BIOGAIA AB (PUBL)

BIOGAIA AB (PUBL)

(BIOG B)
BioGaia publ : Interim Management Statement 1 January – 31 March 2020

05/07/2020 | 04:49am EDT

Interim Management Statement

JANUARY - MARCH 2020

Q1

2020

FIRST QUARTER 2020

Net sales amounted to SEK 182.8 million (171.3), an increase of 7% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%). Product sales, net sales excluding royalty revenues, amounted to SEK 177.0 million (164.5), an increase of 8% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 5%).

Net sales in the Paediatrics segment reached SEK 142.5 million (133.6), an increase of 7%. Product sales within Paediatrics amounted to SEK 139.3 million (128.1), an increase of 9%.

Net sales in the Adult Health segment amounted to SEK 40.2 million (37.6), an increase of 7%.

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 77.4 million (78.0), a decrease of 1%.

Operating profit rose 20% to SEK 55.6 million (46.4), which corresponds to an operating margin of 30% (27%).

Profit after tax was SEK 41.7 million (35.6), an increase of 17%.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.41 (2.06). No dilutive effects arose.

Cash flow amounted to SEK 67.4 million (29.3).

Key events in the first quarter of 2020

On 11 February 2020, BioGaia announced that a randomised, double-blind,placebo-controlled trial showed that supplementation of L. reuteriProdentis significantly reduced bleeding of the gums compared to placebo.

On 16 March 2020, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has signed an agreement with ETHICAL NUTRITION for the exclusive rights to sell BioGaia Protectis drops and BioGaia Protectis tablets in Argentina.

On 30 March, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has taken a number of precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that to date the impact on operations has been limited.

Key events after the end of the first quarter

On 3 April, BioGaia announced that BioGaia's Board of Directors has decided to revise the dividend proposal ahead of the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2020 as a consequence of the increased uncertainty related to the global spread of the coronavirus. The revised proposal implies that the ordinary dividend of SEK 3.75 per share remains in place while the previously proposed extra dividend of SEK 4.25 per share is withdrawn. The Board intends to revisit the matter of a possible extra dividend and in such case hold an extraordinary general meeting later in the year once a better overview has been obtained regarding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 7 April, BioGaia announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 7 May 2020 at 16.00 CET in the Swedish Society of Medicine's premises. Against the background of the coronavirus, BioGaia does not want shareholders to physically attend this year's AGM. BioGaia therefore urges all shareholders to carefully consider using the opportunity to be represented by proxy or to vote in advance.

Q1

Operating

Sales

Operating profit

Net sales

SEK

SEK

margin

increase

2020

30%

7%

56m

183m

Jan-Mar 2020

Jan-Mar 2019

Net sales, SEK 000s

182,808

171,257

Growth in net sales

7%

9%

Operating profit, SEK 000s

55,619

46,439

Operating margin

27%

30%

Profit after tax, SEK 000s

41,748

35,390

Profit margin

30%

27%

Number of shares, thousands 1)

17,336

17,336

Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2)

2.06

2.41

Equity per share, SEK 1)

31.54

31.18

Equity/assets ratio

76%

77%

Average number of employees

155

144

  1. No dilutive effects arose.
  2. Key ratio defined according to IFRS.

This information is information that BioGaia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the CEO, on 7 May 2020, at 08.00 CET.

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

2

Q1

2020

BioGaia AB (publ.) Interim Management Statement 1 January- 31 March 2020

The Board of Directors and the CEO of BioGaia AB hereby present the interim management statement for the period 1 January - 31 March 2020.

CEO'S COMMENTS

The first quarter of 2020 has been marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the world at large as well as on us at BioGaia. Our main aim has been to protect our employees and our business from possible negative consequences. At the beginning of March, we introduced a ban on international flights and attendance at large gatherings for all employees, as well as a strict quarantine policy. Just a few

days later, we closed all our offices and all employees who were able to work from home could do so. At BioGaia Production, our own production facility in Eslöv, Sweden, manufacturing has so far taken place

disruption. Both for the safety of our workforce and to secure deliveries, hygiene and cleaning been further extended and a visitor ban introduced. So far, BioGaia's external suppliers have experienced any major disruptions since they are all manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and are therefore exempt from any closure requirements.

We have had a close and continuous dialogue with our distribution partners all over the world. BioGaia's products are mainly sold via pharmacies and online to consumers. So far, this distribution has functioned satisfactorily although there are challenges with logistics. We have been forced to adapt to the current situation and to change how we work with marketing and sales. For example, we have not participated in international fairs and symposia since these have been cancelled. Instead, we have focused more on supporting our partners with marketing material that can be used online. Furthermore, we have not been able to visit customers face-to-face but have worked with telephone and video meetings. Despite

these challenges, we have succeeded in maintaining good sales of our products even though sales have been affected in some countries.

Our research and development work has remained relatively unaffected but we see that some studies being conducted have been delayed due to Covid-19.

