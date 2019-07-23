Log in
BIOGEN

BIOGEN

(BIIB)
  Report  
News 
News

Biogen : profit rises 72% on multiple sclerosis therapy sales

0
07/23/2019 | 07:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc posted a 72% rise in quarterly profit and lifted its 2019 earnings forecast on Tuesday, boosted by higher sales of its top-selling multiple sclerosis therapy Tecfidera.

Shares of the company rose 5.4% to $244.99 before the bell, as the U.S. biotechnology company raised its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast to between $31.50 and $32.30 per share from the prior range of $28 to $29.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $29.70 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Tecfidera brought in $1.15 billion (£924.21 million) in second-quarter sales, beating estimates of $1.05 billion.

On the other hand, sales of spinal muscular atrophy treatment Spinraza, the company's most closely watched growth driver, came in at $488 million, missing estimates of $535.1 million.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.49 billion, or $7.85 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $866.6 million, or $4.18 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2LDqLL6)

Excluding items, Biogen earned $9.15 per share.

Total revenue rose to $3.62 billion from $3.36 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 958 M
EBIT 2019 7 142 M
Net income 2019 5 419 M
Debt 2019 472 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,36x
P/E ratio 2020 8,27x
EV / Sales2019 3,26x
EV / Sales2020 2,93x
Capitalization 45 076 M
Chart BIOGEN
Duration : Period :
Biogen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 254,27  $
Last Close Price 232,48  $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stelios B. Papadopoulos Chairman
Jeffrey D. Capello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred W. Sandrock Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Ehlers Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOGEN-22.74%45 076
CSL LIMITED21.40%70 807
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS25.64%27 429
GRIFOLS27.38%19 741
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%16 320
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-4.17%14 612
