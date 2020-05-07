BioGaia publ : Interim Management Statement 1 January – 31 March 2020
Interim Management Statement
JANUARY - MARCH 2020
Q1
2020
FIRST QUARTER 2020
Net sales amounted to SEK 182.8 million (171.3), an increase of 7% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%). Product sales, net sales excluding royalty revenues, amounted to SEK 177.0 million (164.5), an increase of 8% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 5%).
Net sales in the Paediatrics segment reached SEK 142.5 million (133.6), an increase of 7%. Product sales within Paediatrics amounted to SEK 139.3 million (128.1), an increase of 9%.
Net sales in the Adult Health segment amounted to SEK 40.2 million (37.6), an increase of 7%.
Operating expenses amounted to SEK 77.4 million (78.0), a decrease of 1%.
Operating profit rose 20% to SEK 55.6 million (46.4), which corresponds to an operating margin of 30% (27%).
Profit after tax was SEK 41.7 million (35.6), an increase of 17%.
Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.41 (2.06). No dilutive effects arose.
Cash flow amounted to SEK 67.4 million (29.3).
Key events in the first quarter of 2020
On 11 February 2020, BioGaia announced that a randomised, double-blind,placebo-controlled trial showed that supplementation of L. reuteriProdentis significantly reduced bleeding of the gums compared to placebo.
On 16 March 2020, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has signed an agreement with ETHICAL NUTRITION for the exclusive rights to sell BioGaia Protectis drops and BioGaia Protectis tablets in Argentina.
On 30 March, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has taken a number of precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that to date the impact on operations has been limited.
Key events after the end of the first quarter
On 3 April, BioGaia announced that BioGaia's Board of Directors has decided to revise the dividend proposal ahead of the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2020 as a consequence of the increased uncertainty related to the global spread of the coronavirus. The revised proposal implies that the ordinary dividend of SEK 3.75 per share remains in place while the previously proposed extra dividend of SEK 4.25 per share is withdrawn. The Board intends to revisit the matter of a possible extra dividend and in such case hold an extraordinary general meeting later in the year once a better overview has been obtained regarding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On 7 April, BioGaia announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 7 May 2020 at 16.00 CET in the Swedish Society of Medicine's premises. Against the background of the coronavirus, BioGaia does not want shareholders to physically attend this year's AGM. BioGaia therefore urges all shareholders to carefully consider using the opportunity to be represented by proxy or to vote in advance.
Q1
Operating
Sales
Operating profit
Net sales
SEK
SEK
margin
increase
2020
30%
7%
56m
183m
Jan-Mar 2020
Jan-Mar 2019
Net sales, SEK 000s
182,808
171,257
Growth in net sales
7%
9%
Operating profit, SEK 000s
55,619
46,439
Operating margin
27%
30%
Profit after tax, SEK 000s
41,748
35,390
Profit margin
30%
27%
Number of shares, thousands 1)
17,336
17,336
Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2)
2.06
2.41
Equity per share, SEK 1)
31.54
31.18
Equity/assets ratio
76%
77%
Average number of employees
155
144
No dilutive effects arose.
Key ratio defined according to IFRS.
This information is information that BioGaia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the CEO, on 7 May 2020, at 08.00 CET.
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
BioGaia AB (publ.) Interim Management Statement 1 January- 31 March 2020
The Board of Directors and the CEO of BioGaia AB hereby present the interim management statement for the period 1 January - 31 March 2020.
CEO'S COMMENTS
The first quarter of 2020 has been marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the world at large as well as on us at BioGaia. Our main aim has been to protect our employees and our business from possible negative consequences. At the beginning of March, we introduced a ban on international flights and attendance at large gatherings for all employees, as well as a strict quarantine policy. Just a few
days later, we closed all our offices and all employees who were able to work from home could do so. At BioGaia Production, our own production facility in Eslöv, Sweden, manufacturing has so far taken place
disruption. Both for the safety of our workforce and to secure deliveries, hygiene and cleaning been further extended and a visitor ban introduced. So far, BioGaia's external suppliers have experienced any major disruptions since they are all manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and are therefore exempt from any closure requirements.
We have had a close and continuous dialogue with our distribution partners all over the world. BioGaia's products are mainly sold via pharmacies and online to consumers. So far, this distribution has functioned satisfactorily although there are challenges with logistics. We have been forced to adapt to the current situation and to change how we work with marketing and sales. For example, we have not participated in international fairs and symposia since these have been cancelled. Instead, we have focused more on supporting our partners with marketing material that can be used online. Furthermore, we have not been able to visit customers face-to-face but have worked with telephone and video meetings. Despite
these challenges, we have succeeded in maintaining good sales of our products even though sales have been affected in some countries.
Our research and development work has remained relatively unaffected but we see that some studies being conducted have been delayed due to Covid-19.
