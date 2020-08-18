Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Biofrontera AG    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital measure oversubscribed: Placement of the 1.00 % qualified subordinated mandatory convertible bond 2020/2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Leverkusen, Germany, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a press release dated July 27, 2020, Biofrontera AG (shares of Biofrontera AG ISIN: DE0006046113) announced the issuance of up to 2,638,150 1.00% qualified subordinated mandatory convertible bonds 2020/2021 ("Bonds") with pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders. The subscription price was set at 100% of the nominal value, corresponding to EUR 3.00 per Bond. As already announced to the capital market at the end of the subscription period on August 13, 2020, it had become apparent that all of the Bonds would be placed. This was confirmed after the completion of the private placement, following which the offering was significantly oversubscribed. The gross proceeds from the capital measure amount to EUR 7.9 million.

"The capital market responded with great interest to the issuance of our convertible bond. We were able to attract new investors to Biofrontera during these challenging times. This and particularly the demand expressed by our existing shareholders underline the confidence of the capital market in Biofrontera's strategy. We would like to express our sincere thanks for this," commented Hermann Lübbert, CEO of Biofrontera AG, on the successful completion of the capital measure.

Overall, the capital measure was significantly oversubscribed. The allocation was made in accordance with the criteria published in the subscription offer. Investors from the DACH region subscribed to the Bonds in the private placement, in which Quirin Privatbank AG acted as sole bookrunner.

-END-

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofrontera AG

Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer		 

+49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0

ir@biofrontera.com
R UK: Seton Services 

Toni Vallen		 

+44 (0) 207 229 0805

About Biofrontera:
Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company’s lead product is the combination of Ameluz®, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED® for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz® has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets the prescription medication Xepi™ for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos®, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIOFRONTERA AG
05:11aPTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Capital measure oversubscribed: Placement of the 1.00..
PU
05:01aCAPITAL MEASURE OVERSUBSCRIBED : Placement of the 1.00 % qualified subordinated ..
GL
08/13Result of the subscription of the 1.00 % qualified subordinated mandatory con..
GL
08/12PTA-DD : Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to articl..
PU
08/10Biofrontera AG announces subscription price for 1.00 % qualified subordinated..
GL
08/03PTA-DD : Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to articl..
PU
07/27Biofrontera AG resolves to issue qualified subordinated mandatory convertible..
GL
07/23PTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Supervisory Board of Biofrontera AG renews Management..
PU
07/23Supervisory Board of Biofrontera AG renews Management Board appointment
GL
07/14Biofrontera reports preliminary unaudited sales revenue for the first six mon..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30,2 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net income 2020 -16,9 M -20,1 M -20,1 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 244 M 289 M 290 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,10 €
Last Close Price 5,44 €
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schaffer Chief Financial & Communication Officer
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin D. Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG18.26%289
CSL LIMITED1.91%90 907
BIOGEN INC.-2.55%45 824
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.84.76%44 597
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.195.37%33 379
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.71.31%28 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group