BIOHARVEST SCIENCES INC.

BIOHARVEST SCIENCES INC.

(BHSC)
BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s CEO to Host Zoom Video Conference Today, August 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EST

08/04/2020 | 09:25am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the "Company", "BioHarvest")  would like to invite its shareholders and the general public to join Ilan Sobel, newly appointed CEO for a Zoom Video Conference TODAY August 4th, 2020 at 3:00PM Eastern Standard Time. The CEO will be unveiling publicly the Company's Growth Strategy and will be available to answer questions with the attendance of Dr. Zaki Rakib, President and Chairman of the Board and, Dr. Yochi Hagay, CTO. Please click the following link to JOIN the conference: BHSC: Zoom Video Conference.

Ilan Sobel, CEO: "The merger of Canna-V-Cell and BioHarvest Ltd. earlier this year has created great opportunities for the Company to leverage its proprietary BioFarming Technology towards the Nutraceutical and Cannabis Verticals. I am looking forward to sharing BioHarvest's Growth Strategy today with our shareholders and build their confidence in our ability to EXECUTE on this Strategy. I am committed to improve our communication with our shareholders and to the public in general and look forward to a quality dialogue. Please Join us!"



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7pxqAoTf5g

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent protected Biofarming technology. It is the first and only industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The technology has been already validated by Vinia™, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest. By adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate cells production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use. See the following hyperlink for a visual description of our Biofarming technology: BHSC's Biofarming Technology.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Dr. Zaki Rakib
President and Chairman of the Board

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61016


© Newsfilecorp 2020