The Group's net sales totalled SEK 182.8 million (171.3) which is an increase of 7% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Net sales for the Paediatrics segment amounted to SEK 142.5 million (133.6), an increase of 7%. Net sales for the Adult Health segment reached SEK 40.2 million (37.6), an increase of 7%. Operating profit increased by 20% to SEK 55.6 million (46.4), which corresponds to an operating margin of 30% (27%).
Sales in EMEA increased by 14%, which was mainly due to higher sales in the Paediatrics segment primarily in Poland, Germany and Rumania. In APAC, sales decreased by 6% primarily in Japan and South Korea which was partly offset by sales in Hong Kong. The decrease in Japan is partly due to accrual of individual orders and partly to delivery problems. the Americas, sales decreased by 3%. The decrease is mainly due to accrual of individual orders to the USA while sales in Brazil and Canada increased. It is particularly gratifying that we continue to grow sales of our own brand and that we can see increased demand for Osfortis.
In February, a study was published which showed that supplementation with L. reuteriProdentis significantly reduced bleeding of the gums compared to placebo. The study's principal investigator, Professor Schlagenhauf at the Würzburg University Hospital in Germany, concludes that supplementation with L. reuteriProdentis is an effective and easy way to maintain or improve periodontal health.
Regardless of how the Covid-19 pandemic develops, the situation will require that we continue to adapt during the year in order to meet the challenges it brings. We are convinced that our products play a key role in these times as well and we will do everything in our power to make them available globally and to minimise the possible adverse effects of the pandemic on our business.
Isabelle Ducellier
President and CEO of BioGaia
7 May 2020
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
Revenue
Quarter 1
Quarter 1
Change
Paediatrics
2020
2019
%
142.5
133.6
7%
Adult Health
40.2
37.6
7%
Other
0.1
0,0
Total
182.8
171.3
7%
Quarter 1
Quarter 1
Change
APAC
2020
2019
%
32.5
34.6
-6%
EMEA
118.0
103.4
14%
Americas
32.4
33.2
-3%
Total
182.8
171.3
7%
SALES FIRST QUARTER
Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 182.8 million (171.3) which is an increase of SEK 11.6 million (7%) (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%) compared to the first quarter of last year. Product sales increased by 8% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 5%) while royalty revenues decreased by 13%. In the past 12-month period, sales increased by 3%.
Sales in EMEA amounted to SEK 118.0 million (103.4), an increase of 14%, which is mainly due to higher sales in the Paediatrics segment, primarily in Poland, Germany and Rumania.
Sales in APAC amounted to SEK 32.5 million (34.6), a decrease of 6%. The decrease was attributable to the Adult Health segment while Paediatrics increased. In the Adult Health segment the main sales decrease was in Japan and South Korea which was partly offset by Hong Kong. The decrease in Japan was partly due to accrual of individual orders and partly to delivery problems.
Sales in the Americas totalled SEK 32.4 million (33.2), a decrease of 3%. The decrease was attributable to the Paediatrics segment while Adult Health increased. The decrease in Paediatrics was mainly due to accrual of individual orders to the USA while sales in Brazil and Canada increased. The increased sales within Adult Health were mainly due to the USA and to favourable sales of BioGaia Protectis and BioGaia Osfortis.
1
NET SALES BRIDGE FIRST QUARTER
2019
SEKm
%
171.3
Foreign exchange
5.5
3%
Organic growth
6.1
4%
Total change
11.6
7%
2020
182.8
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
Paediatrics
The Paediatrics segment accounts for approximately 78% of BioGaia's total sales. BioGaia Protectis drops remain the largest product with sales in some 90 countries. Other key products within Paediatrics include BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D, oral rehydration solution and tablets as well as cultures to be used as ingredients in licensee products (such as infant formula) and royalty revenues for paediatric products.
Sales increased by 7%
Product sales increased by 9%
Quarter 1
Quarter 1
Change
Products
2020
2019
%
139.3
128.1
9%
Royalties
3.2
5.5
-43%
Total Paediatrics
142.5
133.6
7%
SALES FIRST QUARTER
Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. Sales in the Paediatrics segment amounted to SEK 142.5 million (133.6), an increase of 7% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%). Product sales in Paediatrics amounted to SEK 139.3 million (128.1), an increase of 9%. For the past 12-month period, sales increased by 2%.
Sales of BioGaia Protectis drops increased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales rose in APAC and EMEA and fell in the Americas. In APAC, sales increased primarily in China and Vietnam and in EMEA sales increased primarily in Poland, Germany and Rumania. In the Americas, sales of drops decreased in the USA, mainly due to accrual of individual orders, while they increased in Canada and Brazil.
