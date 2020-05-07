BioGaia publ : Interim Management Statement 1 January – 31 March 2020 0 05/07/2020 | 04:49am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Interim Management Statement JANUARY - MARCH 2020 Q1 2020 FIRST QUARTER 2020 Net sales amounted to SEK 182.8 million (171.3), an increase of 7% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%). Product sales, net sales excluding royalty revenues, amounted to SEK 177.0 million (164.5), an increase of 8% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 5%). Net sales in the Paediatrics segment reached SEK 142.5 million (133.6), an increase of 7%. Product sales within Paediatrics amounted to SEK 139.3 million (128.1), an increase of 9%. Net sales in the Adult Health segment amounted to SEK 40.2 million (37.6), an increase of 7%. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 77.4 million (78.0), a decrease of 1%. Operating profit rose 20% to SEK 55.6 million (46.4), which corresponds to an operating margin of 30% (27%). Profit after tax was SEK 41.7 million (35.6), an increase of 17%. Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.41 (2.06). No dilutive effects arose. Cash flow amounted to SEK 67.4 million (29.3). Key events in the first quarter of 2020 On 11 February 2020, BioGaia announced that a randomised, double-blind,placebo-controlled trial showed that supplementation of L. reuteriProdentis significantly reduced bleeding of the gums compared to placebo. On 16 March 2020, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has signed an agreement with ETHICAL NUTRITION for the exclusive rights to sell BioGaia Protectis drops and BioGaia Protectis tablets in Argentina. On 30 March, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has taken a number of precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that to date the impact on operations has been limited. Key events after the end of the first quarter On 3 April, BioGaia announced that BioGaia's Board of Directors has decided to revise the dividend proposal ahead of the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2020 as a consequence of the increased uncertainty related to the global spread of the coronavirus. The revised proposal implies that the ordinary dividend of SEK 3.75 per share remains in place while the previously proposed extra dividend of SEK 4.25 per share is withdrawn. The Board intends to revisit the matter of a possible extra dividend and in such case hold an extraordinary general meeting later in the year once a better overview has been obtained regarding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. On 7 April, BioGaia announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 7 May 2020 at 16.00 CET in the Swedish Society of Medicine's premises. Against the background of the coronavirus, BioGaia does not want shareholders to physically attend this year's AGM. BioGaia therefore urges all shareholders to carefully consider using the opportunity to be represented by proxy or to vote in advance. Q1 Operating Sales Operating profit Net sales SEK SEK margin increase 2020 30% 7% 56m 183m Jan-Mar 2020 Jan-Mar 2019 Net sales, SEK 000s 182,808 171,257 Growth in net sales 7% 9% Operating profit, SEK 000s 55,619 46,439 Operating margin 27% 30% Profit after tax, SEK 000s 41,748 35,390 Profit margin 30% 27% Number of shares, thousands 1) 17,336 17,336 Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2) 2.06 2.41 Equity per share, SEK 1) 31.54 31.18 Equity/assets ratio 76% 77% Average number of employees 155 144 No dilutive effects arose. Key ratio defined according to IFRS. This information is information that BioGaia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the CEO, on 7 May 2020, at 08.00 CET. BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 2 Q1 2020 BioGaia AB (publ.) Interim Management Statement 1 January- 31 March 2020 The Board of Directors and the CEO of BioGaia AB hereby present the interim management statement for the period 1 January - 31 March 2020. CEO'S COMMENTS The first quarter of 2020 has been marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the world at large as well as on us at BioGaia. Our main aim has been to protect our employees and our business from possible negative consequences. At the beginning of March, we introduced a ban on international flights and attendance at large gatherings for all employees, as well as a strict quarantine policy. Just a few days later, we closed all our offices and all employees who were able to work from home could do so. At BioGaia Production, our own production facility in Eslöv, Sweden, manufacturing has so far taken place disruption. Both for the safety of our workforce and to secure deliveries, hygiene and cleaning been further extended and a visitor ban introduced. So far, BioGaia's external suppliers have experienced any major disruptions since they are all manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and are therefore exempt from any closure requirements. We have had a close and continuous dialogue with our distribution partners all over the world. BioGaia's products are mainly sold via pharmacies and online to consumers. So far, this distribution has functioned satisfactorily although there are challenges with logistics. We have been forced to adapt to the current situation and to change how we work with marketing and sales. For example, we have not participated in international fairs and symposia since these have been cancelled. Instead, we have focused more on supporting our partners with marketing material that can be used online. Furthermore, we have not been able to visit customers face-to-face but have worked with telephone and video meetings. Despite these challenges, we have succeeded in maintaining good sales of our products even though sales have been affected in some countries. Our research and development work has remained relatively unaffected