Biogen : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Exercise/sale pursuant to a trading plan intended to comply with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
This option was previously reported as covering 10,675 shares at an exercise price of $59.82 per share, but was adjusted pursuant to the anti-dilution provisions of the award in connection with the spin-off of Bioverativ Inc. on February 1, 2017.
This option was previously reported as covering 1,325 shares at an exercise price of $59.82 per share, but was adjusted pursuant to the anti-dilution provisions of the award in connection with the spin-off of Bioverativ Inc. on February 1, 2017.
Granted under one of the Issuer's stock option plans, in an exempt transaction under SEC Rule 16(b)-3(d).
The stock options become exercisable in three (3) equal annual installments commencing one year after the grant date of 03/22/2010.
