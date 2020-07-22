Log in
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

(BINV)
BioInvent International publ : BI-1206 could improve treatment in several cancers

07/22/2020 | 03:06am EDT

Professor Eggermont discussed the clinical challenges associated with the use of checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors and the potential for an enhanced response with immune-modulatory antibodies, specifically those targeting FcγRIIB, such as BI-1206.

'The most important message to take away from this presentation - BI-1206 has the potential to go across multiple tumor types, much like pembrolizumab which is approved in over 20 different cancer types,' said professor Eggermont.

BioInvent's lead pipeline candidate BI-1206 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets FcγRIIB - the only inhibitory Fcγ receptor that acts as a 'brake' on the innate immune system - to unleash antibody-mediated reactivation of the immune response against cancer.

'We are thrilled with the strong support for the potential broad use of BI-1206 in many different cancers from such a renowned expert as professor Eggermont,' said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

Professor Eggermont highlighted three main advantages of BI-1206.

  • To begin with, BI-1206 can give better and prolonged anti-PD1 blocking and thus, it has the potential to be used in many first line indications across multiple tumor types.

  • Furthermore, BI-1206 can overcome resistance to anti-PD1. It enhances the activity of, for example rituximab and overcomes resistance to those agents. It is an enhancer that has potential to go across multiple tumor types in refractory settings by blocking FcγRIIB interaction.

  • Last but not least. Dosing of BI-1206 may be different in 1st and 2nd line and be different in different tumor types. BI-1206 can be optimized and dosed as needed which gives a big potential for a wide development pathway.

'The simplicity of the BI-1206 model is very attractive. BI-1206 has an additive or synergistic, further enhancement of anti-PD-1 function. It has tremendous potential as it can be used in multiple indications,' concluded professor Eggermont.

For further detail please listen to the call: link

Prof. Alexander M.M. Eggermont, MD, PhD is an internationally recognized expert in surgical oncology, immunotherapy, melanoma, sarcoma and cancer drug development. He currently holds roles as Chief Scientific Officer at the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, the Netherlands; Professor of Oncology (Classe Exceptionelle) at Paris-Saclay University, France; Coordinator, Comprehensive Cancer Center Program for Deutsche KrebsHilfe; and Strategic Advisor at the German Cancer Consortium (DKFZ).﻿

Prof. Eggermont was previously Director General of Gustave Roussy Comprehensive Cancer Center, Villejuif, France (2010-2019); and Professor of Surgical Oncology (2003-2016) and Endowed Professor of International Networking in Cancer Research (2011-2018) at Erasmus University MC, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. He holds a PhD in tumor immunology from Erasmus University and is Fellow of the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute (NIH-NCI). Prof. Eggermont has served as President of ECCO, President of the EORTC, was a member of the Board of Directors of ASCO, served on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and is currently Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Cancer. Prof. Eggermont has published more than 900 peer-reviewed papers and his expertise has been acknowledged by many professional awards throughout his career.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to enter clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:
Martin Welschof, CEO Hans Herklots, LifeSci Advisors
+46 (0)46 286 85 50 +41 79 598 71 49
martin.welschof@bioinvent.com hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Disclaimer

BioInvent International AB published this content on 22 July 2020