but we see that some studies being conducted have been delayed due to Covid-19. The Group's net sales totalled SEK 182.8 million (171.3) which is an increase of 7% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Net sales for the Paediatrics segment amounted to SEK 142.5 million (133.6), an increase of 7%. Net sales for the Adult Health segment reached SEK 40.2 million (37.6), an increase of 7%. Operating profit increased by 20% to SEK 55.6 million (46.4), which corresponds to an operating margin of 30% (27%). Sales in EMEA increased by 14%, which was mainly due to higher sales in the Paediatrics segment primarily in Poland, Germany and Rumania. In APAC, sales decreased by 6% primarily in Japan and South Korea which was partly offset by sales in Hong Kong. The decrease in Japan is partly due to accrual of individual orders and partly to delivery problems. the Americas, sales decreased by 3%. The decrease is mainly due to accrual of individual orders to the USA while sales in Brazil and Canada increased. It is particularly gratifying that we continue to grow sales of our own brand and that we can see increased demand for Osfortis. In February, a study was published which showed that supplementation with L. reuteriProdentis significantly reduced bleeding of the gums compared to placebo. The study's principal investigator, Professor Schlagenhauf at the Würzburg University Hospital in Germany, concludes that supplementation with L. reuteriProdentis is an effective and easy way to maintain or improve periodontal health. Regardless of how the Covid-19 pandemic develops, the situation will require that we continue to adapt during the year in order to meet the challenges it brings. We are convinced that our products play a key role in these times as well and we will do everything in our power to make them available globally and to minimise the possible adverse effects of the pandemic on our business. Isabelle Ducellier President and CEO of BioGaia 7 May 2020 Teleconference: Investors, analysts and the media are invited to take part in a teleconference on the interim management statement to be held today 7 May 2020 at 9:30 CET with CEO Isabelle Ducellier and CFO Alexander Kotsinas. To participate in the teleconference, please see Financialhearings.comfor telephone numbers. The teleconference can also be followed here. BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 3 Q1 2020 Revenue Quarter 1 Quarter 1 Change Paediatrics 2020 2019 % 142.5 133.6 7% Adult Health 40.2 37.6 7% Other 0.1 0,0 Total 182.8 171.3 7% Quarter 1 Quarter 1 Change APAC 2020 2019 % 32.5 34.6 -6% EMEA 118.0 103.4 14% Americas 32.4 33.2 -3% Total 182.8 171.3 7% SALES FIRST QUARTER Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 182.8 million (171.3) which is an increase of SEK 11.6 million (7%) (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%) compared to the first quarter of last year. Product sales increased by 8% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 5%) while royalty revenues decreased by 13%. In the past 12-month period, sales increased by 3%. Sales in EMEA amounted to SEK 118.0 million (103.4), an increase of 14%, which is mainly due to higher sales in the Paediatrics segment, primarily in Poland, Germany and Rumania. Sales in APAC amounted to SEK 32.5 million (34.6), a decrease of 6%. The decrease was attributable to the Adult Health segment while Paediatrics increased. In the Adult Health segment the main sales decrease was in Japan and South Korea which was partly offset by Hong Kong. The decrease in Japan was partly due to accrual of individual orders and partly to delivery problems. Sales in the Americas totalled SEK 32.4 million (33.2), a decrease of 3%. The decrease was attributable to the Paediatrics segment while Adult Health increased. The decrease in Paediatrics was mainly due to accrual of individual orders to the USA while sales in Brazil and Canada increased. The increased sales within Adult Health were mainly due to the USA and to favourable sales of BioGaia Protectis and BioGaia Osfortis. 1 NET SALES BRIDGE FIRST QUARTER 2019 SEKm % 171.3 Foreign exchange 5.5 3% Organic growth 6.1 4% Total change 11.6 7% 2020 182.8 BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 4 Q1 2020 Paediatrics The Paediatrics segment accounts for approximately 78% of BioGaia's total sales. BioGaia Protectis drops remain the largest product with sales in some 90 countries. Other key products within Paediatrics include BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D, oral rehydration solution and tablets as well as cultures to be used as ingredients in licensee products (such as infant formula) and royalty revenues for paediatric products. Sales increased by 7%

Product sales increased by 9% Quarter 1 Quarter 1 Change Products 2020 2019 % 139.3 128.1 9% Royalties 3.2 5.5 -43% Total Paediatrics 142.5 133.6 7% SALES FIRST QUARTER Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. Sales in the Paediatrics segment amounted to SEK 142.5 million (133.6), an increase of 7% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%). Product sales in Paediatrics amounted to SEK 139.3 million (128.1), an increase of 9%. For the past 12-month period, sales increased by 2%. Sales of BioGaia Protectis drops increased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales rose in APAC and EMEA and fell in the Americas. In APAC, sales increased primarily in China and Vietnam and in EMEA sales increased primarily in Poland, Germany and Rumania. In the Americas, sales of drops decreased in the USA, mainly due to accrual of individual orders, while they increased in Canada and Brazil. Sales of BioGaia Protectis tablets within Paediatrics decreased slightly compared to the corresponding period last year. The decrease was mainly due to lower sales in EMEA, primarily in Spain, Bulgaria and France, which was partly offset by increasing sales in the Americas, primarily in the USA and Brazil. BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 5 Q1 2020 Adult Health The Adult Health segment accounts for approximately 22% of BioGaia's total sales. Sales mainly comprise BioGaia Protectis, BioGaia Gastrus, BioGaia Prodentis and BioGaia Osfortis as well as cultures as an ingredient in a licensee's dairy products. Quarter 1 Quarter 1 Change Products 2020 2019 % 37.5 36.5 3% Royalties 2.7 1.2 129% Total Adult Health 40.2 37.6 7% Sales increased by 7%

