BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
Biogen : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

03/12/2020 | 07:13pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

SHERWIN STEPHEN A

BIOGEN INC.[ BIIB ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

BIOGEN INC.

03/11/2020

225 BINNEY STREET

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

CAMBRIDGE

MA

02142

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

03/11/2020

M(1)

10,923(2)

A

$58.46(2)

16,517

D

Common Stock

03/11/2020

S(1)

2,164

D

$295.215

14,353

D

Common Stock

03/11/2020

M(1)

1,355(3)

A

$58.46(3)

15,708

D

Common Stock

03/11/2020

S(1)

270

D

$295.29

15,438

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Derivative

Expiration Date

of Securities

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

Underlying Derivative

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Acquired (A)

Security (Instr. 3 and

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

or Disposed

4)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

of (D) (Instr. 3,

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

4 and 5)

Reported

Transaction(s)

Amount or

(Instr. 4)

Date

Expiration

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Stock

Option

$59.82(2)(4)

03/11/2020

M(1)

10,923(2)

(5)

03/22/2020

Common

10,923(2)

(2)

0

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Stock

Option

$59.82(3)(4)

03/11/2020

M(1)

1,355(3)

03/22/2011

03/22/2020

Common

1,355(3)

(3)

0

D

(Right to

Stock

Buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Exercise/sale pursuant to a trading plan intended to comply with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
  2. This option was previously reported as covering 10,675 shares at an exercise price of $59.82 per share, but was adjusted pursuant to the anti-dilution provisions of the award in connection with the spin-off of Bioverativ Inc. on February 1, 2017.
  3. This option was previously reported as covering 1,325 shares at an exercise price of $59.82 per share, but was adjusted pursuant to the anti-dilution provisions of the award in connection with the spin-off of Bioverativ Inc. on February 1, 2017.
  4. Granted under one of the Issuer's stock option plans, in an exempt transaction under SEC Rule 16(b)-3(d).
  5. The stock options become exercisable in three (3) equal annual installments commencing one year after the grant date of 03/22/2010.

/s/ Suzanne Murray, Attorney in 03/12/2020 Fact for Stephen Sherwin

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Biogen Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 23:12:04 UTC