The Group's net sales totalled SEK 182.8 million (171.3) which is an increase of 7% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Net sales for the Paediatrics segment amounted to SEK 142.5 million (133.6), an increase of 7%. Net sales for the Adult Health segment reached SEK 40.2 million (37.6), an increase of 7%. Operating profit increased by 20% to SEK 55.6 million (46.4), which corresponds to an operating margin of 30% (27%).

Sales in EMEA increased by 14%, which was mainly due to higher sales in the Paediatrics segment primarily in Poland, Germany and Rumania. In APAC, sales decreased by 6% primarily in Japan and South Korea which was partly offset by sales in Hong Kong. The decrease in Japan is partly due to accrual of individual orders and partly to delivery problems. the Americas, sales decreased by 3%. The decrease is mainly due to accrual of individual orders to the USA while sales in Brazil and Canada increased. It is particularly gratifying that we continue to grow sales of our own brand and that we can see increased demand for Osfortis.

In February, a study was published which showed that supplementation with L. reuteriProdentis significantly reduced bleeding of the gums compared to placebo. The study's principal investigator, Professor Schlagenhauf at the Würzburg University Hospital in Germany, concludes that supplementation with L. reuteriProdentis is an effective and easy way to maintain or improve periodontal health.

Regardless of how the Covid-19 pandemic develops, the situation will require that we continue to adapt during the year in order to meet the challenges it brings. We are convinced that our products play a key role in these times as well and we will do everything in our power to make them available globally and to minimise the possible adverse effects of the pandemic on our business.

Isabelle Ducellier

President and CEO of BioGaia

7 May 2020

Teleconference: Investors, analysts and the media are invited to take part in a teleconference on the interim management statement to be held today 7 May 2020 at 9:30 CET with CEO Isabelle Ducellier and CFO Alexander Kotsinas. To participate in the teleconference, please see Financialhearings.comfor telephone numbers. The teleconference can also be followed here.

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

3

Q1

2020

Revenue

Quarter 1

Quarter 1

Change

Paediatrics

2020

2019

%

142.5

133.6

7%

Adult Health

40.2

37.6

7%

Other

0.1

0,0

Total

182.8

171.3

7%

Quarter 1

Quarter 1

Change

APAC

2020

2019

%

32.5

34.6

-6%

EMEA

118.0

103.4

14%

Americas

32.4

33.2

-3%

Total

182.8

171.3

7%

SALES FIRST QUARTER

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 182.8 million (171.3) which is an increase of SEK 11.6 million (7%) (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%) compared to the first quarter of last year. Product sales increased by 8% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 5%) while royalty revenues decreased by 13%. In the past 12-month period, sales increased by 3%.

Sales in EMEA amounted to SEK 118.0 million (103.4), an increase of 14%, which is mainly due to higher sales in the Paediatrics segment, primarily in Poland, Germany and Rumania.

Sales in APAC amounted to SEK 32.5 million (34.6), a decrease of 6%. The decrease was attributable to the Adult Health segment while Paediatrics increased. In the Adult Health segment the main sales decrease was in Japan and South Korea which was partly offset by Hong Kong. The decrease in Japan was partly due to accrual of individual orders and partly to delivery problems.

Sales in the Americas totalled SEK 32.4 million (33.2), a decrease of 3%. The decrease was attributable to the Paediatrics segment while Adult Health increased. The decrease in Paediatrics was mainly due to accrual of individual orders to the USA while sales in Brazil and Canada increased. The increased sales within Adult Health were mainly due to the USA and to favourable sales of BioGaia Protectis and BioGaia Osfortis.

1

NET SALES BRIDGE FIRST QUARTER

2019

SEKm

%

171.3

Foreign exchange

5.5

3%

Organic growth

6.1

4%

Total change

11.6

7%

2020

182.8

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

4

Q1

2020

Paediatrics

The Paediatrics segment accounts for approximately 78% of BioGaia's total sales. BioGaia Protectis drops remain the largest product with sales in some 90 countries. Other key products within Paediatrics include BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D, oral rehydration solution and tablets as well as cultures to be used as ingredients in licensee products (such as infant formula) and royalty revenues for paediatric products.

  • Sales increased by 7%
  • Product sales increased by 9%

Quarter 1

Quarter 1

Change

Products

2020

2019

%

139.3

128.1

9%

Royalties

3.2

5.5

-43%

Total Paediatrics

142.5

133.6

7%

SALES FIRST QUARTER

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. Sales in the Paediatrics segment amounted to SEK 142.5 million (133.6), an increase of 7% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%). Product sales in Paediatrics amounted to SEK 139.3 million (128.1), an increase of 9%. For the past 12-month period, sales increased by 2%.

Sales of BioGaia Protectis drops increased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales rose in APAC and EMEA and fell in the Americas. In APAC, sales increased primarily in China and Vietnam and in EMEA sales increased primarily in Poland, Germany and Rumania. In the Americas, sales of drops decreased in the USA, mainly due to accrual of individual orders, while they increased in Canada and Brazil.

