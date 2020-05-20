BioLineRx : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today reports its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provides a corporate update.

Highlights and achievements during the first quarter 2020 and subsequent period:

Completed recruitment of the triple combination arm of the COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study;

Continued to advance the COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study toward progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) data in mid-2020;

Received Orphan Drug Designation for motixafortide (BL-8040) for the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer in Europe ;

; Announced Notice of Allowance from USPTO for a broad patent covering motixafortide in combination with anti-PD-1 for the treatment of any and all types of cancer.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented disruption in business activities and continues to impact drug development timelines around the world," stated Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "During this crisis, we have remained in close contact with our principal investigators, and we remain on track to report important survival data from the triple combination arm of our ongoing Phase 2a COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 study in advanced second-line pancreatic cancer mid-year, consistent with our prior guidance. The compelling and sustained preliminary response data on 22 evaluable patients that we reported in December give us hope that the combination of motixafortide, KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy could represent a significant breakthrough in one of the most difficult to treat cancers."

"We also continue to expect results from our ongoing BLAST Phase 2b study of motixafortide in consolidation therapy for AML patients and our GENESIS Phase 3 trial in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients by the end of this year."

"Development of our second clinical candidate, AGI-134, has been impacted by COVID-19, as enrollment in the Phase 1/2a trial has been temporarily suspended. We now expect data from that study in the second half of next year."

"We have taken swift actions in response to the pandemic to conserve cash and ensure that we can successfully navigate through this unprecedented time. But we remain as enthusiastic as ever about the broad therapeutic potential of motixafortide to treat a broad range of cancers, and we look forward to three important data readouts this year," Mr. Serlin concluded.

Upcoming 2020 and 2021 Milestones

Progression-free survival and overall survival data from the triple combination arm of the COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202 Phase 2a study in mid-2020;

Interim results from the BLAST Phase 2b AML consolidation study in the second half of 2020;

AML consolidation study in the second half of 2020; Results from the GENESIS Phase 3 registrational study in stem cell mobilization in the second half of 2020;

Initial results from Part 2 of Phase 1/2a trial of AGI-134, which were initially expected by year-end 2020, are now anticipated in the second half of 2021 due to a temporary suspension of recruitment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $5.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 23.5%, compared to $4.4 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase resulted primarily from higher expenses associated with the motixafortide COMBAT clinical trial as well as an increase in share-based compensation.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $0.2 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 31.6%, compared to $0.3 million for the comparable period in 2019. The decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in payroll and related expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $1.2 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 33.7%, compared to $0.9 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in share-based compensation.

The Company's operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 amounted to $6.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $5.6 million for the comparable period in 2019.

Non-operating income amounted to $0.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to non-operating expense of $0.3 million for the comparable period in 2019. Non-operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily relates to fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities on the Company's balance sheet. Non-operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily relate to warrant offering expenses offset by fair-value adjustments of warrant liabilities on the Company's balance sheet.

Net financial expenses amounted to $0.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net ﬁnancial expenses of $0.2 million for the comparable period in 2019. Net financial expenses for both periods primarily relate to interest paid on loans, offset by investment income earned on bank deposits.

The Company's net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 amounted to $6.6 million, compared with a net loss of $6.2 million for the comparable period in 2019.

The Company held $21.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of March 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $6.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $4.6 million for the comparable period in 2019. The $2.1 million increase in net cash used in operating activities during the three-month period in 2020, compared to the three-month period in 2019, was primarily the result of changes in operating asset and liability items in the two periods, i.e., an increase in prepaid expenses and other receivables in 2020 versus a decrease in 2019, as well as higher decrease in accounts payable and accruals in 2020 versus 2019.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $6.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net cash used in investing activities of $9.3 million for the comparable period in 2019. The changes in cash flows from investing activities relate primarily to investments in, and maturities of, short-term bank deposits.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $14.9 million for the comparable period in 2019. The decrease in cash flows from financing activities reflects the underwritten public offering completed in February 2019.

(Tables follow)

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's business model is to in-license novel compounds, develop them through clinical stages, and then partner with pharmaceutical companies for further clinical development and/or commercialization.

The Company's lead program, motixafortide (BL-8040), is a cancer therapy platform currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy under a collaboration agreement with MSD. Motixafortide is also being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in consolidation AML and a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation.