Sales of BioGaia Protectis tablets within Paediatrics decreased slightly compared to the corresponding period last year. The decrease was mainly due to lower sales in EMEA, primarily in Spain, Bulgaria and France, which was partly offset by increasing sales in the Americas, primarily in the USA and Brazil.
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
Adult Health
The Adult Health segment accounts for approximately 22% of BioGaia's total sales. Sales mainly comprise BioGaia Protectis, BioGaia Gastrus, BioGaia Prodentis and BioGaia Osfortis as well as cultures as an ingredient in a licensee's dairy products.
Quarter 1
Quarter 1
Change
Products
2020
2019
%
37.5
36.5
3%
Royalties
2.7
1.2
129%
Total Adult Health
40.2
37.6
7%
Sales increased by 7%
Product sales increased by 3%
SALES FIRST QUARTER
Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. Sales in the Adult Health segment amounted to SEK 40.2 million (37.6), an increase of 7% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 4%). Product sales amounted to SEK 37.5 million (36.5), an increase of 3% (excluding foreign exchange effects, 0%). In the past 12-month period, sales increased by 10%.
Sales of BioGaia Protectis tablets decreased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales decreased in APAC, mainly in Japan, while they rose in EMEA and the Americas. Sales increased in EMEA primarily in Belgium and Italy. In the Americas, sales increased primarily in Chile.
Sales of BioGaia Gastrus increased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales increased in EMEA and the Americas and decreased in APAC. In EMEA, sales increased primarily in Spain and France and in the Americas sales increased mainly in Columbia. In APAC, sales of BioGaia Gastrus decreased in China while increasing in Singapore and Australia.
Sales of BioGaia Prodentis decreased compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales decreased in APAC mainly in Japan, while they increased in EMEA and the Americas. In EMEA, sales increased primarily in Germany and in the Americas primarily in the USA.
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
Earnings
FIRST QUARTER
Gross margin
Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period last year. The total gross margin for the quarter was 73% (73%). The gross margin for the Paediatrics segment amounted to 73% (73%). The gross margin for the Adult Health segment amounted to 70% (70%).
Operating expenses and operating profit
Operating expenses amounted to SEK 77.4 million (78.0), a decrease of SEK 0.6 million. Excluding other operating expenses, operating expenses increased by 8%.
Selling expenses amounted to SEK 44.6 million (40.7), an increase of 10%, mainly due to a higher number of employees which was partly offset by reduced marketing activities due to Covid-19.
R&D expenses amounted to SEK 28.2 million (26.9), an increase 5%. R&D expenses include costs for the subsidiaries MetaboGen AB and BioGaia Pharma AB of SEK 5.8 million (4.8). The increase in R&D expenses, excluding costs for MetaboGen AB and BioGaia Pharma AB, are mainly attributable to an increased number of employees.
Administrative expenses amounted to SEK 7.3 million (6.6), an increase of 9%.
Other operating expenses refers to exchange losses/gains in receivables and liabilities of an operating nature and amounted to SEK -2.7 million (3.7).
Operating profit amounted to SEK 55.6 million (46.4), an increase of 20%. The operating margin amounted to 30% (27%).
Profit after tax and earnings per share
Profit after tax amounted to SEK 41.7 million (35.6), an increase of 17%. The effective tax rate was 25% (23%).
Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.41 (2.06). No dilutive effects arose.
Balance sheet and cash flow
BALANCE SHEET 31 MARCH 2020
Total assets amounted to SEK 717.4 million (705.6). Investments in both property, plant and equipment and intangible assets increased compared to the previous period. Investments mainly related to 2019 and BioGaia Production. Since year-end 2019, current assets, particularly trade receivables, decreased while current liabilities increased.
CASH FLOW FIRST QUARTER
Cash flow amounted to SEK 67.4 million (29.3). The increase is partly due to an improved operating profit but mainly due to a positive change in working capital of SEK 25.6 million (5.7). Inventories are relatively unchanged while a decrease in other current assets and an increase in current receivables made a positive contribution to the change in working capital.
Investments in property, plant and equipment amounted to SEK 4.3 million (4.9). Depreciation amounted to SEK 4.7 million (3.7).
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2020, amounted to SEK 284.1 million (315.1 at 31 March 2019).
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
Other disclosures
EMPLOYEES
The number of employees in the Group totalled 158 at 31 March 2020 (144 at 31 March 2019).
The company has an incentive programme for all employees based on the company's sales and profit. The maximum bonus is equal to 12% of salary. Some of the bonus (a maximum of one-third) relates to a long-term incentive programme where the employee is required to reinvest the yearly paid-out compensation (after tax) in BioGaia class B shares and hold these for at least three years.
FUTURE OUTLOOK
BioGaia's goal is to create strong value growth and a good return for the shareholders. This will be achieved through a greater emphasis on the BioGaia brand, increased sales to both existing and new customers and a controlled cost level.