Sales of BioGaia Protectis tablets within Paediatrics decreased slightly compared to the corresponding period last year. The decrease was mainly due to lower sales in EMEA, primarily in Spain, Bulgaria and France, which was partly offset by increasing sales in the Americas, primarily in the USA and Brazil.

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

5

Q1

2020

Adult Health

The Adult Health segment accounts for approximately 22% of BioGaia's total sales. Sales mainly comprise BioGaia Protectis, BioGaia Gastrus, BioGaia Prodentis and BioGaia Osfortis as well as cultures as an ingredient in a licensee's dairy products.

Quarter 1

Quarter 1

Change

Products

2020

2019

%

37.5

36.5

3%

Royalties

2.7

1.2

129%

Total Adult Health

40.2

37.6

7%

  • Sales increased by 7%
  • Product sales increased by 3%

SALES FIRST QUARTER

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. Sales in the Adult Health segment amounted to SEK 40.2 million (37.6), an increase of 7% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%). Product sales amounted to SEK 37.5 million (36.5), an increase of 3% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 0%). In the past 12-month period, sales increased by 10%.

Sales of BioGaia Protectis tablets decreased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales decreased in APAC, mainly in Japan, while they rose in EMEA and the Americas. Sales increased in EMEA primarily in Belgium and Italy. In the Americas, sales increased primarily in Chile.

Sales of BioGaia Gastrus increased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales increased in EMEA and the Americas and decreased in APAC. In EMEA, sales increased primarily in Spain and France and in the Americas sales increased mainly in Columbia. In APAC, sales of BioGaia Gastrus decreased in China while increasing in Singapore and Australia.

Sales of BioGaia Prodentis decreased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales decreased in APAC mainly in Japan, while they increased in EMEA and the Americas. In EMEA, sales increased primarily in Germany and in the Americas primarily in the USA.

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

6

Q1

2020

Earnings

FIRST QUARTER

Gross margin

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. The total gross margin for the quarter was 73% (73%). The gross margin for the Paediatrics segment amounted to 73% (73%). The gross margin for the Adult Health segment amounted to 70% (70%).

Operating expenses and operating profit

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 77.4 million (78.0), a decrease of SEK 0.6 million. Excluding other operating expenses, operating expenses increased by 8%.

Selling expenses amounted to SEK 44.6 million (40.7), an increase of 10%, mainly due to a higher number of employees which was partly offset by reduced marketing activities due to Covid-19.

R&D expenses amounted to SEK 28.2 million (26.9), an increase 5%. R&D expenses include costs for the subsidiaries MetaboGen AB and BioGaia Pharma AB of SEK 5.8 million (4.8). The increase in R&D expenses, excluding costs for MetaboGen AB and BioGaia Pharma AB, are mainly attributable to an increased number of employees.

Administrative expenses amounted to SEK 7.3 million (6.6), an increase of 9%.

Other operating expenses refers to exchange losses/gains in receivables and liabilities of an operating nature and amounted to SEK -2.7 million (3.7).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 55.6 million (46.4), an increase of 20%. The operating margin amounted to 30% (27%).

Profit after tax and earnings per share

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 41.7 million (35.6), an increase of 17%. The effective tax rate was 25% (23%).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.41 (2.06). No dilutive effects arose.

Balance sheet and cash flow

BALANCE SHEET 31 MARCH 2020

Total assets amounted to SEK 717.4 million (705.6). Investments in both property, plant and equipment and intangible assets increased compared to the previous period. Investments mainly related to 2019 and BioGaia Production. Since year-end 2019, current assets, particularly trade receivables, decreased while current liabilities increased.

CASH FLOW FIRST QUARTER

Cash flow amounted to SEK 67.4 million (29.3). The increase is partly due to an improved operating profit but mainly due to a positive change in working capital of SEK 25.6 million (5.7). Inventories are relatively unchanged while a decrease in other current assets and an increase in current receivables made a positive contribution to the change in working capital.

Investments in property, plant and equipment amounted to SEK 4.3 million (4.9). Depreciation amounted to SEK 4.7 million (3.7).

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2020, amounted to SEK 284.1 million (315.1 at 31 March 2019).

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

7

Q1

2020

Other disclosures

EMPLOYEES

The number of employees in the Group totalled 158 at 31 March 2020 (144 at 31 March 2019).

The company has an incentive programme for all employees based on the company's sales and profit. The maximum bonus is equal to 12% of salary. Some of the bonus (a maximum of one-third) relates to a long-term incentive programme where the employee is required to reinvest the yearly paid-out compensation (after tax) in BioGaia class B shares and hold these for at least three years.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

BioGaia's goal is to create strong value growth and a good return for the shareholders. This will be achieved through a greater emphasis on the BioGaia brand, increased sales to both existing and new customers and a controlled cost level.

