Biogen : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
12/03/2019 | 06:08pm EST
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Posner Brian S
BIOGEN INC. [ BIIB ]
X

10% Owner
12/02/2019
BIOGEN INC.
Common Stock
12/02/2019
S(1)
1,055
D
$292.35
6,995
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Sale pursuant to a trading plan intended to comply with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Suzanne Murray, Attorney in
12/03/2019
Fact for Brian S. Posner
Disclaimer
Biogen Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
