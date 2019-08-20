Log in
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB

(BINV)
BioInvent International : partner Oxurion NV has reported topline month 3 results of Phase lla Study Evaluating THR-317 (anti-PLGF), in Combination with Ranibizumab, for DME

08/20/2019

Lund, Sweden - August 20, 2019 - BioInvent International AB's (publ) (OMXS: BINV) partner Oxurion NV has today reported topline data from a Phase lla study evaluating THR-317, a humanized antibody against placental growth factor (PlGF), in combination with anti-VEGF (ranibizumab), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antibody, for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME).

  • Combination therapy did not show increase in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in the overall population at Month 3.
  • Certain improvement in mean BCVA at Month 3 observed with the combination therapy in 2 pre-specified subgroups:
    • poor (or non) responders to prior anti-VEGF
    • patients with poor vision - baseline BCVA ≤65 letters.
  • Topline data confirm THR-317 in combination with ranibizumab is safe and well-tolerated.

In 2017, Oxurion NV gained full and exclusive ownership of THR-317 for development and commercialization in all non-oncology indications. In exchange, BioInvent is entitled to five percent of the program's economic value.

For further information, see Oxurion's press release of August 20, 2019 (www.oxurion.com).

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies to treat cancer. The Company's lead program BI-1206, is currently in Phase l/ll for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukemia. BioInvent's pre-clinical portfolio is focused on targeting key immune suppressive cells and pathways of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells, tumor-associated myeloid cells and mechanisms of antibody drug-resistance. The Company has a strategic research collaboration with Pfizer Inc., and partnerships with Transgene, Bayer Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. BioInvent generates near term revenues from its fully integrated manufacturing unit producing antibodies for third parties for research through to late-stage clinical trials. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Sölvegatan 41
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com


The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Disclaimer

BioInvent International AB published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:16:14 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 68,3 M
EBIT 2019 -122 M
Net income 2019 -122 M
Finance 2019 170 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,77x
P/E ratio 2020 4,92x
EV / Sales2019 7,86x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 706 M
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Welschof President & Chief Executive Officer
Leonard Kruimer Chairman
Kristoffer Rudenholm Hansson Vice President-Technical Operations
Stefan Ericsson Chief Financial Officer
Björn Frendéus Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB-26.93%73
GILEAD SCIENCES2.49%81 192
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.90%48 089
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-20.11%32 649
GENMAB28.62%13 270
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.36.17%9 041