Product sales increased by 3% SALES FIRST QUARTER Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. Sales in the Adult Health segment amounted to SEK 40.2 million (37.6), an increase of 7% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%). Product sales amounted to SEK 37.5 million (36.5), an increase of 3% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 0%). In the past 12-month period, sales increased by 10%. Sales of BioGaia Protectis tablets decreased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales decreased in APAC, mainly in Japan, while they rose in EMEA and the Americas. Sales increased in EMEA primarily in Belgium and Italy. In the Americas, sales increased primarily in Chile. Sales of BioGaia Gastrus increased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales increased in EMEA and the Americas and decreased in APAC. In EMEA, sales increased primarily in Spain and France and in the Americas sales increased mainly in Columbia. In APAC, sales of BioGaia Gastrus decreased in China while increasing in Singapore and Australia. Sales of BioGaia Prodentis decreased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales decreased in APAC mainly in Japan, while they increased in EMEA and the Americas. In EMEA, sales increased primarily in Germany and in the Americas primarily in the USA. BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 6 Q1 2020 Earnings FIRST QUARTER Gross margin Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. The total gross margin for the quarter was 73% (73%). The gross margin for the Paediatrics segment amounted to 73% (73%). The gross margin for the Adult Health segment amounted to 70% (70%). Operating expenses and operating profit Operating expenses amounted to SEK 77.4 million (78.0), a decrease of SEK 0.6 million. Excluding other operating expenses, operating expenses increased by 8%. Selling expenses amounted to SEK 44.6 million (40.7), an increase of 10%, mainly due to a higher number of employees which was partly offset by reduced marketing activities due to Covid-19. R&D expenses amounted to SEK 28.2 million (26.9), an increase 5%. R&D expenses include costs for the subsidiaries MetaboGen AB and BioGaia Pharma AB of SEK 5.8 million (4.8). The increase in R&D expenses, excluding costs for MetaboGen AB and BioGaia Pharma AB, are mainly attributable to an increased number of employees. Administrative expenses amounted to SEK 7.3 million (6.6), an increase of 9%. Other operating expenses refers to exchange losses/gains in receivables and liabilities of an operating nature and amounted to SEK -2.7 million (3.7). Operating profit amounted to SEK 55.6 million (46.4), an increase of 20%. The operating margin amounted to 30% (27%). Profit after tax and earnings per share Profit after tax amounted to SEK 41.7 million (35.6), an increase of 17%. The effective tax rate was 25% (23%). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.41 (2.06). No dilutive effects arose. Balance sheet and cash flow BALANCE SHEET 31 MARCH 2020 Total assets amounted to SEK 717.4 million (705.6). Investments in both property, plant and equipment and intangible assets increased compared to the previous period. Investments mainly related to 2019 and BioGaia Production. Since year-end 2019, current assets, particularly trade receivables, decreased while current liabilities increased. CASH FLOW FIRST QUARTER Cash flow amounted to SEK 67.4 million (29.3). The increase is partly due to an improved operating profit but mainly due to a positive change in working capital of SEK 25.6 million (5.7). Inventories are relatively unchanged while a decrease in other current assets and an increase in current receivables made a positive contribution to the change in working capital. Investments in property, plant and equipment amounted to SEK 4.3 million (4.9). Depreciation amounted to SEK 4.7 million (3.7). Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2020, amounted to SEK 284.1 million (315.1 at 31 March 2019). BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 7 Q1 2020 Other disclosures EMPLOYEES The number of employees in the Group totalled 158 at 31 March 2020 (144 at 31 March 2019). The company has an incentive programme for all employees based on the company's sales and profit. The maximum bonus is equal to 12% of salary. Some of the bonus (a maximum of one-third) relates to a long-term incentive programme where the employee is required to reinvest the yearly paid-out compensation (after tax) in BioGaia class B shares and hold these for at least three years. FUTURE OUTLOOK BioGaia's goal is to create strong value growth and a good return for the shareholders. This will be achieved through a greater emphasis on the BioGaia brand, increased sales to both existing and new customers and a controlled cost level. The long-term financial target is an operating margin (operating profit in relation to sales) of at least 34% with continued strong RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Parent Company owns 100% of the shares in BioGaia Biologics Inc. USA, BioGaia Japan Inc, BioGaia Production AB, CapAble AB and Tripac AB. The Parent Company also owns 96% of the shares in BioGaia Pharma AB and 92% of the shares in MetaboGen AB. Annwall & Rothschild Investment AB owns 740,668 class A shares and 229,332 class B shares, corresponding to 5.6% of the share capital and 31.8% of the voting rights in BioGaia AB. Annwall & Rothschild Investment AB is owned by Peter Rothschild and Jan Annwall. Peter Rothschild is Chairman of the Board of BioGaia