Biogen : Syncona to Make GBP254.6 Million on Nightstar Sale to Biogen

By Carlo Martuscelli

Syncona Ltd. (SYNC.LN) said Monday that it will receive 254.6 million pounds ($336.1 million) from the sale of its investee company Nightstar Therapeutics Plc to Biogen.

Syncona said it will use the proceeds from the sale of the gene-therapy business--which it founded six years ago--to fund its portfolio of companies.

Nightstar was sold to the U.S. biotechnology major for $877 million, Syncona, which builds and funds businesses in the life-science sector, said that the sale values its stake at 4.5 times its original investment of GBP56.4 million.

Shares of Syncona at 0952 GMT were up 9 pence, or 3.1%, to 296 pence.

