BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB

(BINV)
BioInvent International : unveils broad anti-TNFR2 program to treat solid tumors

03/21/2019 | 05:05am EDT
  • Proprietary n-CoDeR® & F.I.R.S.T.™ platforms yield wealth of candidates

Lund, Sweden - March 21, 2019 -BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV), focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-regulatory antibody-based medicines generated by its proprietary platforms, today disclosed a comprehensive program to target TNFR2 for therapy of cancer. Using the n-CoDeR® & F.I.R.S.T.™ platforms, the company has generated a broad panel of highly specific anti-TNFR2 antibodies, including the lead candidate antibody BI-1808, that may have broad utility in the treatment of solid cancers. BI-1808 is currently in preclinical development, and expected to enter clinical trials in the first half of 2020.

Tumor necrosis factor 2 (TNFR2) is viewed as a highly promising receptor to target to overcome immune resistance in the tumor microenvironment. TNFR2 is found predominantly on regulatory T cells (Treg cells) in tumor tissue and has in several studies been associated with the most suppressive Treg cells. TNFR2 is known to play an important role both in the proliferation and function, as well as phenotypic stability of Treg cells. TNFR2 is also strongly associated with so called myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) in the tumor milieu and has been shown to both drive their accumulation and suppressive function. Its relatively selective expression together with its important function in the overall immune suppressive tumor microenvironment make TNFR2 a very compelling immune oncology target. Supporting preclinical data are expected to be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal late 2019.

Björn Frendéus, CSO of BioInvent, said, 'We believe targeting TNFR2 for cancer therapy holds great promise. Thanks to our proprietary n-CoDeR® & F.I.R.S.T.™ platforms we have been able to generate first-in class anti-TNRF2 antibodies that are highly specific. We are pushing our first lead candidate BI-1808 towards the clinic, and are on track to commence clinical development in the first half of 2020.'

About BioInventBioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies to treat cancer. The Company's lead program BI-1206, is currently in a Phase l/ll for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukemia. BioInvent's pre-clinical portfolio is focused on targeting key immune suppressive cells and pathways of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells, tumor-associated myeloid cells and mechanisms of antibody drug-resistance. The Company has a strategic research collaboration with Pfizer Inc., and partnerships with Transgene, Bayer Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. BioInvent generates near term revenues from its fully integrated manufacturing unit producing antibodies for third parties for research through to late-stage clinical trials. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.


The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Disclaimer

BioInvent International AB published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 09:04:05 UTC
