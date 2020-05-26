Biogen : Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Cambridge, Mass. - May 26, 2020 - Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today that the webcast of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at www.biogen.com/investors or directly via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BIIB2020. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the meeting. Please allow at least 10 minutes prior to the event to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the webcast.

At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics, and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, immunology, neurocognitive disorders, acute neurology, and pain.

