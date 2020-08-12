Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Biofrontera AG    B8F   DE0006046113

BIOFRONTERA AG

(B8F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTA-DD: Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
Director's Dealings
PTA-DD: Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

08/12/2020 deDDMar

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Leverkusen, Germany (pta047/12.08.2020/18:01) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ms Dr. Montserrat Fouget Roca
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Another manager
Senior VP, Regulatory Affairs and Production
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Biofrontera AG
b) LEI 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Identification code DE0006046113
b) Nature of the transaction Another
Subscription of 4152 mandatory convertible bonds as part of the exercise of subscription rights in the issue of a subordinated mandatory convertible bond 2020/2021 by Biofrontera AG. The subscription price for each of the subordinated convertible bond was set at 100% of their nominal value of EUR 3.00 each.
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
3.00 EUR 12,456.00 EUR
d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume
3.00 EUR 12,456.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 10.08.2020 UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

(end)

emitter: Biofrontera AG
address: Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen
country: Germany
contact person: Investor Relations
phone: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
e-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
website: www.biofrontera.com

ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
other stock exchanges: Nasdaq

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20200812047 ]

Archive Directors' dealings

Disclaimer

Biofrontera AG published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 16:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BIOFRONTERA AG
12:08pPTA-DD : Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to articl..
PU
08/10Biofrontera AG announces subscription price for 1.00 % qualified subordinated..
GL
08/03PTA-DD : Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to articl..
PU
07/27Biofrontera AG resolves to issue qualified subordinated mandatory convertible..
GL
07/23PTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Supervisory Board of Biofrontera AG renews Management..
PU
07/23Supervisory Board of Biofrontera AG renews Management Board appointment
GL
07/14Biofrontera reports preliminary unaudited sales revenue for the first six mon..
GL
06/30Biofrontera confirms financing need
GL
05/28BIOFRONTERA : Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Biofrontera AG
AQ
05/21PTA-NEWS : Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera reports Q1 2020 financial results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30,2 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net income 2020 -16,9 M -19,9 M -19,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 165 M 194 M 195 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart BIOFRONTERA AG
Duration : Period :
Biofrontera AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOFRONTERA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,10 €
Last Close Price 3,68 €
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 65,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Lübbert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Granzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schaffer Chief Financial & Communication Officer
Jürgen Christian Baumann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kevin D. Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOFRONTERA AG-20.00%194
CSL LIMITED2.16%91 363
BIOGEN INC.-2.29%45 901
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.94.69%44 913
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.193.48%36 354
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.57.93%28 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group