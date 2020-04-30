BioInvent International publ : signs new manufacturing agreement with U.S. cell therapy company

Log in
04/30/2020 | 02:13am EDT

Lund, Sweden - April 30, 2020 - BioInvent International AB ('BioInvent') (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, announces today that it has signed a manufacturing agreement with a cell therapy company based in Massachusetts, USA.

The agreement, for an undisclosed amount, includes process development and conjugation of two antibodies in BioInvent's development labs with work expected to start in May 2020.

Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent, says: 'This agreement is a further validation of BioInvent's robust production platform, where we are welcoming an increasing number of cell therapy companies as customers.'


About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to have entered clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Disclaimer

BioInvent International AB published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 06:12:10 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 366 M
EBIT 2020 138 M
Net income 2020 138 M
Finance 2020 107 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,20x
P/E ratio 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
EV / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 718 M
Chart BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
BioInvent International AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00  SEK
Last Close Price 1,43  SEK
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Welschof President & Chief Executive Officer
Leonard Kruimer Chairman
Stefan Ericsson Chief Financial Officer
Björn Frendéus Chief Scientific Officer
Andres McAllister Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)21.93%73
GILEAD SCIENCES27.95%99 047
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.66%66 622
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.46%58 866
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-2.45%24 446
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 747
