Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Biofrontera AG    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biofrontera to participate at the Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 11:45am EDT

Leverkusen, Germany, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, will be participating in the Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference, held on September 12, 2019 at the Parker New York in New York City.

Mr. Thomas Schaffer, Biofrontera’s Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the Company’s business in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About the B.I.G. Conference
Lake Street will host its third annual B.I.G. (Best Ideas Growth) institutional investor conference at the Parker New York, showcasing many interesting, dynamic public growth companies. Executives from approximately 65 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big3conference
or contact your Lake Street representative or email conference@lakestreetcm.com or call 612-326-1305.

-End-

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofrontera AG

Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer		 

+49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0

ir@biofrontera.com
IR UK: Seton Services

Toni Vallen		 

+44 (0) 207 229 0805
IR and PR US: The Ruth Group

IR: Tram Bui

PR: Kirsten Thomas		 

+1 646-536-7035

+1 508-280-6592

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company’s lead product is the combination of Ameluz®, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets Xepi®, a prescription medication for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos®, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOFRONTERA AG
11:50aBIOFRONTERA AG :
EQ
11:45aBiofrontera to participate at the Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Best Ideas..
GL
09/02BIOFRONTERA AG : Correction of a release from 06/06/2019 according to Article 40..
EQ
09/02BIOFRONTERA AG : Correction of a release from 01/07/2019 according to Article 40..
EQ
08/30BIOFRONTERA AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
08/27BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera shows robust growth during first six months of 2019
EQ
08/27Biofrontera shows robust growth during first six months of 2019
GL
08/26BIOFRONTERA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/26BIOFRONTERA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
08/14BIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera Announces Conference Call on August 27, 2019 to Dis..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 33,3 M
EBIT 2019 -20,4 M
Net income 2019 -0,90 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -320x
P/E ratio 2020 -47,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 8,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,53x
Capitalization 292 M
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,33  €
Last Close Price 6,39  €
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schaffer Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hansjörg Plaggemars Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG30.14%322
CSL LIMITED29.63%72 842
BIOGEN INC.-27.13%40 447
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-2.24%21 869
GRIFOLS24.32%18 798
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%15 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group