AB and receives a director's fee of SEK 600 thousand per year. During the quarter, Peter Rothschild received additional remuneration for significant working duties, in addition to his assignment on the Board, of SEK 105 thousand per month in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors. KEY EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 Launches in the first quarter of 2020 Distributor Country Product growth and increased investments in research, product development, brand building and the sales organisation. BioGaia's dividend policy is to pay a shareholder dividend equal to 40% of profit after tax. In view of the company's strong portfolio consisting of an increased number of innovative products that are sold predominantly under the BioGaia brand, successful clinical trials and an expanding distribution network that covers a large share of the key markets, BioGaia's future outlook remains bright. SIGNIFICANT RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, GROUP AND PARENT COMPANY Significant risks and uncertainties are described in the administration report of the annual report for 2019 on pages 43 and 44 and in Notes 27 and 28. No significant changes in these risks and uncertainties are assessed to have taken place at 31 March Cube Greece JHealth Hong Kong JHealth Hong Kong Delta Medical Russia BG Hungary Distribution Abbott Bolivia Nestlé Mexico Nestlé Chile Abbott Peru BioGaia Prodentis lozenges mint BioGaia Protectis tablets with a new flavour (strawberry) BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D, easydropper BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D BioGaia Protectis drops, easydropper BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D B. lactis drops B. lactis drops BioGaia Gastrus 2020 except for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which is set out below. The first quarter of 2020 has been marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the world at large and on BioGaia. So far, BioGaia's external suppliers have not experienced any major disruptions from the pandemic. BioGaia has a close and continuous dialogue with its distribution partners all over the world. BioGaia's products are mainly sold via pharmacies and online to consumers. So far, this distribution has functioned satisfactorily although there are challenges with logistics. BioGaia has been forced to adapt to the current situation and to change how BioGaia works with marketing and sales. For example, BioGaia has not taken part in international fairs and symposia but has instead focused more on supporting its partners with marketing material that can be used online. Furthermore, BioGaia has not been able to visit customers face-to-face but has used telephone and video meetings. BioGaia has a strong financial position but a prolonged pandemic can even have a negative impact on a stable company such as BioGaia. A deterioration in the financial position and ability to pay of our distribution partners can lead to longer payment times but also credit losses. Furthermore, disruptions in BioGaia's production, at external suppliers or in logistics can result in BioGaia being unable to deliver products with an ensuing loss of revenue. Depending on how drawn-out this pandemic becomes, there is a risk that 2020 will be a challenging year. Study published with BioGaia Prodentis. On 11 February 2020, BioGaia announced that a randomised,double-blind,placebo- controlled study showed that supplementation withL. reuteriProdentis significantly reduced bleeding of the gums compared to placebo. BioGaia signs exclusive agreement in Argentina. On 16 March 2020, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has signed an agreement with ETHICAL NUTRITION for the exclusive rights to sell BioGaia Protectis drops and BioGaia Protectis tablets in Argentina. Update concerning the Covid-19 pandemic. On 30 March, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has taken a number of precautions due toCovid-19and that the impact on its operations has been limited. BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 8 Q1 2020 KEY EVENTS AFTER THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 Revised dividend proposal. On 3 April, BioGaia announced that BioGaia's Board of Directors had decided to revise the dividend proposal ahead of the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2020 as a consequence of the increased uncertainty related to the global spread of the coronavirus. The revised proposal implies that the ordinary dividend of SEK 3.75 per share remains in place while the previously proposed extra dividend of SEK 4.25 per share is withdrawn. The Board intends to revisit the matter of a possible extra dividend and in such case hold an extraordinary general meeting later in the year once a better overview has been obtained regarding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. On 7 April, BioGaia announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 7 May at 16.00 CET in the Swedish Society of Medicine's premises. Against the background of the coronavirus, BioGaia does not want shareholders to physically attend this year's AGM. BioGaia therefore urges all shareholders to carefully consider using the opportunity to be represented by proxy or to vote in advance. Accounting policies In all material respects, this interim management statement has been prepared in accordance with Nasdaq OMX Stockholm's Guidelines for preparing interim management statements. Disclosures according to IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting are provided both in notes and elsewhere in the interim management statement. The accounting policies applied in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income and financial position are consistent with the accounting policies applied in preparation of the most recent annual report. The financial statements and segment information are consistent with the presentation used in the interim reports