The long-term financial target is an operating margin (operating profit in relation to sales) of at least 34% with continued strong

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Parent Company owns 100% of the shares in BioGaia Biologics Inc. USA, BioGaia Japan Inc, BioGaia Production AB, CapAble AB and Tripac AB. The Parent Company also owns 96% of the shares in BioGaia Pharma AB and 92% of the shares in MetaboGen AB.

Annwall & Rothschild Investment AB owns 740,668 class A shares and 229,332 class B shares, corresponding to 5.6% of the share capital and 31.8% of the voting rights in BioGaia AB. Annwall & Rothschild Investment AB is owned by Peter Rothschild and Jan Annwall. Peter Rothschild is Chairman of the Board of BioGaia AB and receives a director's fee of SEK 600 thousand per year. During the quarter, Peter Rothschild received additional remuneration for significant working duties, in addition to his assignment on the Board, of SEK 105 thousand per month in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors.

KEY EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

Launches in the first quarter of 2020

Distributor

Country

Product

growth and increased investments in research, product development, brand building and the sales organisation.

BioGaia's dividend policy is to pay a shareholder dividend equal to 40% of profit after tax.

In view of the company's strong portfolio consisting of an increased number of innovative products that are sold predominantly under the BioGaia brand, successful clinical trials and an expanding distribution network that covers a large share of the key markets, BioGaia's future outlook remains bright.

SIGNIFICANT RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES,

GROUP AND PARENT COMPANY

Significant risks and uncertainties are described in the administration report of the annual report for 2019 on pages 43 and 44 and in Notes 27 and 28. No significant changes in these risks and uncertainties are assessed to have taken place at 31 March

Cube

Greece

JHealth

Hong Kong

JHealth

Hong Kong

Delta Medical

Russia

BG

Hungary

Distribution

Abbott

Bolivia

Nestlé

Mexico

Nestlé

Chile

Abbott

Peru

BioGaia Prodentis lozenges mint

BioGaia Protectis tablets with a new flavour (strawberry) BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D, easydropper BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D

BioGaia Protectis drops, easydropper

BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D

B. lactis drops

B. lactis drops

BioGaia Gastrus

2020 except for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which is set out below.

The first quarter of 2020 has been marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the world at large and on BioGaia.

So far, BioGaia's external suppliers have not experienced any major disruptions from the pandemic. BioGaia has a close and continuous dialogue with its distribution partners all over the world. BioGaia's products are mainly sold via pharmacies and online to consumers. So far, this distribution has functioned satisfactorily although there are challenges with logistics. BioGaia has been forced to adapt to the current situation and to change how BioGaia works with marketing and sales. For example, BioGaia has not taken part in international fairs and symposia but has instead focused more on supporting its partners with marketing material that can be used online. Furthermore, BioGaia has not been able to visit customers face-to-face but has used telephone and video meetings.

BioGaia has a strong financial position but a prolonged pandemic can even have a negative impact on a stable company such as BioGaia. A deterioration in the financial position and ability to pay of our distribution partners can lead to longer payment times but also credit losses. Furthermore, disruptions in BioGaia's production, at external suppliers or in logistics can result in BioGaia being unable to deliver products with an ensuing loss of revenue. Depending on how drawn-out this pandemic becomes, there is a risk that 2020 will be a challenging year.

Study published with BioGaia Prodentis. On 11 February 2020, BioGaia announced that a randomised,double-blind,placebo- controlled study showed that supplementation withL. reuteriProdentis significantly reduced bleeding of the gums compared to placebo.

BioGaia signs exclusive agreement in Argentina. On 16 March 2020, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has signed an agreement with ETHICAL NUTRITION for the exclusive rights to sell BioGaia Protectis drops and BioGaia Protectis tablets in Argentina.

Update concerning the Covid-19 pandemic. On 30 March, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has taken a number of precautions due toCovid-19and that the impact on its operations has been limited.

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

8

Q1

2020

KEY EVENTS AFTER THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

Revised dividend proposal. On 3 April, BioGaia announced that BioGaia's Board of Directors had decided to revise the dividend proposal ahead of the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2020 as a consequence of the increased uncertainty related to the global spread of the coronavirus. The revised proposal implies that the ordinary dividend of SEK 3.75 per share remains in place while the previously proposed extra dividend of SEK 4.25 per share is withdrawn. The Board intends to revisit the matter of a possible extra dividend and in such case hold an extraordinary general meeting later in the year once a better overview has been obtained regarding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 7 April, BioGaia announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 7 May at 16.00 CET in the Swedish Society of Medicine's premises. Against the background of the coronavirus, BioGaia does not want shareholders to physically attend this year's AGM. BioGaia therefore urges all shareholders to carefully consider using the opportunity to be represented by proxy or to vote in advance.

