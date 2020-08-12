PTA-DD: Biofrontera AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ms Dr. Montserrat Fouget Roca
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Another manager
Senior VP, Regulatory Affairs and Production
b)
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Biofrontera AG
b)
LEI
391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13
4
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Identification code
DE0006046113
b)
Nature of the transaction
Another
Subscription of 4152 mandatory convertible bonds as part of the exercise of subscription rights in the issue of a subordinated mandatory convertible bond 2020/2021 by Biofrontera AG. The subscription price for each of the subordinated convertible bond was set at 100% of their nominal value of EUR 3.00 each.
ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
other stock exchanges: Nasdaq