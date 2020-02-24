Log in
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

(BINV)
BioInvent International publ : Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's fourth quarter report 2019 on February 27, 2020

02/24/2020

To participate, please call any of the following phone numbers from:

SE: +46 8 505 583 57
NE: +31 207 219 495
UK: +44 333 300 9031
US: +1 833 526 8396

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioinvent-q4-2019

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to have entered clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.TTM technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Disclaimer

BioInvent International AB published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 19:22:09 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 84,7 M
EBIT 2019 -135 M
Net income 2019 -135 M
Finance 2019 161 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,23x
P/E ratio 2020 -16,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,45x
EV / Sales2020 2,85x
Capitalization 706 M
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Welschof President & Chief Executive Officer
Leonard Kruimer Chairman
Stefan Ericsson Chief Financial Officer
Björn Frendéus Chief Scientific Officer
Andres McAllister Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)15.22%73
GILEAD SCIENCES7.26%88 181
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.49%63 855
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.37%43 886
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.22.35%26 379
GENMAB A/S15.09%16 125
