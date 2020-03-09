BioLargo, Inc. Updates The Stock Day Podcast On Commercialization of PFAS Solution

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) ("the Company"), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company focused on products for air quality control, water treatment, and more. BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert joined Stock Day Podcast host Everett Jolly for an interview about BioLargo's recent company milestones.

Jolly began the interview by asking Calvert for an update on the PFAS crisis and BioLargo's solution for this issue. "This is [being referred to as] the contaminant of the decade," said Calvert. "Some people estimate that it now touches about 98% of the world's population. [In high concentration] it has been linked to adverse health effects now and there are proposals before Congress to [designate] the contaminated sites super-fund sites which would qualify them for federal funding," Calvert explained.

Calvert then expanded on the high costs associated with the treatment of PFAS-contaminated wells, noting that well decontamination across the United States would represent a multi-billion dollar project given the current solutions available on the market. However, BioLargo has developed a scalable and cost-effective solution for this crisis. "We received an EPA grant about nine months ago and we're in application for Phase II," said Calvert. "We're advancing the work," he added, noting that this includes scaling the technology as they prepare for commercial trials.

Jolly asked about the potential of BioLargo's other innovations. Calvert commented, "Now at every level in the company, we're in discussions with industry leaders about partnering and licensing." Calvert noted that the PFAS solution represents the Company's fastest growing innovation, but expressed his confidence in the value of their additional technologies.

Jolly asked about BioLargo's financial goals. "On the financing side, the key for us is to really stay away from debt," said Calvert, noting that the Company has almost finished paying off its convertible debt. "Now we're at the point where we need to put capital to work and then push that top-line revenue dramatically forward, and also be alert for licensing," said Calvert. "It's all getting better. This painful era is behind us and we're intact and the business has never been better."

To hear Dennis Calvert's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7525619-biolargo-inc-updates-the-stock-day-podcast-on-commercialization-of-pfas-solution

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