The long-term financial target is an operating margin (operating profit in relation to sales) of at least 34% with continued strong
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
The Parent Company owns 100% of the shares in BioGaia Biologics Inc. USA, BioGaia Japan Inc, BioGaia Production AB, CapAble AB and Tripac AB. The Parent Company also owns 96% of the shares in BioGaia Pharma AB and 92% of the shares in MetaboGen AB.
Annwall & Rothschild Investment AB owns 740,668 class A shares and 229,332 class B shares, corresponding to 5.6% of the share capital and 31.8% of the voting rights in BioGaia AB. Annwall & Rothschild Investment AB is owned by Peter Rothschild and Jan Annwall. Peter Rothschild is Chairman of the Board of BioGaia AB and receives a director's fee of SEK 600 thousand per year. During the quarter, Peter Rothschild received additional remuneration for significant working duties, in addition to his assignment on the Board, of SEK 105 thousand per month in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors.
KEY EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020
Launches in the first quarter of 2020
Distributor
Country
Product
growth and increased investments in research, product development, brand building and the sales organisation.
BioGaia's dividend policy is to pay a shareholder dividend equal to 40% of profit after tax.
In view of the company's strong portfolio consisting of an increased number of innovative products that are sold predominantly under the BioGaia brand, successful clinical trials and an expanding distribution network that covers a large share of the key markets, BioGaia's future outlook remains bright.
SIGNIFICANT RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES,
GROUP AND PARENT COMPANY
Significant risks and uncertainties are described in the administration report of the annual report for 2019 on pages 43 and 44 and in Notes 27 and 28. No significant changes in these risks and uncertainties are assessed to have taken place at 31 March
Cube
Greece
JHealth
Hong Kong
JHealth
Hong Kong
Delta Medical
Russia
BG
Hungary
Distribution
Abbott
Bolivia
Nestlé
Mexico
Nestlé
Chile
Abbott
Peru
BioGaia Prodentis lozenges mint
BioGaia Protectis tablets with a new flavour (strawberry) BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D, easydropper BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D
BioGaia Protectis drops, easydropper
BioGaia Protectis drops with vitamin D
B. lactis drops
B. lactis drops
BioGaia Gastrus
2020 except for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which is set out below.
The first quarter of 2020 has been marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the world at large and on BioGaia.
So far, BioGaia's external suppliers have not experienced any major disruptions from the pandemic. BioGaia has a close and continuous dialogue with its distribution partners all over the world. BioGaia's products are mainly sold via pharmacies and online to consumers. So far, this distribution has functioned satisfactorily although there are challenges with logistics. BioGaia has been forced to adapt to the current situation and to change how BioGaia works with marketing and sales. For example, BioGaia has not taken part in international fairs and symposia but has instead focused more on supporting its partners with marketing material that can be used online. Furthermore, BioGaia has not been able to visit customers face-to-face but has used telephone and video meetings.
BioGaia has a strong financial position but a prolonged pandemic can even have a negative impact on a stable company such as BioGaia. A deterioration in the financial position and ability to pay of our distribution partners can lead to longer payment times but also credit losses. Furthermore, disruptions in BioGaia's production, at external suppliers or in logistics can result in BioGaia being unable to deliver products with an ensuing loss of revenue. Depending on how drawn-out this pandemic becomes, there is a risk that 2020 will be a challenging year.
Study published with BioGaia Prodentis. On 11 February 2020, BioGaia announced that a randomised,double-blind,placebo- controlled study showed that supplementation withL. reuteriProdentis significantly reduced bleeding of the gums compared to placebo.
BioGaia signs exclusive agreement in Argentina. On 16 March 2020, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has signed an agreement with ETHICAL NUTRITION for the exclusive rights to sell BioGaia Protectis drops and BioGaia Protectis tablets in Argentina.
Update concerning the Covid-19 pandemic. On 30 March, BioGaia announced that BioGaia has taken a number of precautions due toCovid-19and that the impact on its operations has been limited.
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
KEY EVENTS AFTER THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020
Revised dividend proposal. On 3 April, BioGaia announced that BioGaia's Board of Directors had decided to revise the dividend proposal ahead of the Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2020 as a consequence of the increased uncertainty related to the global spread of the coronavirus. The revised proposal implies that the ordinary dividend of SEK 3.75 per share remains in place while the previously proposed extra dividend of SEK 4.25 per share is withdrawn. The Board intends to revisit the matter of a possible extra dividend and in such case hold an extraordinary general meeting later in the year once a better overview has been obtained regarding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On 7 April, BioGaia announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 7 May at 16.00 CET in the Swedish Society of Medicine's premises. Against the background of the coronavirus, BioGaia does not want shareholders to physically attend this year's AGM. BioGaia therefore urges all shareholders to carefully consider using the opportunity to be represented by proxy or to vote in advance.
