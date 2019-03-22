Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Biogen    BIIB

BIOGEN

(BIIB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biogen : Shares Skid After Company Ends Alzheimer's Trials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 03:47am EDT

By WSJ City

Drugmakers Biogen and Eisai said on Thursday that they are ending two late-stage trials for an experimental Alzheimer's therapy. That's the latest failure in efforts to find a drug that can stymie the memory-robbing disease.

The announcement, which said an independent committee found the trials for the experimental drug aducanumab were unlikely to succeed, sent shares of both companies plunging more than 25%. Biogen lost about $18bn in market value.

KEY FACTS 

   -- Drugs like aducanumab have targeted a sticky substance called Beta 
      amyloid in the brain... 
 
   -- ...with the goal of slowing or halting the progression of Alzheimer's. 
 
   -- But a number of drugs developed with that idea in mind have now failed. 
 
   -- Shares of Biogen fell 29% in recent trading to $227.85. 
 
   -- The American depositary receipts of Eisai dropped 31% to $55.85.

Why This Matters

Alzheimer's affects an estimated 5m Americans and tens of millions globally. Its biology has been difficult to sort out, however, and no drugs have been approved to treat the underlying causes. Some big drugmakers, including Pfizer, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca have steered away from Alzheimer's drug research as a result both of the prominent failures and of gaps in understanding the biology driving the disease.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN -29.23% 226.88 Delayed Quote.-24.60%
EISAI CO., LTD -0.24% 9065 End-of-day quote.9.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOGEN
03:47aBIOGEN : Shares Skid After Company Ends Alzheimer's Trials
DJ
01:55aEISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
RE
03/21MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Best Day In 5 Weeks As Tech Shares, Apple Buoys Sto..
DJ
03/21Biogen scraps two Alzheimer drug trials, wipes $18 billion from market value
RE
03/21Biogen and Guess slide while Darden and Micron rise
AQ
03/21Biogen Down Over 27% After Ending Alzheimer's Trials -- Data Talk
DJ
03/21BIOGEN : and Eisai to Discontinue Phase 3 ENGAGE and EMERGE Trials of aducanumab..
AQ
03/13BIOGEN : Enters Into an Agreement to Sell Its Large-Scale Biologics Manufacturin..
AQ
03/12FUJIFILM : Japan's Fujifilm buys biologics unit from Biogen to boost healthcare ..
RE
03/12FUJIFILM : to acquire Biogen's biologics manufacturing unit in Denmark
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 736 M
EBIT 2019 7 113 M
Net income 2019 5 280 M
Finance 2019 4 476 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,54
P/E ratio 2020 8,45
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
EV / Sales 2020 2,58x
Capitalization 44 629 M
Chart BIOGEN
Duration : Period :
Biogen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 301 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stelios B. Papadopoulos Chairman
Jeffrey D. Capello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred W. Sandrock Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Ehlers Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOGEN-24.60%44 629
CSL LIMITED4.90%62 436
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS37.85%29 422
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%20 652
GRIFOLS3.28%16 700
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.6.61%16 046
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.