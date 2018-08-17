Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  BioGaia AB    BIOG B   SE0000470395

BIOGAIA AB (BIOG B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/16 05:29:34 pm
456 SEK   -1.19%
08:11aBIOGAIA : Interim report January 1 – June 30, 2018
PU
08:01aBIOGAIA AB : - Interim report January 1 - June 30, 2018
AQ
08/14BIOGAIA AB : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BioGaia : Interim report January 1 – June 30, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 08:11am CEST

Comments from the Managing Director:
'Our second quarter performance was very strong, with growth of 29% (26%, after foreign exchange effects) compared to the same quarter of last year. Thanks to solid growth in both the Pediatrics and Adult Health segments, we achieved sales of over SEK 200 million for the first time ever. Geographically, growth was strong across all three regions, EMEA, Asia Pacific and the Americas. At the same time, we would like to communicate that we foresee significantly lower royalty revenues from Nestlé as a consequence of the ongoing negotiations of our royalty agreement which terminates at the end of the year' says Sebastian Schröder, Acting Managing Director of BioGaia.

Second quarter 2018
(Figures in parentheses and comparative figures in the text refer to the corresponding period of last year. The comparative figures in the balance sheet refer to December 31, 2017).

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 200.9 million (156.0), an increase of 29% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 26%).
  • Net sales in the Pediatrics segment reached SEK 168.5 million (132.1), an increase of 28%.
  • Net sales in the Adult Health segment amounted to SEK 32.1 million (23.0), an increase of 39%.
  • Operating profit, excluding revaluation of the former associate shareholding in MetaboGen, was SEK 72.9 million (61.2), an increase of 19%. The company has changed an accounting standard as of 1 January 2018, which means that foreign exchange gains/losses attributable to forward contracts are recognized in operating profit or loss (previously in financial items). These amounted to SEK -4.6 million (+1.5). With an unchanged standard, operating profit would have increased by 30%.
  • Profit after tax was SEK 62.8 million (47.2), an increase of 33%. Excluding revaluation of the former associate shareholding in MetaboGen, profit after tax was up by 18%.
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 3.62 (2.72). No dilutive effects arose.
  • The period's cash flow was SEK -133.9 million (-117.3). Cash flow includes dividends of SEK 156.0 million (130.0).

Key events in the second quarter of 2018

  • BioGaia invests further in MetaboGen and increases its holding to 62%. (See also 'Key events after the end of the second quarter'.)
  • Axel Sjöblad, former Managing Director, leaves his post. Isabelle Ducellier will be the new Managing Director with effect from 5 November 2018.
  • A study showing that Lactobacillus reuteri reduces bone loss in older women is published in the highly reputed Journal of Internal Medicine.

January 1 - June 30, 2018

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 357.5 million (297.2), an increase of 20% (no material dilutive effects arose).
  • Net sales in the Pediatrics segment reached SEK 300.2 million (242.8), an increase of 24%.
  • Net sales in the Adult Health segment amounted to SEK 56.5 million (49.5), an increase of 14%.
  • Operating profit, excluding revaluation of the former associate shareholding in MetaboGen, was SEK 129.1 million (117.3), an increase of 10%. The company has changed an accounting standard as of 1 January 2018, which means that foreign exchange gains/losses attributable to forward contracts are recognized in operating profit or loss (previously in financial items). These amounted to SEK -13.6 million (+1.8). With an unchanged standard, operating profit would have increased by 24%.
  • Profit after tax was SEK 105.9 million (90.1), an increase of 18%. Excluding revaluation of the former associate shareholding in MetaboGen, profit after tax was up by 10%.
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 6.14 (5.20). No dilutive effects arose.
  • The period's cash flow was SEK -94.1 million (-39.8). Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2018, amounted to 215.5 million (305.9).

Key events after the end of the second quarter

  • BioGaia´s royalty agreement with Nestlé, from the sales of growing up milk with Lactobacillus reuteri for children over one year, will be terminated at the end of the year. Nestlé has communicated that they wish to limit the scope of the agreement, which then would result in significantly lower royalty revenue.
  • BioGaia invests an additional 30% in MetaboGen for SEK 27.8 million. The shareholding in MetaboGen now amounts to 92%.

Teleconference: Investors, analysts and the media are invited to take part in a teleconference on the interim report that will be held today, August 17, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. with Acting Managing Director Sebastian Schröder.

To participate in the teleconference, please see https://www.biogaia.com/investors/financial-calendar/ for telephone numbers.

The teleconference can also be followed at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/biogaia-q2-2018

This information is information that BioGaia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the acting Managing Director, at 17 August 2018, 8:00 CET.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the interim report. When in doubt, the Swedish wording shall prevail.

Disclaimer

BioGaia AB published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOGAIA AB
08:11aBIOGAIA : Interim report January 1 – June 30, 2018
PU
08:01aBIOGAIA AB : - Interim report January 1 - June 30, 2018
AQ
08/14BIOGAIA AB : half-yearly earnings release
07/04BIOGAIA : invests further in MetaboGen
AQ
06/26NOW PUBLISHED : Lactobacillus reuteri reduced bone loss in older women
AQ
06/26INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS : IBT plans to start its phase 3 study in the seco..
AQ
06/20BIOGAIA : appoints new Managing Director
AQ
05/23BIOGAIA : Management Changes at BioGaia
AQ
05/22BIOGAIA : signs exclusive agreement in Mongolia
AQ
05/15INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS : Annual General Meeting of Infant Bacterial Thera..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 691 M
EBIT 2018 261 M
Net income 2018 202 M
Finance 2018 324 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 38,97
P/E ratio 2019 33,72
EV / Sales 2018 10,7x
EV / Sales 2019 9,36x
Capitalization 7 710 M
Chart BIOGAIA AB
Duration : Period :
BioGaia AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGAIA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 420  SEK
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastian Schröder Managing Director
Peter Rothschild Chairman
Katayoun Welin-Berger Vice President-Operations
Margareta Hagman EVP-Accounting, Finance & Investor Relations
Kristina Magnusson Borg Vice President-Discovery & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOGAIA AB39.88%835
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%4 268
BALCHEM CORPORATION25.01%3 226
MEDIFAST INC201.17%2 566
BLACKMORES LIMITED-13.22%1 855
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO23.70%1 240
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.