Accounting policies
In all material respects, this interim management statement has been prepared in accordance with Nasdaq OMX Stockholm's Guidelines for preparing interim management statements. Disclosures according to IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting are provided both in notes and elsewhere in the interim management statement. The accounting policies applied in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income and financial position are consistent with the accounting policies applied in preparation of the most recent annual report.
The financial statements and segment information are consistent with the presentation used in the interim reports presented in compliance with IAS 34, in order to achieve comparability in presentation between quarters. The interim management statement contains, among other things, comments from the CEO, although this is not required according to Nasdaq OMX Stockholm's Guidelines for preparing interim management statements. This information is nonetheless considered important in meeting the users' needs.
NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS
Management's assessment is that new and amended standards and interpretations will not have a material effect on the Group's financial statements for the period of initial application.
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in SEK 000s)
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Dec
Apr 2019 -
Apr 2018 -
2020
2019
2019
Mar 2020
Mar 2019
Net sales (Note 1)
182,808
171,257
768,347
779,898
756,482
Cost of sales
-49,802
-46,845
-204,349
-207,306
-191,922
Gross profit
133,006
124,412
563,998
572,592
564,560
Selling expenses
-44,575
-40,679
-184,327
-188,223
-163,677
Administrative expenses
-7,269
-6,640
-24,609
-25,238
-28,573
Research and development expenses
-28,248
-26,911
-105,051
-106,388
-107,248
Share of profits of associates
-
-
-
-
-
Revaluation of former associate shareholding *
-
-
-
-
7,004
Other operating expenses/operating income
2,705
-3,743
-7,500
-1,052
-4,419
Operating profit
55,619
46,439
242,511
251,691
267,647
Interest income
16
118
416
314
759
Financial expenses
-202
-243
-668
-627
-608
Profit before tax
55,433
46,314
242,259
251,378
267,798
Tax
-13,685
-10,724
-55,001
-57,962
-61,018
Profit for the period
41,748
35,590
187,258
193,416
206,780
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Gains/losses arising on translation of the statements of foreign
-2,858
-222
415
-2,221
-87
operations
Comprehensive income for the period
38,890
35,368
187,673
191,195
206,693
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
41,748
35,697
187,347
193,481
207,065
Non-controlling interests
-
-107
-89
-65
-285
41,748
35,590
187,258
193,416
206,780
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
206,978
Owners of the Parent Company
38,890
35,475
187,762
191,260
Non-controlling interests
-
-107
-89
-65
-285
38,890
35,368
187,673
191,195
206,693
Earnings per share
Earnings per share (SEK) *)
2.41
2.06
10.81
11.16
11..54
Number of shares (thousands)
17,336
17,336
17,336
17,336
17,336
Average number of shares (thousands)
17,336
17,336
17,336
17,336
17,336
*) Figures for April 2018-March 2019, excluding revaluation of former associate shareholding in MetaboGen of SEK 7.0 million.
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Summary (Amounts in SEK 000s)
31 Mar
31 Mar
31 Dec
2020
2019
2019
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
130,769
108,820
128,747
R&D projects in progress
51,999
45,850
52,558
Goodwill
5,300
5,300
5,300
Right-of-use assets
18,515
23,127
20,295
Deferred tax assets
6,684
8,151
6,518
Other non-current receivables
48
44
44
Total non-current assets
213,315
191,292
213,462
Current assets excl. cash and cash equivalents
219,954
199,167
238,607
Cash and cash equivalents
284,135
315,121
213,831
Total current assets
504,089
514,288
452,438
TOTAL ASSETS
717,404
705,580
665,900
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company
546,762
540,457
507,872
Non-controlling interests
2
3,032
2
Total equity (Note 2)
546,764
543,489
507,874
Deferred tax liability
10,339
6,679
10,339
Non-current liabilities
21,347
16,256
22,887
Current liabilities
138,954
139,156
124,800
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
717,404
705,580
665,900
Other current liabilities include forward exchange contracts with a fair value of SEK 9.7 million (2.5). All forward exchange contracts are attributable to level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. No changes with regard to measurement have taken place compared to the 2019 Annual Report. The fair values of other receivables, cash and cash equivalents, trade payables and other liabilities are estimated to be equal to their carrying amounts (amortised cost) due to the short maturity.
