Biogen : Syncona to Make GBP254.6 Million on Nightstar Sale to Biogen

03/04/2019 | 05:13am EST

By Carlo Martuscelli

Syncona Ltd. (SYNC.LN) said Monday that it will receive 254.6 million pounds ($336.1 million) from the sale of its investee company Nightstar Therapeutics Plc to Biogen.

Syncona said it will use the proceeds from the sale of the gene-therapy business--which it founded six years ago--to fund its portfolio of companies.

Nightstar was sold to the U.S. biotechnology major for $877 million, Syncona, which builds and funds businesses in the life-science sector, said that the sale values its stake at 4.5 times its original investment of GBP56.4 million.

Shares of Syncona at 0952 GMT were up 9 pence, or 3.1%, to 296 pence.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN 1.86% 334.1 Delayed Quote.11.03%
SYNCONA LTD 2.09% 292.99 Delayed Quote.7.29%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 750 M
EBIT 2019 7 129 M
Net income 2019 5 342 M
Finance 2019 4 959 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,50
P/E ratio 2020 12,27
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
Capitalization 65 720 M
Chart BIOGEN
Duration : Period :
Biogen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 378 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stelios B. Papadopoulos Chairman
Jeffrey D. Capello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred W. Sandrock Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Ehlers Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOGEN11.03%64 522
CSL LIMITED5.67%62 651
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS41.49%30 242
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%22 092
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.11.29%16 624
GRIFOLS3.28%16 064
