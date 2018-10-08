Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  BioGaia AB    BIOG B   SE0000470395

BIOGAIA AB (BIOG B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BioGaia : MetaboGen reaches development goal – first product ready for safety study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 10:53am CEST

BioGaia's subsidiary MetaboGen has reached an important development goal. The first version of its next generation probiotic product is now ready to go in to a safety study.

MetaboGen focuses its research on the microbiome and on finding breakthrough opportunities that can be developed into novel therapeutics and the next generation of probiotics. A number of development programs are now being pursued by the company.

Management of metabolic disease
Two strains, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii (DSM 32379) and Desulfovibrio piger (DSM 32187), derived from the human gut microbiome, have been chosen in this program. Because of the oxygen sensitive properties of the strains, MetaboGen has developed, and patented, a unique production technology, allowing the bacteria to survive in a commercial product. This has been a crucial step in the product development, and one that may potentially be suitable also for other similar strains.

The two selected strains have been thoroughly investigated regarding properties, safety and antibiotic susceptibility. The strains have been produced and the product formulation successfully completed. The first version of the product is thereby ready to be used. Recently the ethical application for the first human safety trial was approved and the clinical study starts in the beginning of October.

Future products based on these strains aim to be used in the management of metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Patient stratification
A person's microbiome composition may influence how that person tolerates or responds to certain pharmaceutical treatments. MetaboGen is looking into different patient stratification opportunities using its proprietary analytical tool MeduzaGen™, which provides detailed information about the composition of the microbiota, and its function. The tool offers MetaboGen possibilities to develop companion products to existing drugs, in order to shift the microbiome to achieve improved response to treatment, or less side-effects.

Microbiome restoration
Antibiotics are known to disrupt the microbial ecology. This shift in gut composition may persist for a long time and may even never return to its initial state. Thus, it may be essential to 'help' the microbiome to recover after treatment with antibiotics.

Together with BioGaia, MetaboGen has initiated a project with the goal to identify, isolate, and propagate members of the human microbiota into product(s) that can be administered simultaneously with, or after, antibiotic treatment.

Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP)
In 2016 MetaboGen initiated the development of a bacterial intervention product for ICP, in collaboration with Ferring Pharmaceuticals. This disease is not only stressful for the expecting mother but may also cause serious health-problems for the unborn baby. An exploratory clinical trial is presently ongoing, recruiting pregnant women in Stockholm and Lund.

'We are very satisfied to have reached such an important milestone in product development and look forward to coming studies and continued work together with BioGaia and our partners', says Sara Malcus, CEO MetaboGen.

Latest press releases from BioGaia
2018-09-17 bWellness launches BioGaia Protectis tablets in Australia
2018-08-17 BioGaia AB Interim report, January 1 - June 30
2018-07-04 BioGaia invests further in MetaboGen

Disclaimer

BioGaia AB published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOGAIA AB
10:53aBIOGAIA : MetaboGen reaches development goal – first product ready for saf..
PU
10:01aBIOGAIA : MetaboGen reaches development goal - first product ready for safety st..
AQ
10/05BIOGAIA : "Production And Use Of Bacterial Histamine" in Patent Application Appr..
AQ
09/17BIOGAIA : bWellness launches BioGaia Protectis tablets in Australia
AQ
09/11Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Infant Bacterial Therapeutics to the Main Market
AQ
09/05INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS : publishes prospectus in connection with the list..
AQ
09/04INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS : publishes prospectus in connection with the list..
AQ
08/30INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS : has been approved for listing on the main market..
AQ
08/17BIOGAIA : Interim report January 1 – June 30, 2018
PU
08/17BIOGAIA AB : - Interim report January 1 - June 30, 2018
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 721 M
EBIT 2018 269 M
Net income 2018 210 M
Finance 2018 326 M
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 35,95
P/E ratio 2019 31,85
EV / Sales 2018 9,51x
EV / Sales 2019 8,43x
Capitalization 7 186 M
Chart BIOGAIA AB
Duration : Period :
BioGaia AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGAIA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 457  SEK
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastian Schröder Managing Director
Peter Rothschild Chairman
Katayoun Welin-Berger Vice President-Operations
Margareta Hagman EVP-Accounting, Finance & Investor Relations
Kristina Magnusson Borg Vice President-Discovery & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOGAIA AB32.82%793
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD56.62%8 335
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%4 384
BALCHEM CORPORATION31.09%3 403
MEDIFAST INC204.15%2 537
BLACKMORES LIMITED-24.81%1 547
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.