presented in compliance with IAS 34, in order to achieve comparability in presentation between quarters. The interim management statement contains, among other things, comments from the CEO, although this is not required according to Nasdaq OMX Stockholm's Guidelines for preparing interim management statements. This information is nonetheless considered important in meeting the users' needs. NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS Management's assessment is that new and amended standards and interpretations will not have a material effect on the Group's financial statements for the period of initial application. BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 9 Q1 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in SEK 000s) Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr 2019 - Apr 2018 - 2020 2019 2019 Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Net sales (Note 1) 182,808 171,257 768,347 779,898 756,482 Cost of sales -49,802 -46,845 -204,349 -207,306 -191,922 Gross profit 133,006 124,412 563,998 572,592 564,560 Selling expenses -44,575 -40,679 -184,327 -188,223 -163,677 Administrative expenses -7,269 -6,640 -24,609 -25,238 -28,573 Research and development expenses -28,248 -26,911 -105,051 -106,388 -107,248 Share of profits of associates - - - - - Revaluation of former associate shareholding * - - - - 7,004 Other operating expenses/operating income 2,705 -3,743 -7,500 -1,052 -4,419 Operating profit 55,619 46,439 242,511 251,691 267,647 Interest income 16 118 416 314 759 Financial expenses -202 -243 -668 -627 -608 Profit before tax 55,433 46,314 242,259 251,378 267,798 Tax -13,685 -10,724 -55,001 -57,962 -61,018 Profit for the period 41,748 35,590 187,258 193,416 206,780 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Gains/losses arising on translation of the statements of foreign -2,858 -222 415 -2,221 -87 operations Comprehensive income for the period 38,890 35,368 187,673 191,195 206,693 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company 41,748 35,697 187,347 193,481 207,065 Non-controlling interests - -107 -89 -65 -285 41,748 35,590 187,258 193,416 206,780 Comprehensive income for the period attributable to: 206,978 Owners of the Parent Company 38,890 35,475 187,762 191,260 Non-controlling interests - -107 -89 -65 -285 38,890 35,368 187,673 191,195 206,693 Earnings per share Earnings per share (SEK) *) 2.41 2.06 10.81 11.16 11..54 Number of shares (thousands) 17,336 17,336 17,336 17,336 17,336 Average number of shares (thousands) 17,336 17,336 17,336 17,336 17,336 *) Figures for April 2018-March 2019, excluding revaluation of former associate shareholding in MetaboGen of SEK 7.0 million. BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 10 Q1 2020 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Summary (Amounts in SEK 000s) 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Dec 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 130,769 108,820 128,747 R&D projects in progress 51,999 45,850 52,558 Goodwill 5,300 5,300 5,300 Right-of-use assets 18,515 23,127 20,295 Deferred tax assets 6,684 8,151 6,518 Other non-current receivables 48 44 44 Total non-current assets 213,315 191,292 213,462 Current assets excl. cash and cash equivalents 219,954 199,167 238,607 Cash and cash equivalents 284,135 315,121 213,831 Total current assets 504,089 514,288 452,438 TOTAL ASSETS 717,404 705,580 665,900 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 546,762 540,457 507,872 Non-controlling interests 2 3,032 2 Total equity (Note 2) 546,764 543,489 507,874 Deferred tax liability 10,339 6,679 10,339 Non-current liabilities 21,347 16,256 22,887 Current liabilities 138,954 139,156 124,800 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 717,404 705,580 665,900 Other current liabilities include forward exchange contracts with a fair value of SEK 9.7 million (2.5). All forward exchange contracts are attributable to level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. No changes with regard to measurement have taken place compared to the 2019 Annual Report. The fair values of other receivables, cash and cash equivalents, trade payables and other liabilities are estimated to be equal to their carrying amounts (amortised cost) due to the short maturity. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Summary (Amounts in SEK 000s) 2020 2019 2019 Operating activities Operating profit 55,619 46,439 242,511 Depreciation/amortisation 4,720 3,746 15,593 Unrealised gains/losses on forward contracts 7,217 3,449 5,085 Other non-cash items -2,107 -363 -2,010 Paid tax -17,406 -23,011 -72,292 Interest received and paid -186 -7 -253 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital 47,857 30,253 188,634 Changes in working capital 25,601 5,651 -40,779 Cash flow from operating activities 73,458 35,904 147,855 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -4,337 -4,919 -32,316 Acquisition of intangible assets - - -6,708 Cash flow from investing activities -4,337 -4,919 -39,024 Dividend - - -173,365 Repayment of lease liability -1,747 -1,693 -4,525 Provision to the Foundation to Prevent Antibiotic Resistance - - -3,200 Cash flow from financing activities -1,747 -1,693 -181,090 Cash flow for the period 67,374 29,292 -72,259 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 213,831 284,962 284,962 Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents 2,930 867 1,128 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 284,135 315,121 213,831 BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 11 Q1 2020 NOTE 1 REPORTING BY SEGMENT - GROUP Executive Management has analysed the Group's internal reporting system and established that the Group's operations are governed and evaluated based on the following segments: PAEDIATRICS SEGMENT (drops, gut health tablets, oral rehydration solution (ORS) and cultures to be used as ingredients in licensee products (such as infant formula) as well as royalty revenues for paediatric products.)

