BioInvent International publ : Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in BioInvent on July 3, 2020

Lund, Sweden - July 3, 2020 - BioInvent International AB's (publ) ('BioInvent') (OMXS:BINV) Extraordinary General Meeting (the 'EGM') today resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed share issue of 270,782,606 new shares, authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on a preferential rights issue (repair rights issue) of a maximum of approximately 105.8 million shares to the Company's existing shareholders and elected Dr. Thomas Hecht as a new Board member.

The EGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' previous resolution on June 9, 2020 on a directed share issue of maximum 270,782,606 shares, whereby the share capital increases by maximum SEK 21,662,608.48. For delivery technical reasons, Pareto Securities AB subscribes for all the new shares at a subscription price corresponding to shares' quota value, for immediate further transfer on behalf of the Company to the investors participated in the directed issue at a price of SEK 1.38 per share. The resolution entail that the directed issue will be completed according to plan on July 9, 2020.

The EGM also resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, no later than September 30, 2020, resolve on a new share issue with preferential rights for the company's shareholders of a total maximum of 105,813,041 shares to an issue price of SEK 1.38 per share, which corresponds to the share price in the directed issues resolved by the Board of Directors on June 9, 2020, in order to provide existing shareholders who have not participated in theses share issues opportunity to subscribe for shares at the same price. The Board of Directors intend to utilize the authorization during July.

Furthermore, the EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's and major shareholders' proposal, to increase the Board of Directors with one member through new election of Dr. Thomas Hecht as a Board member. The annual fees per Board member, as resolved by the Annual General Meeting, shall continue to apply. Fees are to be paid to incoming Board member pro rata in relation to the Board member's actual duty period.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to enter clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