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Dec
Summary (Amounts in SEK 000s)
2020
2019
2019
Operating activities
Operating profit
55,619
46,439
242,511
Depreciation/amortisation
4,720
3,746
15,593
Unrealised gains/losses on forward contracts
7,217
3,449
5,085
Other non-cash items
-2,107
-363
-2,010
Paid tax
-17,406
-23,011
-72,292
Interest received and paid
-186
-7
-253
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working
capital
47,857
30,253
188,634
Changes in working capital
25,601
5,651
-40,779
Cash flow from operating activities
73,458
35,904
147,855
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-4,337
-4,919
-32,316
Acquisition of intangible assets
-
-
-6,708
Cash flow from investing activities
-4,337
-4,919
-39,024
Dividend
-
-
-173,365
Repayment of lease liability
-1,747
-1,693
-4,525
Provision to the Foundation to Prevent Antibiotic Resistance
-
-
-3,200
Cash flow from financing activities
-1,747
-1,693
-181,090
Cash flow for the period
67,374
29,292
-72,259
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
213,831
284,962
284,962
Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents
2,930
867
1,128
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
284,135
315,121
213,831
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
NOTE 1 REPORTING BY SEGMENT - GROUP
Executive Management has analysed the Group's internal reporting system and established that the Group's operations are governed and evaluated based on the following segments:
PAEDIATRICS SEGMENT(drops, gut health tablets, oral rehydration solution (ORS) and cultures to be used as ingredients in licensee products (such as infant formula) as well as royalty revenues for paediatric products.)
ADULT HEALTH SEGMENT(gut health tablets, oral health lozenges and cultures as an ingredient in a licensee's dairy products as well as royalty revenues for Adult Health products).
OTHER SEGMENT(smaller segments such as revenue from packaging solutions).
For the above segments BioGaia reports revenue and gross profit, which are monitored regularly by the CEO (who is regarded as the chief operating decision maker) together with the Executive Management. There is no monitoring of the company's total assets against the segments' assets.
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Dec
Apr 2019 -
Apr 2018 -
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
2020
2019
2019
Mar 2020
Mar 2019
Paediatrics
142,491
133,612
600,090
608,969
598,334
Adult Health
40,181
37,645
167,321
169,857
154,890
Other
137
0
937
1,074
3,258
Total
182,808
171,257
768,347
779,899
756,482
GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT
Paediatrics
104,613
98,186
445,676
452,103
450,990
Adult Health
28,257
26,226
117,385
119,416
110,478
Other
137
0
937
1,074
3,092
Total
133,007
124,412
563,998
572,593
564,560
Selling, administrative and R&D expenses
-80,092
-74,230
-313,987
-319,849
-299,498
Share of profits of associates
-
0
-
-
-
Revaluation of former associate shareholding
-
0
-
-
7,004
Other operating expenses
2,705
-3,743
-7,500
-1,052
-4,419
Operating profit
55,619
46,439
242,511
251,692
267,647
Net financial items
-186
-125
-252
-313
151
Profit before tax
55,433
46,314
242,259
251,379
267,798
SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET
APAC
Paediatrics
16,927
14,017
72,991
75,901
56,018
Adult Health
15,465
20,624
103,839
98,680
89,300
Other
64
0
129
193
135
Total APAC
32,456
34,641
176,960
174,774
145,453
EMEA
Paediatrics
96,653
87,460
346,536
355,729
377,029
Adult Health
21,279
15,959
52,229
57,549
60,040
Other
57
0
807
864
3,117
Total EMEA
117,989
103,419
399,573
414,142
440,186
AMERICAS
Paediatrics
28,911
32,135
180,562
177,338
165,287
Adult Health
3,437
1,062
11,252
13,627
5,550
Other
16
0
0
16
6
Total Americas
32,364
33,197
191,814
190,981
170,843
Total
182,808
171,257
768,347
779,898
756,482
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Dec
DATE OF RECOGNITION PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS MET ON
2020
2019
2019
SPECIFIC DATE (PRODUCT SALES)
Paediatrics
139,329
128,063
585,090
Adult Health
37,499
36,475
157,811
Other
137
0
129
Total
176,965
164,538
743,030
PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS MET OVER TIME (ROYALTY)
Paediatrics
3,162
5,549
15,000
Adult Health
2,682
1,170
9,509
Other
0
0
807
Total
5,844