Accounting policies

In all material respects, this interim management statement has been prepared in accordance with Nasdaq OMX Stockholm's Guidelines for preparing interim management statements. Disclosures according to IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting are provided both in notes and elsewhere in the interim management statement. The accounting policies applied in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income and financial position are consistent with the accounting policies applied in preparation of the most recent annual report.

The financial statements and segment information are consistent with the presentation used in the interim reports presented in compliance with IAS 34, in order to achieve comparability in presentation between quarters. The interim management statement contains, among other things, comments from the CEO, although this is not required according to Nasdaq OMX Stockholm's Guidelines for preparing interim management statements. This information is nonetheless considered important in meeting the users' needs.

NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

Management's assessment is that new and amended standards and interpretations will not have a material effect on the Group's financial statements for the period of initial application.

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

9

Q1

2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in SEK 000s)

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr 2019 -

Apr 2018 -

2020

2019

2019

Mar 2020

Mar 2019

Net sales (Note 1)

182,808

171,257

768,347

779,898

756,482

Cost of sales

-49,802

-46,845

-204,349

-207,306

-191,922

Gross profit

133,006

124,412

563,998

572,592

564,560

Selling expenses

-44,575

-40,679

-184,327

-188,223

-163,677

Administrative expenses

-7,269

-6,640

-24,609

-25,238

-28,573

Research and development expenses

-28,248

-26,911

-105,051

-106,388

-107,248

Share of profits of associates

-

-

-

-

-

Revaluation of former associate shareholding *

-

-

-

-

7,004

Other operating expenses/operating income

2,705

-3,743

-7,500

-1,052

-4,419

Operating profit

55,619

46,439

242,511

251,691

267,647

Interest income

16

118

416

314

759

Financial expenses

-202

-243

-668

-627

-608

Profit before tax

55,433

46,314

242,259

251,378

267,798

Tax

-13,685

-10,724

-55,001

-57,962

-61,018

Profit for the period

41,748

35,590

187,258

193,416

206,780

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Gains/losses arising on translation of the statements of foreign

-2,858

-222

415

-2,221

-87

operations

Comprehensive income for the period

38,890

35,368

187,673

191,195

206,693

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Parent Company

41,748

35,697

187,347

193,481

207,065

Non-controlling interests

-

-107

-89

-65

-285

41,748

35,590

187,258

193,416

206,780

Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

206,978

Owners of the Parent Company

38,890

35,475

187,762

191,260

Non-controlling interests

-

-107

-89

-65

-285

38,890

35,368

187,673

191,195

206,693

Earnings per share

Earnings per share (SEK) *)

2.41

2.06

10.81

11.16

11..54

Number of shares (thousands)

17,336

17,336

17,336

17,336

17,336

Average number of shares (thousands)

17,336

17,336

17,336

17,336

17,336

*) Figures for April 2018-March 2019, excluding revaluation of former associate shareholding in MetaboGen of SEK 7.0 million.

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

10

Q1

2020

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Summary (Amounts in SEK 000s)

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

2020

2019

2019

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

130,769

108,820

128,747

R&D projects in progress

51,999

45,850

52,558

Goodwill

5,300

5,300

5,300

Right-of-use assets

18,515

23,127

20,295

Deferred tax assets

6,684

8,151

6,518

Other non-current receivables

48

44

44

Total non-current assets

213,315

191,292

213,462

Current assets excl. cash and cash equivalents

219,954

199,167

238,607

Cash and cash equivalents

284,135

315,121

213,831

Total current assets

504,089

514,288

452,438

TOTAL ASSETS

717,404

705,580

665,900

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company

546,762

540,457

507,872

Non-controlling interests

2

3,032

2

Total equity (Note 2)

546,764

543,489

507,874

Deferred tax liability

10,339

6,679

10,339

Non-current liabilities

21,347

16,256

22,887

Current liabilities

138,954

139,156

124,800

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

717,404

705,580

665,900

Other current liabilities include forward exchange contracts with a fair value of SEK 9.7 million (2.5). All forward exchange contracts are attributable to level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. No changes with regard to measurement have taken place compared to the 2019 Annual Report. The fair values of other receivables, cash and cash equivalents, trade payables and other liabilities are estimated to be equal to their carrying amounts (amortised cost) due to the short maturity.

