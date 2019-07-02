Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioLife Solutions Inc    BLFS

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC

(BLFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BioLife : Could not attend? BioLife Solutions' Posters Presented During ISCT 2019 International Meeting in Melbourne

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

Posters presenting data for T-cells cryopreserved in CryoStor® cryopreservation solution, authored by BioLife Solutions ' Alireza Abazari, Ph.D., Scientific Applications Director and Aby J. Mathew, Ph.D., Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, were featured during the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy meeting in Melbourne, Australia, May 29 - June 1, 2019. View the posters in BioLife Solutions' Evidence Library which includes over 425 articles, abstracts, and posters citing biopreservation efficacy of CryoStor® and HypoThermosol®.

Poster #115: Updated Title: Process Optimization for CD3+ T-Cell Formulation and Cryopreservation

The authors investigated the impact of cryopreservation process parameters using human pan CD3+ T-cells. Cryopreservation process parameters investigated were cryomedia formulation, DMSO content, and post-thaw processing. Cryopreserved T-cells were assessed for cell viability, recovery and expansion, and cytokine secretion, post-thaw.

Cryomedia formulation was investigated using CryoStor® CS10, CryoStor® CS5, and two common home-brew formulations (5% recombinant human HSA + 10% DMSO in either Normosol-R or PlasmaLyte).

The impact of DMSO content was investigated using CryoStor®CS10 or CS5.

The impact of processing was determined using T-cells frozen in CryoStor®CS10, 1. immediately processed post-thaw, 2. One hour wait at room temperature post-thaw prior to processing, or 3. Twenty-four hours wait in culture post-thaw prior to processing.

The authors concluded:
• 'Intracellular-like CryoStor appears to be a more robust formulation for cryopreservation of human CD3+ T-cells than the conventional home-brew cocktails.'
• 'In CryoStor formulations, a higher DMSO concentration (10% v/v) appeared to be more effective in preserving human T-cells than lower (5% v/v) DMSO concentration.'
• 'Given a similar timeline post-thaw, expansion rate and IFN secretion for resting culture were significantly lower than the immediate activation scenario, suggesting that for optimizing manufacturing timeline, immediate post-thaw activation of T-cells may be more beneficial.'

Poster #116: The impact of feeding regimen and cell cycle on post-thaw recovery in a human T-cell model

The authors investigated feeding regimen, cell cycle, media volume, and air/liquid contact surface area to determine the criticality of each parameter to impact cell performance post-thaw in a Jurkat T cell/ CryoStor® CS5 cryopreservation solution model.

Cell cycle investigations exposed Jurkat T-cells for 24 hours in culture medium + 10µM Ribociclib to pharmacologically arrest cells in G0/G1 of the cell cycle prior to cryopreservation. Cells were assayed 48 hours post-thaw.

The impact of feeding regimen employed a starting concentration of 2.5 x 10∧5 Jurkat T-cells in 10 mL, 20 mL or 30 mL of culture media grown in two sets of T25 flasks. The first set of flasks was incubated flat. Media was exchanged on days 3, 4, and 5 after plating. The second set was incubated upright and media was not exchanged. Control flasks containing 2.5 x 10∧5 Jurkat T-cells in 10 mL of media were incubated flat. Media was not changed prior to cryopreservation. On Day 5, culture media containing cells was removed from each flask. Cells were counted, recovered and resuspended at a density of 10∧6/mL in CS5 for cryopreservation. Following cryopreservation, cells were assayed at 0, 24, and 48 hours post-thaw.

The authors concluded:
• 'In Jurkat T-cell model, feeding regimen and the timing of harvest for cryopreservation can have a significant impact on the outcome of the cryopreservation process. As such, it is suggested that feeding regimen is considered as a critical process parameter for cryopreservation process development studies. Further investigation must be conducted for specific processes and cell types to validate these results in different cells.
• While analysis of the cell cycle in the 3-day fed culture suggested cell cycle distribution was shifted toward G0/G1 phase, further experiments suggested that cell cycle per se did not have a significant impact on viability and recovery of the cells post-thaw.
• These results also suggest that viability, as assessed by membrane integrity, is not a sufficient measure of cell/process health, either during culture or post-thaw, and therefore, cells must be scrutinized and characterized with other measures as well to ensure safety, potency, and efficacy of the process and the product.'

Cryopreservation is a critical process in cell therapy manufacturing and contributes to the success of cellular therapies. Have you mapped and optimized critical cryopreservation process parameters for your cellular therapy? Seeking solutions? Present your questions to Ask the Scientists at BioLife Solutions. To place an order or for more information, visit our website at www.biolifesolutions.com. Call us at 1.866.6543 (toll-free in North America) or direct: 1.425.402.1400.

Disclaimer

BioLife Solutions Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 22:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC
06:18pBIOLIFE : Could not attend? BioLife Solutions' Posters Presented During ISCT 201..
PU
06/19BIOLIFE : Join our biopreservation best practices webinar!
PU
06/18BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
06/17BIOLIFE : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/09BIOLIFE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/09BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04/05BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Fina..
AQ
03/19BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15BIOLIFE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
03/14BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Eve..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28,2 M
EBIT 2019 4,11 M
Net income 2019 3,35 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 122x
P/E ratio 2020 45,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 8,17x
Capitalization 327 M
Chart BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
BioLife Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,8  $
Last Close Price 16,7  $
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Rice President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Wayne Cohen Chairman
Karen Foster Vice President-Operations
Roderick de Greef Secretary, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Aby J. Mathew Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC40.73%327
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.93%370 009
PFIZER-0.76%243 002
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.67%241 681
ROCHE HOLDING16.21%241 681
MERCK AND COMPANY10.91%218 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About