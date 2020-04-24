Log in
BioLife : Among The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies!

04/24/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

The Financial Times identified companies across the Americas that achieved the highest CAGRs in revenue between 2015 - 2018

The FT employed research company, Statista, to survey growth companies across North, Central, and South Americas to list and rank the top 500 participating, independent companies in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the period 2015 to 2018. BioLife Solutions ranks 268th overall, and third among the six companies listed within the Pharmaceuticals classification. BioLife is also among the 36 publicly listed companies represented on the list of 500 of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020.

According to FT author, Maxine Kelly, 'The ranking is not a reflection of the size of each country's economy, but rather a function of the dynamism of a given market…'

The preview was featured as a Special Report to the Financial Times online April 6, 2020. The full report, including case studies and analysis, will be published in print on May 12, 2020.

BioLife is proud to be recognized as a leader in the dynamic Cell & Gene Therapy industry! Our portfolio of cell and gene therapy tools includes:
• Best-in-class CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media
Custom Biogenic Systems® - maximizing storage space and controlled rate freezing
evo® Systems - combining advanced Smart Shippers and Software-as-a-Service technologies developed by SAVSU Technologies
ThawSTAR® - technologically advanced water-free thawing, transporters, and workstations

Visit our website at www.biolifesolutions.com. To place an order or request more information, call us today! 1.866.6543 (toll-free in North America) or direct: 1.425.402.1400.

Disclaimer

BioLife Solutions Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 22:42:19 UTC