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Summary (Amounts in SEK 000s)

2020

2019

2019

Operating activities

Operating profit

55,619

46,439

242,511

Depreciation/amortisation

4,720

3,746

15,593

Unrealised gains/losses on forward contracts

7,217

3,449

5,085

Other non-cash items

-2,107

-363

-2,010

Paid tax

-17,406

-23,011

-72,292

Interest received and paid

-186

-7

-253

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working

capital

47,857

30,253

188,634

Changes in working capital

25,601

5,651

-40,779

Cash flow from operating activities

73,458

35,904

147,855

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

-4,337

-4,919

-32,316

Acquisition of intangible assets

-

-

-6,708

Cash flow from investing activities

-4,337

-4,919

-39,024

Dividend

-

-

-173,365

Repayment of lease liability

-1,747

-1,693

-4,525

Provision to the Foundation to Prevent Antibiotic Resistance

-

-

-3,200

Cash flow from financing activities

-1,747

-1,693

-181,090

Cash flow for the period

67,374

29,292

-72,259

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

213,831

284,962

284,962

Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents

2,930

867

1,128

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

284,135

315,121

213,831

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

11

Q1

2020

NOTE 1 REPORTING BY SEGMENT - GROUP

Executive Management has analysed the Group's internal reporting system and established that the Group's operations are governed and evaluated based on the following segments:

  • PAEDIATRICS SEGMENT(drops, gut health tablets, oral rehydration solution (ORS) and cultures to be used as ingredients in licensee products (such as infant formula) as well as royalty revenues for paediatric products.)
  • ADULT HEALTH SEGMENT(gut health tablets, oral health lozenges and cultures as an ingredient in a licensee's dairy products as well as royalty revenues for Adult Health products).
  • OTHER SEGMENT(smaller segments such as revenue from packaging solutions).

For the above segments BioGaia reports revenue and gross profit, which are monitored regularly by the CEO (who is regarded as the chief operating decision maker) together with the Executive Management. There is no monitoring of the company's total assets against the segments' assets.

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr 2019 -

Apr 2018 -

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

2020

2019

2019

Mar 2020

Mar 2019

Paediatrics

142,491

133,612

600,090

608,969

598,334

Adult Health

40,181

37,645

167,321

169,857

154,890

Other

137

0

937

1,074

3,258

Total

182,808

171,257

768,347

779,899

756,482

GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT

Paediatrics

104,613

98,186

445,676

452,103

450,990

Adult Health

28,257

26,226

117,385

119,416

110,478

Other

137

0

937

1,074

3,092

Total

133,007

124,412

563,998

572,593

564,560

Selling, administrative and R&D expenses

-80,092

-74,230

-313,987

-319,849

-299,498

Share of profits of associates

-

0

-

-

-

Revaluation of former associate shareholding

-

0

-

-

7,004

Other operating expenses

2,705

-3,743

-7,500

-1,052

-4,419

Operating profit

55,619

46,439

242,511

251,692

267,647

Net financial items

-186

-125

-252

-313

151

Profit before tax

55,433

46,314

242,259

251,379

267,798

SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET

APAC

Paediatrics

16,927

14,017

72,991

75,901

56,018

Adult Health

15,465

20,624

103,839

98,680

89,300

Other

64

0

129

193

135

Total APAC

32,456

34,641

176,960

174,774

145,453

EMEA

Paediatrics

96,653

87,460

346,536

355,729

377,029

Adult Health

21,279

15,959

52,229

57,549

60,040

Other

57

0

807

864

3,117

Total EMEA

117,989

103,419

399,573

414,142

440,186

AMERICAS

Paediatrics

28,911

32,135

180,562

177,338

165,287

Adult Health

3,437

1,062

11,252

13,627

5,550

Other

16

0

0

16

6

Total Americas

32,364

33,197

191,814

190,981

170,843

Total

182,808

171,257

768,347

779,898

756,482

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

12

Q1

2020

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

DATE OF RECOGNITION PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS MET ON

2020

2019

2019

SPECIFIC DATE (PRODUCT SALES)

Paediatrics

139,329

128,063

585,090

Adult Health

37,499

36,475

157,811

Other

137

0

129

Total

176,965

164,538

743,030

PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS MET OVER TIME (ROYALTY)

Paediatrics

3,162

5,549

15,000

Adult Health

2,682

1,170

9,509

Other

0

0

807

Total

5,844

6,719

25,317

Total

182,808

171,257

768,347

NOTE 2 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

(Amounts in SEK 000s)

2020

2019

2019

Opening balance

507,874

508,121

508,121

Remeasurement under IFRS 9

-

-

-

Opening balance after change of accounting standard

507,874

-

508,121

Dividend

-

-

-173,365

Provision to the Foundation to Prevent Antibiotic Resistance

-

-

-3,200

Non-controlling interests related to the acquisition of MetaboGen and CapAble

-

-

89

Transaction between owners related to further acquisition of shares in MetaboGen

-

-

-11,444

Comprehensive income for the period

38,890

35,368

187,673

Closing balance

546,764

543,489

507,874

LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS AT 31 MARCH 2020 (SOURCE: EUROCLEAR)

A shares

B shares

Share

No. of votes

Capital

Votes

capital

000s

000s

SEK 000s

000s

%

%

1

Annwall & Rothschild Inv. AB

741

229

970

7,636

5.6%

31.8%

2

State Street Bank & Trust co

1,502

1,502

1,502

8.7%

6.3%

3

Fjärde AP-fonden

1,496

1,496

1,496

8.6%

6.2%

4

Swedbank Robur fonder

1,305

1,305

1,305

7.5%

5.4%

5

Öhman Bank S.A

948

948

948

5.5%

3.9%

6

BNY Mellon SA/NV (Former BNY)

