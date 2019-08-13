BioLife : Joining Forces!

BioLife Solutions issued a press release August 8, 2019, announcing the execution of a share exchange agreement to purchase the remaining 56% of shares of SAVSU Technologies that BioLife did not previously own.

BioLife's relationship with Savsu spans six years, during the development and growth of the evo® Cold Chain 2.0™ system, encompassing evo® hardware and evo.is® software®. Since January 2019, Savsu has supported more than 50 clinical trial-stage, commercial-stage cell and gene therapy companies that have adopted evo technology.

evo® Cold Chain 2.0TM system

Smart, evo hardware features advanced communications and sensor technology embedded into connected shipping containers designed and matched to deliver cells alive and functioning, at the indicated temperature. Technologically advanced, evo hardware is engineered to exceed the challenges of temperature ranges that include controlled room temperature (CRT; PCM), 2 - 8ºC (wet ice/PCM), -80ºC (dry ice), and -196ºC (liquid nitrogen dry vapor). The evo software cloud-based platform provides real-time communication and sensor visibility with evo hardware and much more. Through evo.is, the user manages a fleet of evo containers, maintains a database of addresses, schedules shipments, returns, and prints reports. User-configurable, the software tracks, monitors, sends notifications, alerts and prompts the recipient to unpack the payload within a pre-specified period of time.

Acquisition of Savsu is expected to strengthen BioLife's position as a leading supplier of disruptive, enabling solutions and technologically advanced devices to cell and gene therapy manufacturers. Mike Rice, BioLife CEO, remarked, 'We look forward to announcing evo product adoption decisions by several marquee cell and gene therapy developers in the coming months.'

BioLife Solutions Cell and Gene Therapy Tools

BioLife's CryoStor and HypoThermosol are best in class biopreservation solutions embedded in more than 300 customer clinical applications. CryoStor and HypoThermosol are used to preserve cell viability and function at multiple points within the cell therapy manufacturing workflow. The manufacturing workflow often includes a shipping component that requires transportation of starting material or finished product. evo hardware and software are used to preserve cell viability and function during shipment. Your gene therapy does not contain cells but must be shipped frozen? evo is your answer, too. Cryopreserved cellular therapies must be thawed before administration to the patient. BioLife previously acquired Astero Bio and the ThawSTAR® line of thawing devices used to preserve cell viability and function at the point of patient administration.