6,719
25,317
Total
182,808
171,257
768,347
NOTE 2 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Dec
(Amounts in SEK 000s)
2020
2019
2019
Opening balance
507,874
508,121
508,121
Remeasurement under IFRS 9
-
-
-
Opening balance after change of accounting standard
507,874
-
508,121
Dividend
-
-
-173,365
Provision to the Foundation to Prevent Antibiotic Resistance
-
-
-3,200
Non-controlling interests related to the acquisition of MetaboGen and CapAble
-
-
89
Transaction between owners related to further acquisition of shares in MetaboGen
-
-
-11,444
Comprehensive income for the period
38,890
35,368
187,673
Closing balance
546,764
543,489
507,874
LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS AT 31 MARCH 2020 (SOURCE: EUROCLEAR)
A shares
B shares
Share
No. of votes
Capital
Votes
capital
000s
000s
SEK 000s
000s
%
%
1
Annwall & Rothschild Inv. AB
741
229
970
7,636
5.6%
31.8%
2
State Street Bank & Trust co
1,502
1,502
1,502
8.7%
6.3%
3
Fjärde AP-fonden
1,496
1,496
1,496
8.6%
6.2%
4
Swedbank Robur fonder
1,305
1,305
1,305
7.5%
5.4%
5
Öhman Bank S.A
948
948
948
5.5%
3.9%
6
BNY Mellon SA/NV (Former BNY)
661
661
661
3.8%
2.8%
7
David Dangoor
444
444
444
2.6%
1.8%
8
Banque Pictet & CiE
434
434
434
2.5%
1.8%
9
JP Morgan Chase N.A
368
368
368
2.1%
1.5%
10
Didner & Gerge Fonder AB
358
358
358
2.1%
1.5%
Other shareholders
8,850
8,850
8,850
51.0%
36.9%
Total
741
16,596
17,336
24,002
100%
100%
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
Consolidated key ratios
Jan-Mar 2020
Jan-Mar 2019
Jan-Dec 2019
Net sales, SEK 000s
182 808
171 257
768 347
Growth of net sales
9%
7%
4%
Operating profit, SEK 000s
55 619
46 439
242 511
Profit after tax, SEK 000s
41 748
35 590
187 258
Return on average equity
8%
7%
37%
Return on average capital employed
10%
9%
47%
Capital employed, SEK 000s
557 103
550 168
518 213
Number of shares (thousands) 1)
17 336
17 336
17 336
Average number of shares (thousands)
17 336
17 336
17 336
Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2)
2,41
2,06
10,81
Equity per share, SEK 1)
31,54
31,18
29,30
Equity/assets ratio
76%
77%
76%
Operating margin
27%
30%
32%
Profit margin
30%
27%
32%
Average number of employees
155
144
149
1) No dilutive effects arose.
2) Key ratio defined according to IFRS.
DEFINITIONS OF KEY RATIOS
Key ratio
Definition/Calculation
Purpose
Return on equity
Profit attributable to the owners of the Parent
Return on equity is used to measure profit generation, over
Company in relation to average equity attributable to
time, given the resources attributable to the owners of the
the owners of the Parent Company.
Parent Company.
Return on capital
Profit before net financial items plus financial income
Return on capital employed is used to analyse profitability,
employed
as a percentage of average capital employed.
based on the amount of capital used.
Equity per share
Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent
Equity per share measures the company's net value per share
and indicates whether a company will increase the
Company divided by the average number of shares.
shareholders' wealth over time.
Earnings per
Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the
EPS measures how much of net profit is available for payment
Parent Company divided by average number of
share (EPS)
to shareholders as dividends per share.
shares outstanding (definition according to IFRS).
Operating margin
Operating profit expressed as a percentage of net
The operating margin is used to measure operational
(EBIT margin)
sales.
profitability.
A traditional measure to show financial risk expressed as the
Equity/assets ratio
Equity as a percentage of total assets.
share of total assets financed by the shareholders. Shows the
company's stability and ability to withstand losses.
Capital employed
Total assets less interest-free liabilities and leasing
Capital employed measures the company's ability, in addition
to cash and liquid assets, to meet the requirements of
liabilities.
business operations.
Sales for the period less sales for the corresponding
Growth
period of the previous year divided by sales for the
Shows the company's realised sales growth over time.
previous period.
Profit margin
Profit before tax in relation to net sales.
This key ratio makes it possible to compare profitability regardless of corporate income tax rate.
