PTA-DD: Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Leverkusen (pta027/03.08.2020/11:45) - Announcement
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ms Dr. Montserrat Fouget Roca
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Another manager
|
Senior VP, Regulatory Affairs and Production
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Biofrontera AG
|
b)
|
LEI
|
391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Share
|
|
Identification code
|
DE0006046113
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Another
|
|
Granting of 70,575 subscription rights in connection with the issue of a qualified subordinated mandatory convertible bond
|
c)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
0.00 EUR
|
0.00 EUR
|
d)
|
Aggregated price
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
0.00 EUR
|
0.00 EUR
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
31.07.2020 UTC+1
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
(end)
emitter: Biofrontera AG
address: Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
country: Germany
contact person: Investor Relations
phone: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
e-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
website: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
other stock exchanges: Nasdaq
[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20200803027 ]