661

661

661

3.8%

2.8%

7

David Dangoor

444

444

444

2.6%

1.8%

8

Banque Pictet & CiE

434

434

434

2.5%

1.8%

9

JP Morgan Chase N.A

368

368

368

2.1%

1.5%

10

Didner & Gerge Fonder AB

358

358

358

2.1%

1.5%

Other shareholders

8,850

8,850

8,850

51.0%

36.9%

Total

741

16,596

17,336

24,002

100%

100%

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

13

Q1

2020

Consolidated key ratios

Jan-Mar 2020

Jan-Mar 2019

Jan-Dec 2019

Net sales, SEK 000s

182 808

171 257

768 347

Growth of net sales

9%

7%

4%

Operating profit, SEK 000s

55 619

46 439

242 511

Profit after tax, SEK 000s

41 748

35 590

187 258

Return on average equity

8%

7%

37%

Return on average capital employed

10%

9%

47%

Capital employed, SEK 000s

557 103

550 168

518 213

Number of shares (thousands) 1)

17 336

17 336

17 336

Average number of shares (thousands)

17 336

17 336

17 336

Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2)

2,41

2,06

10,81

Equity per share, SEK 1)

31,54

31,18

29,30

Equity/assets ratio

76%

77%

76%

Operating margin

27%

30%

32%

Profit margin

30%

27%

32%

Average number of employees

155

144

149

1) No dilutive effects arose.

2) Key ratio defined according to IFRS.

DEFINITIONS OF KEY RATIOS

Key ratio

Definition/Calculation

Purpose

Return on equity

Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent

Return on equity is used to measure profit generation, over

Company in relation to average equity attributable to

time, given the resources attributable to the owners of the

the owners of the Parent Company.

Parent Company.

Return on capital

Profit before net financial items plus financial income

Return on capital employed is used to analyse profitability,

employed

as a percentage of average capital employed.

based on the amount of capital used.

Equity per share

Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent

Equity per share measures the company's net value per share

and indicates whether a company will increase the

Company divided by the average number of shares.

shareholders' wealth over time.

Earnings per

Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the

EPS measures how much of net profit is available for payment

Parent Company divided by average number of

share (EPS)

to shareholders as dividends per share.

shares outstanding (definition according to IFRS).

Operating margin

Operating profit expressed as a percentage of net

The operating margin is used to measure operational

(EBIT margin)

sales.

profitability.

A traditional measure to show financial risk expressed as the

Equity/assets ratio

Equity as a percentage of total assets.

share of total assets financed by the shareholders. Shows the

company's stability and ability to withstand losses.

Capital employed

Total assets less interest-free liabilities and leasing

Capital employed measures the company's ability, in addition

to cash and liquid assets, to meet the requirements of

liabilities.

business operations.

Sales for the period less sales for the corresponding

Growth

period of the previous year divided by sales for the

Shows the company's realised sales growth over time.

previous period.

Profit margin

Profit before tax in relation to net sales.

This key ratio makes it possible to compare profitability regardless of corporate income tax rate.

DEFINITION OF KEY RATIOS, CONTINUED

(Amounts in SEK 000s))

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY

2020

2019

2019

Profit attributable to owners of the Parent Company (A)

41,748

35,697

187,347

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company

546,762

540,457

507,872

Average equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company (B)

527,317

522,720

506,427

Return on equity (A/B)

8%

7%

37%

RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED

Operating profit

55,619

46,439

242,511

Financial income

16

118

416

Profit before net financial items + financial income (A)

55,635

46,557

242,927

Total assets

717,404

705,580

665,900

Interest-free liabilities

-160,301

-155,412

-147,687

Capital employed

557,103

550,168

518,213

Average capital employed (B)

537,658

532,484

516,507

Return on capital employed (A/B)

10%

9%

47%

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

14

Q1

2020

DEFINITION OF KEY RATIOS, CONTINUED

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO

2020

2019

2019

Equity (A)

546,764

543,489

507,874

Total assets (B)

717,404

705,580

665,900

Equity/assets ratio (A/B)

76%

77%

76%

OPERATING MARGIN

Operating profit (A)

55,619

46,439

242,511

Net sales (B)

182,808

171,257

768,347

Operating margin (A/B)

30%

27%

32%

Profit margin

Profit before tax (A)

55,433

46,314

242,259

Net sales (B)

182,808

171,257

768,347

Profit margin (A/B)

30%

27%

32%

EQUITY PER SHARE

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company (A)

546,762

540,457

507,872

Average number of shares (B)

17,336

17,336

17,336

Equity per share (A/B)

31.54

31.18

29.30

CHANGE IN SALES BY SEGMENT (INCLUDING AND EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECTS)