DEFINITION OF KEY RATIOS, CONTINUED
(Amounts in SEK 000s))
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Dec
RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY
2020
2019
2019
Profit attributable to owners of the Parent Company (A)
41,748
35,697
187,347
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company
546,762
540,457
507,872
Average equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company (B)
527,317
522,720
506,427
Return on equity (A/B)
8%
7%
37%
RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED
Operating profit
55,619
46,439
242,511
Financial income
16
118
416
Profit before net financial items + financial income (A)
55,635
46,557
242,927
Total assets
717,404
705,580
665,900
Interest-free liabilities
-160,301
-155,412
-147,687
Capital employed
557,103
550,168
518,213
Average capital employed (B)
537,658
532,484
516,507
Return on capital employed (A/B)
10%
9%
47%
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
DEFINITION OF KEY RATIOS, CONTINUED
31 Mar
31 Mar
31 Dec
EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO
2020
2019
2019
Equity (A)
546,764
543,489
507,874
Total assets (B)
717,404
705,580
665,900
Equity/assets ratio (A/B)
76%
77%
76%
OPERATING MARGIN
Operating profit (A)
55,619
46,439
242,511
Net sales (B)
182,808
171,257
768,347
Operating margin (A/B)
30%
27%
32%
Profit margin
Profit before tax (A)
55,433
46,314
242,259
Net sales (B)
182,808
171,257
768,347
Profit margin (A/B)
30%
27%
32%
EQUITY PER SHARE
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company (A)
546,762
540,457
507,872
Average number of shares (B)
17,336
17,336
17,336
Equity per share (A/B)
31.54
31.18
29.30
CHANGE IN SALES BY SEGMENT (INCLUDING AND EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECTS)
Paediatrics
Adult
Other
Total
Jan-Mar
Health Jan-
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
(Amounts in SEK 000s))
2020
Mar 2020
2020
2020
Description
A
Previous year's net sales according to the average
133,612
37,645
0
171,257
rate
BNet sales for the year according to the average rate
142,491
40,181
137
182,808
C
Recognised change (B-A)
8,879
2,536
137
11,551
Percentage change (C/A)
7%
7%
7%
D
Net sales for the year according to the previous
138,339
39,011
177,351
year's average rate (D)
EForeign exchange effects (C-F)
4,152
1,170
137
5,457
Percentage change (E/A)
3%
3%
3%
F
Organic change (D-A)
4,727
1,366
0
6,094
Organic change per cent (F/A)
4%
4%
4%
Average exchange rates
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Dec
EUR
2020
2019
2019
10.66
10.42
10.59
USD
9.67
9.17
9.46
JPY
0.0888
0.0833
0.0868
Key exchange rates on closing date
31 Mar
31 Mar
31 Dec
EUR
2020
2019
2019
11.08
10.42
10.43
USD
10.08
9.28
9.32
JPY
0.0929
0.0838
0.0853
Pledged assets and contingent liabilities
GROUP
31 Mar
31 Dec
(Amounts in SEK 000s))
2020
2019
Floating charges
0
2,000
Total
0
2,000
Contingent liabilities
None
None
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
Stockholm, 7 May 2020
Isabelle Ducellier
CEO
This interim management statement has not been reviewed by the company's auditors.
BioGaia AB(Publ) Interim Management Statement, January - March 2020
Q1
2020
BIOGAIA AB
THE COMPANY
BioGaia is an innovative Swedish healthcare company and has been a world-leader in dietary supplements with probiotics for 30 years. BioGaia develops, markets and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits. The products are primarily based on different strains of the lactic acid bacterium Lactobacillus reuteri.
The class B shares of the Parent Company BioGaia AB are quoted on the Mid Cap list of Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm.
BioGaia has 158 employees, of whom 131 are based in Sweden (Stockholm, Lund, Eslöv and Gothenburg), two in the USA, three in Singapore and 22 in Japan..
BUSINESS MODEL
BioGaia's business model is based on long-term collaboration with international networks within research, production and distribution.
BioGaia's revenue comes mainly from the sale to distributors of drops, tablets and capsules for gut health, oral rehydration solution (ORS), lozenges for oral health and capsules for bone health. Revenue is also earned from the sale of bacterial cultures to be used in licensee products (such as infant formula and dairy products), as well as royalties for the use of Lactobacillus reuteriin licensee products.
The products are sold through nutrition and pharmaceutical companies in over 100 countries worldwide.
BioGaia has patent protection for the use of specific strains of Lactobacillus reuteriand certain packaging solutions in all significant markets.
THE BIOGAIA BRAND
BioGaia launched its own consumer brand at the beginning of 2006. Today a number of distribution partners sell finished products under the BioGaia brand in a large number of markets. One key part of BioGaia's strategy is to increase the share of sales consisting of BioGaia- branded products. Of products (drops, tablets for gut and oral health, oral rehydration, etc.) sold in 2019, 71% (69%) were sold under the BioGaia brand including co-branding.
Some of BioGaia's distributors sell finished consumer products under their own brand names. On these products, the BioGaia brand is shown on the consumer package since BioGaia is both the manufacturer and licensor.
BioGaia's licensees add Lactobacillus reutericulture to their products and sell these under their own brand names. On these products, the BioGaia brand is most often shown on the package as the licensor/patent holder.
RESEARCH AND CLINICAL STUDIES
BioGaia's strains of Lactobacillus reuteriare some of the world's most well researched probiotics, especially in young children. To date, some 220 clinical studies using BioGaia's strains of Lactobacillus reuterihave been performed on more than 18,000 individuals of all ages.
Studies have been performed on:
Infantile colic and digestive health in children
Antibiotic-associateddiarrhoea (AAD)
Acute diarrhoea
Gingivitis (inflammation of the gums)
Periodontal disease
General health
Helicobacter pylori(the gastric ulcer bacterium)
Low bone density
BioGaia AB Box 3242 SE-103 64 STOCKHOLM Street address: Kungsbroplan 3, Stockholm