Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Biogen Inc.    BIIB

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biogen : Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

Cambridge, Mass. - May 26, 2020 - Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today that the webcast of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at www.biogen.com/investors or directly via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BIIB2020. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the meeting. Please allow at least 10 minutes prior to the event to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the webcast.

About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics, and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, immunology, neurocognitive disorders, acute neurology, and pain.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Contact:
Karen Jewell
Investor Relations
Biogen
781.464.2442

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 20:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BIOGEN INC.
05/20BIOGEN : New Data at AAN Showcase Biogen's Commitment to Advancing Innovation in..
AQ
05/19BIOGEN INC. : - New SPINRAZA Data Reinforce Sustained Efficacy and Longer-Term S..
AQ
05/19New Data at AAN Showcase Biogen's Commitment to Advancing Innovation in MS
GL
05/18BIOGEN : Aducanumab Phase 3 Topline Results at AAN (encore virtual presentation)
PU
05/18BIOGEN : to Webcast Prerecorded Encore Aducanumab Presentation from AAN Science ..
AQ
05/18BIOGEN : New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Reinforce Sustained Efficacy and Longer..
AQ
05/15Health Care Up Amid Covid Treatment Hopes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05/15BIOGEN : to Webcast Prerecorded Encore Aducanumab Presentation from AAN Science ..
PU
05/11BIOGEN : to Participate at World Medical Innovation Forum Virtual Gathering, COV..
AQ
05/08BIOGEN TO PARTICIPATE AT WORLD MEDIC : COVID-19 on May 11, 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 974 M
EBIT 2020 7 042 M
Net income 2020 5 246 M
Finance 2020 2 495 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,91x
P/E ratio 2021 9,99x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
EV / Sales2021 3,12x
Capitalization 49 695 M
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 325,40 $
Last Close Price 304,53 $
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stelios B. Papadopoulos Chairman
Jeffrey D. Capello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred W. Sandrock Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Research & Development
Mark Hernon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOGEN INC.2.63%49 695
CSL LIMITED11.56%88 649
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.45.96%33 689
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-6.15%22 414
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.28.23%21 227
GRIFOLS-4.84%19 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group