(drops, gut health tablets, oral rehydration solution (ORS) and cultures to be used as ingredients in licensee products (such as infant formula) as well as royalty revenues for paediatric products.) ADULT HEALTH SEGMENT (gut health tablets, oral health lozenges and cultures as an ingredient in a licensee's dairy products as well as royalty revenues for Adult Health products).

(gut health tablets, oral health lozenges and cultures as an ingredient in a licensee's dairy products as well as royalty revenues for Adult Health products). OTHER SEGMENT (smaller segments such as revenue from packaging solutions). For the above segments BioGaia reports revenue and gross profit, which are monitored regularly by the CEO (who is regarded as the chief operating decision maker) together with the Executive Management. There is no monitoring of the company's total assets against the segments' assets. Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr 2019 - Apr 2018 - REVENUE BY SEGMENT 2020 2019 2019 Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Paediatrics 142,491 133,612 600,090 608,969 598,334 Adult Health 40,181 37,645 167,321 169,857 154,890 Other 137 0 937 1,074 3,258 Total 182,808 171,257 768,347 779,899 756,482 GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT Paediatrics 104,613 98,186 445,676 452,103 450,990 Adult Health 28,257 26,226 117,385 119,416 110,478 Other 137 0 937 1,074 3,092 Total 133,007 124,412 563,998 572,593 564,560 Selling, administrative and R&D expenses -80,092 -74,230 -313,987 -319,849 -299,498 Share of profits of associates - 0 - - - Revaluation of former associate shareholding - 0 - - 7,004 Other operating expenses 2,705 -3,743 -7,500 -1,052 -4,419 Operating profit 55,619 46,439 242,511 251,692 267,647 Net financial items -186 -125 -252 -313 151 Profit before tax 55,433 46,314 242,259 251,379 267,798 SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET APAC Paediatrics 16,927 14,017 72,991 75,901 56,018 Adult Health 15,465 20,624 103,839 98,680 89,300 Other 64 0 129 193 135 Total APAC 32,456 34,641 176,960 174,774 145,453 EMEA Paediatrics 96,653 87,460 346,536 355,729 377,029 Adult Health 21,279 15,959 52,229 57,549 60,040 Other 57 0 807 864 3,117 Total EMEA 117,989 103,419 399,573 414,142 440,186 AMERICAS Paediatrics 28,911 32,135 180,562 177,338 165,287 Adult Health 3,437 1,062 11,252 13,627 5,550 Other 16 0 0 16 6 Total Americas 32,364 33,197 191,814 190,981 170,843 Total 182,808 171,257 768,347 779,898 756,482 BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 12 Q1 2020 Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec DATE OF RECOGNITION PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS MET ON 2020 2019 2019 SPECIFIC DATE (PRODUCT SALES) Paediatrics 139,329 128,063 585,090 Adult Health 37,499 36,475 157,811 Other 137 0 129 Total 176,965 164,538 743,030 PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS MET OVER TIME (ROYALTY) Paediatrics 3,162 5,549 15,000 Adult Health 2,682 1,170 9,509 Other 0 0 807 Total 5,844 6,719 25,317 Total 182,808 171,257 768,347 NOTE 2 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec (Amounts in SEK 000s) 2020 2019 2019 Opening balance 507,874 508,121 508,121 Remeasurement under IFRS 9 - - - Opening balance after change of accounting standard 507,874 - 508,121 Dividend - - -173,365 Provision to the Foundation to Prevent Antibiotic Resistance - - -3,200 Non-controlling interests related to the acquisition of MetaboGen and CapAble - - 89 Transaction between owners related to further acquisition of shares in MetaboGen - - -11,444 Comprehensive income for the period 38,890 35,368 187,673 Closing balance 546,764 543,489 507,874 LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS AT 31 MARCH 2020 (SOURCE: EUROCLEAR) A shares B shares Share No. of votes Capital Votes capital 000s 000s SEK 000s 000s % % 1 Annwall & Rothschild Inv. AB 741 229 970 7,636 5.6% 31.8% 2 State Street Bank & Trust co 1,502 1,502 1,502 8.7% 6.3% 3 Fjärde AP-fonden 1,496 1,496 1,496 8.6% 6.2% 4 Swedbank Robur fonder 1,305 1,305 1,305 7.5% 5.4% 5 Öhman Bank S.A 948 948 948 5.5% 3.9% 6 BNY Mellon SA/NV (Former BNY) 661 661 661 3.8% 2.8% 7 David Dangoor 444 444 444 2.6% 1.8% 8 Banque Pictet & CiE 434 434 434 2.5% 1.8% 9 JP Morgan Chase N.A 368 368 368 2.1% 1.5% 10 Didner & Gerge Fonder AB 358 358 358 2.1% 1.5% Other shareholders 8,850 8,850 8,850 51.0% 36.9% Total 741 16,596 17,336 24,002 100% 100% BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 13 Q1 2020 Consolidated key ratios Jan-Mar 2020 Jan-Mar 2019 Jan-Dec 2019 Net sales, SEK 000s 182 808 171 257 768 347 Growth of net sales 9% 7% 4% Operating profit, SEK 000s 55 619 46 439 242 511 Profit after tax, SEK 000s 41 748 35 590 187 258 Return on average equity 8% 7% 37% Return on average capital employed 10% 9% 47% Capital employed, SEK 000s 557 103 550 168 518 213 Number of shares (thousands) 1) 17 336 17 336 17 336 Average number of shares (thousands) 17 336 17 336 17 336 Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2) 2,41 2,06 10,81 Equity per share, SEK 1) 31,54 31,18 29,30 Equity/assets ratio 76% 77% 76% Operating margin 27% 30% 32% Profit margin 30% 27% 32% Average number of employees 155 144 149 1) No dilutive effects arose. 