street will host its third annual B.I.G. (Best Ideas Growth) institutional investor conference at the Parker New York, showcasing many interesting, dynamic public growth companies. Executives from approximately 65 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big3conference

or contact your Lake Street representative or email conference@lakestreetcm.com or call 612-326-1305.

For enquiries, please contact:



Biofrontera AG



Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer



+49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0



ir@biofrontera.com IR UK: Seton Services



Toni Vallen



+44 (0) 207 229 0805 IR and PR US: The Ruth Group



IR: Tram Bui



PR: Kirsten Thomas



+1 646-536-7035



+1 508-280-6592