BioLineRx is developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events. BioLineRx industry updates are also regularly updated on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and "intends," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are: changes in relationships with collaborators; the impact of competitive products and technological changes; risks relating to the development of new products; and the ability to implement technological improvements. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020.

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(UNAUDITED)









December 31, March 31,

2019 2020

in USD thousands Assets



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents 5,297 5,072 Short-term bank deposits 22,192 16,109 Prepaid expenses 108 277 Other receivables 613 682 Total current assets 28,210 22,140





NON-CURRENT ASSETS



Property and equipment, net 1,816 1,698 Right-of-use assets, net 1,650 1,565 Intangible assets, net 21,891 21,768 Total non-current assets 25,357 25,031 Total assets 53,567 47,171





Liabilities and equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES



Current maturities of long-term loans 2,692 2,777 Accounts payable and accruals:



Trade 7,794 7,489 Other 1,280 1,303 Lease liabilities 202 197 Total current liabilities 11,968 11,766 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



Warrants 658 182 Long-term loans, net of current maturities 5,799 5,076 Lease liabilities 1,762 1,639 Total non-current liabilities 8,219 6,897 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES



Total liabilities 20,187 18,663





EQUITY



Ordinary shares 4,692 4,907 Share premium 265,938 267,140 Capital reserve 12,132 12,488 Other comprehensive loss (1,416) (1,416) Accumulated deficit (247,966) (254,611) Total equity 33,380 28,508 Total liabilities and equity 53,567 47,171

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)



Three months ended March 31,

2019 2020

in USD thousands RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES (4,392) (5,422) SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES (256) (175) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (930) (1,243) OPERATING LOSS (5,578) (6,840) NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET (340) 469 FINANCIAL INCOME 210 140 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (447) (414) NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (6,155) (6,645)









LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED (0.05) (0.04)





WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE 132,979,984 176,454,423







BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)



Ordinary shares Share premium Capital Reserve Other comprehensive loss Accumulated deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2019 3,110 250,192 11,955 (1,416) (222,520) 41,321 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019:











Issuance of share capital, net 817 9,620 - - - 10,437 Employee stock options exercised 1 18 (18) - - 1 Employee stock options forfeited and expired - 30 (30) - - - Share-based compensation - - 284 - - 284 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (6,155) (6,155) BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2019 3,928 259,860 12,191 (1,416) (228,675) 45,888















Ordinary shares Share premium Capital Reserve Other comprehensive loss Accumulated deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2020 4,692 265,938 12,132 (1,416) (247,966) 33,380 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020:











Issuance of share capital, net 208 895 - - - 1,103 Employee stock options exercised 7 204 (204) - - 7 Employee stock options forfeited and expired - 103 (103) - - - Share-based compensation - - 663 - - 663 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (6,645) (6,645) BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020 4,907 267,140 12,488 (1,416) (254,611) 28,508















BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)







Three months ended

March 31,

2019 2020

in USD thousands





CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Comprehensive loss for the period (6,155) (6,645) Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities (see appendix below) 1,533 (93) Net cash used in operating activities (4,622) (6,738)





CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Investments in short-term deposits (21,510) (6,000) Maturities of short-term deposits 12,228 12,191 Purchase of property and equipment (31) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,313) 6,191





CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Issuance of share capital and warrants, net of issuance costs 14,989 1,103 Employee stock options exercised 1 7 Repayments of loans (23) (682) Repayments of lease liabilities (50) (41) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,917 387





INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 982 (160) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,404 5,297 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2) (65) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 4,384 5,072







BioLineRx Ltd.

APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)







Three months ended

March 31,

2019 2020

in USD thousands











Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:



Income and expenses not involving cash flows:



Depreciation and amortization 213 321 Long-term prepaid expenses 1 - Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 2 65 Fair value adjustments of warrants (79) (476) Share-based compensation 284 663 Warrant issuance costs 417 - Interest and exchange differences on short-term deposits (195) (108) Interest on loans 154 44 Exchange differences on lease liability - (82)

797 427





Changes in operating asset and liability items:



Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables 786 (238) Decrease in accounts payable and accruals (50) (282)

736 (520)

1,533 (93)

















Supplemental information on interest received in cash 229 184





Supplemental information on interest paid in cash 238 275







SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.