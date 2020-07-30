BioHarvest Sciences Inc. New CEO to Unveil Company's Growth Strategy on Zoom Video Conference on August 4, 2020 at 3:00PM EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2020) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the "Company", "BioHarvest") will host a Zoom Video Conference on Tuesday August 4th, 2020 at 3:00PM Eastern Standard Time. The Company's newly appointed CEO, Mr. Ilan Sobel, will be unveiling publicly the Company's Growth Strategy and will be available to answer questions with the attendance of Dr. Zaki Rakib, President and Chairman of the Board and, Dr. Yochi Hagay, CTO. Please click the following link to join the conference: BHSC: Zoom Video Conference

"At BioHarvest we consider ourselves as a visionary biotechnology Company, that has been living and breathing a clear vision to redefine how nature impacts our lives. For the past 13 years we have invested over US$30 Million to develop a technology platform capable of naturally producing the active ingredients of a plant or fruit with infinite consistency without having to grow the plant itself. We call this BioFarming! We look forward to sharing with our shareholders and the public the Company's strategy on how we will be leveraging our proprietary patented BioFarming Platform Technology to source Revenue growth from targeting the sizeable and growing Nutraceutical and Cannabis Markets," commented Ilan Sobel.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent protected Biofarming technology. It is the first and only industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The technology has been already validated by Vinia™, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest. By adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate cells production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use. See the following hyperlink for a visual description of our Biofarming technology: BHSC's Biofarming Technology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Dr. Zaki Rakib

President and Chairman of the Board

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com



Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60848