Paediatrics

Adult

Other

Total

Jan-Mar

Health Jan-

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

(Amounts in SEK 000s))

2020

Mar 2020

2020

2020

Description

A

Previous year's net sales according to the average

133,612

37,645

0

171,257

rate

BNet sales for the year according to the average rate

142,491

40,181

137

182,808

C

Recognised change (B-A)

8,879

2,536

137

11,551

Percentage change (C/A)

7%

7%

7%

D

Net sales for the year according to the previous

138,339

39,011

177,351

year's average rate (D)

EForeign exchange effects (C-F)

4,152

1,170

137

5,457

Percentage change (E/A)

3%

3%

3%

F

Organic change (D-A)

4,727

1,366

0

6,094

Organic change per cent (F/A)

4%

4%

4%

Average exchange rates

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

EUR

2020

2019

2019

10.66

10.42

10.59

USD

9.67

9.17

9.46

JPY

0.0888

0.0833

0.0868

Key exchange rates on closing date

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

EUR

2020

2019

2019

11.08

10.42

10.43

USD

10.08

9.28

9.32

JPY

0.0929

0.0838

0.0853

Pledged assets and contingent liabilities

GROUP

31 Mar

31 Dec

(Amounts in SEK 000s))

2020

2019

Floating charges

0

2,000

Total

0

2,000

Contingent liabilities

None

None

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

15

Q1

2020

Calendar

09:30 CET Teleconference with CEO Isabelle Ducellier

07

and CFO Alexander Kotsinas. To take part in the

conference, please see Financialhearings.comfor

MAY

telephone numbers. The teleconference can also be

followed here.

08:00 CET Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2020

13

AUG

16:00 CET BioGaia AGM in the Swedish Society of

07Medicine's premises, Klara Östra Kyrkogata 10, in

MAYStockholm

08:00 CET Interim Management Statement

231 January - 30 September 2020

OCT

Stockholm, 7 May 2020

Isabelle Ducellier

CEO

This interim management statement has not been reviewed by the company's auditors.

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

16

Q1

2020

BIOGAIA AB

THE COMPANY

BioGaia is an innovative Swedish healthcare company and has been a world-leader in dietary supplements with probiotics for 30 years. BioGaia develops, markets and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits. The products are primarily based on different strains of the lactic acid bacterium Lactobacillus reuteri.

The class B shares of the Parent Company BioGaia AB are quoted on the Mid Cap list of Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm.

BioGaia has 158 employees, of whom 131 are based in Sweden (Stockholm, Lund, Eslöv and Gothenburg), two in the USA, three in Singapore and 22 in Japan..

BUSINESS MODEL

BioGaia's business model is based on long-term collaboration with international networks within research, production and distribution.

BioGaia's revenue comes mainly from the sale to distributors of drops, tablets and capsules for gut health, oral rehydration solution (ORS), lozenges for oral health and capsules for bone health. Revenue is also earned from the sale of bacterial cultures to be used in licensee products (such as infant formula and dairy products), as well as royalties for the use of Lactobacillus reuteriin licensee products.

The products are sold through nutrition and pharmaceutical companies in over 100 countries worldwide.

BioGaia has patent protection for the use of specific strains of Lactobacillus reuteriand certain packaging solutions in all significant markets.

THE BIOGAIA BRAND

BioGaia launched its own consumer brand at the beginning of 2006. Today a number of distribution partners sell finished products under the BioGaia brand in a large number of markets. One key part of BioGaia's strategy is to increase the share of sales consisting of BioGaia- branded products. Of products (drops, tablets for gut and oral health, oral rehydration, etc.) sold in 2019, 71% (69%) were sold under the BioGaia brand including co-branding.

Some of BioGaia's distributors sell finished consumer products under their own brand names. On these products, the BioGaia brand is shown on the consumer package since BioGaia is both the manufacturer and licensor.

BioGaia's licensees add Lactobacillus reutericulture to their products and sell these under their own brand names. On these products, the BioGaia brand is most often shown on the package as the licensor/patent holder.

RESEARCH AND CLINICAL STUDIES

BioGaia's strains of Lactobacillus reuteriare some of the world's most well researched probiotics, especially in young children. To date, some 220 clinical studies using BioGaia's strains of Lactobacillus reuterihave been performed on more than 18,000 individuals of all ages.

Studies have been performed on:

  • Infantile colic and digestive health in children
  • Antibiotic-associateddiarrhoea (AAD)
  • Acute diarrhoea
  • Gingivitis (inflammation of the gums)
  • Periodontal disease
  • General health
  • Helicobacter pylori(the gastric ulcer bacterium)
  • Low bone density

BioGaia AB Box 3242 SE-103 64 STOCKHOLM Street address: Kungsbroplan 3, Stockholm

Telephone: +46 8 555 293 00, Corporate identity number 556380-8723, www.biogaia.com

BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020

17

BioGaia AB published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 08:48:01 UTC