2) Key ratio defined according to IFRS. DEFINITIONS OF KEY RATIOS Key ratio Definition/Calculation Purpose Return on equity Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent Return on equity is used to measure profit generation, over Company in relation to average equity attributable to time, given the resources attributable to the owners of the the owners of the Parent Company. Parent Company. Return on capital Profit before net financial items plus financial income Return on capital employed is used to analyse profitability, employed as a percentage of average capital employed. based on the amount of capital used. Equity per share Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent Equity per share measures the company's net value per share and indicates whether a company will increase the Company divided by the average number of shares. shareholders' wealth over time. Earnings per Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the EPS measures how much of net profit is available for payment Parent Company divided by average number of share (EPS) to shareholders as dividends per share. shares outstanding (definition according to IFRS). Operating margin Operating profit expressed as a percentage of net The operating margin is used to measure operational (EBIT margin) sales. profitability. A traditional measure to show financial risk expressed as the Equity/assets ratio Equity as a percentage of total assets. share of total assets financed by the shareholders. Shows the company's stability and ability to withstand losses. Capital employed Total assets less interest-free liabilities and leasing Capital employed measures the company's ability, in addition to cash and liquid assets, to meet the requirements of liabilities. business operations. Sales for the period less sales for the corresponding Growth period of the previous year divided by sales for the Shows the company's realised sales growth over time. previous period. Profit margin Profit before tax in relation to net sales. This key ratio makes it possible to compare profitability regardless of corporate income tax rate. DEFINITION OF KEY RATIOS, CONTINUED (Amounts in SEK 000s)) Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY 2020 2019 2019 Profit attributable to owners of the Parent Company (A) 41,748 35,697 187,347 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 546,762 540,457 507,872 Average equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company (B) 527,317 522,720 506,427 Return on equity (A/B) 8% 7% 37% RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED Operating profit 55,619 46,439 242,511 Financial income 16 118 416 Profit before net financial items + financial income (A) 55,635 46,557 242,927 Total assets 717,404 705,580 665,900 Interest-free liabilities -160,301 -155,412 -147,687 Capital employed 557,103 550,168 518,213 Average capital employed (B) 537,658 532,484 516,507 Return on capital employed (A/B) 10% 9% 47% BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 14 Q1 2020 DEFINITION OF KEY RATIOS, CONTINUED 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Dec EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO 2020 2019 2019 Equity (A) 546,764 543,489 507,874 Total assets (B) 717,404 705,580 665,900 Equity/assets ratio (A/B) 76% 77% 76% OPERATING MARGIN Operating profit (A) 55,619 46,439 242,511 Net sales (B) 182,808 171,257 768,347 Operating margin (A/B) 30% 27% 32% Profit margin Profit before tax (A) 55,433 46,314 242,259 Net sales (B) 182,808 171,257 768,347 Profit margin (A/B) 30% 27% 32% EQUITY PER SHARE Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company (A) 546,762 540,457 507,872 Average number of shares (B) 17,336 17,336 17,336 Equity per share (A/B) 31.54 31.18 29.30 CHANGE IN SALES BY SEGMENT (INCLUDING AND EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECTS) Paediatrics Adult Other Total Jan-Mar Health Jan- Jan-Mar Jan-Mar (Amounts in SEK 000s)) 2020 Mar 2020 2020 2020 Description A Previous year's net sales according to the average 133,612 37,645 0 171,257 rate BNet sales for the year according to the average rate 142,491 40,181 137 182,808 C Recognised change (B-A) 8,879 2,536 137 11,551 Percentage change (C/A) 7% 7% 7% D Net sales for the year according to the previous 138,339 39,011 177,351 year's average rate (D) EForeign exchange effects (C-F) 4,152 1,170 137 5,457 Percentage change (E/A) 3% 3% 3% F Organic change (D-A) 4,727 1,366 0 6,094 Organic change per cent (F/A) 4% 4% 4% Average exchange rates Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec EUR 2020 2019 2019 10.66 10.42 10.59 USD 9.67 9.17 9.46 JPY 0.0888 0.0833 0.0868 Key exchange rates on closing date 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Dec EUR 2020 2019 2019 11.08 10.42 10.43 USD 10.08 9.28 9.32 JPY 0.0929 0.0838 0.0853 Pledged assets and contingent liabilities GROUP 31 Mar 31 Dec (Amounts in SEK 000s)) 2020 2019 Floating charges 0 2,000 Total 0 2,000 Contingent liabilities None None BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 15 Q1 2020 Calendar 09:30 CET Teleconference with CEO Isabelle Ducellier 07 and CFO Alexander Kotsinas. To take part in the conference, please see Financialhearings.comfor MAY telephone numbers. The teleconference can also be followed here. 08:00 CET Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2020 13 AUG 16:00 CET BioGaia AGM in the Swedish Society of 07Medicine's premises, Klara Östra Kyrkogata 10, in MAYStockholm 08:00 CET Interim Management Statement 231 January - 30 September 2020 OCT Stockholm, 7 May 2020 Isabelle Ducellier CEO This interim management statement has not been reviewed by the company's auditors. BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 16 Q1 2020 BIOGAIA AB THE COMPANY BioGaia is an innovative Swedish healthcare company and has been a world-leader in dietary supplements with probiotics for 30 years. BioGaia develops, markets and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits. The products are primarily based on different strains of the lactic acid bacterium Lactobacillus reuteri. The class B shares of the Parent Company BioGaia AB are quoted on the Mid Cap list of Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm. BioGaia has 158 employees, of whom 131 are based in Sweden (Stockholm, Lund, Eslöv and Gothenburg), two in the USA, three in Singapore and 22 in Japan.. BUSINESS MODEL BioGaia's business model is based on long-term collaboration with international networks within research, production and distribution. BioGaia's revenue comes mainly from the sale to distributors of drops, tablets and capsules for gut health, oral rehydration solution (ORS), lozenges for oral health and capsules for bone health. Revenue is also earned from the sale of bacterial cultures to be used in licensee products (such as infant formula and dairy products), as well as royalties for the use of Lactobacillus reuteriin licensee products. The products are sold through nutrition and pharmaceutical companies in over 100 countries worldwide. BioGaia has patent protection for the use of specific strains of Lactobacillus reuteriand certain packaging solutions in all significant markets. THE BIOGAIA BRAND BioGaia launched its own consumer brand at the beginning of 2006. Today a number of distribution partners sell finished products under the BioGaia brand in a large number of markets. One key part of BioGaia's strategy is to increase the share of sales consisting of BioGaia- branded products. Of products (drops, tablets for gut and oral health, oral rehydration, etc.) sold in 2019, 71% (69%) were sold under the BioGaia brand including co-branding. Some of BioGaia's distributors sell finished consumer products under their own brand names. On these products, the BioGaia brand is shown on the consumer package since BioGaia is both the manufacturer and licensor. BioGaia's licensees add Lactobacillus reutericulture to their products and sell these under their own brand names. On these products, the BioGaia brand is most often shown on the package as the licensor/patent holder. RESEARCH AND CLINICAL STUDIES BioGaia's strains of Lactobacillus reuteriare some of the world's most well researched probiotics, especially in young children. To date, some 220 clinical studies using BioGaia's strains of Lactobacillus reuterihave been performed on more than 18,000 individuals of all ages. Studies have been performed on: Infantile colic and digestive health in children

Antibiotic-associated diarrhoea (AAD)

diarrhoea (AAD) Acute diarrhoea

Gingivitis (inflammation of the gums)

Periodontal disease

General health

Helicobacter pylori (the gastric ulcer bacterium)

(the gastric ulcer bacterium) Low bone density BioGaia AB Box 3242 SE-103 64 STOCKHOLM Street address: Kungsbroplan 3, Stockholm Telephone: +46 8 555 293 00, Corporate identity number 556380-8723, www.biogaia.com BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020 17 Attachments Original document

