Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Biom'Up    BUP   FR0013284080

BIOM'UP

(BUP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biom'up : Notice of 2018 Year End results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Biom'up / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Biom'up Notice of 2018 Year End results

12.04.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biom'up Notice of 2018 Year End Results
 

Saint-Priest, France, April 12th, 2019 - 8h00 (CEST) - Biom'up SA (the « Company »), specializing in surgical hemostasis, will announce its results for the full year, ending December 31st, 2018 on April 30th, 2019 before European markets open.

Biom'up will disclose FY 2018 results and provide an update on current activities. The press release can be downloaded from the Biom'up website under www.biomup.com at time of publication.


Contacts

Biom'up
Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Yves Quentel
investisseurs@biomup.com
+33 4 86 57 36 10		 MC Services AG
International Investor and Public Relations
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529252-22
 

About Biom'up

Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France), Biom'up develops and commercializes hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers designed to simplify traditional and laparoscopic surgical procedures in numerous specialties such as cardiac, general and orthopedic, and give patients a better quality of life. The Company's lead product, HEMOBLAST Bellows, is marketed in Europe and the United States.

Since its creation, Biom'up has benefited from the support of prominent European and US investors. The Company's shareholders include Bpifrance (including its Innobio fund), Gimv, Lundbeckfond, Athyrium Capital and Invesco, as well as all the Company's management team. Biom'up successfully completed its IPO on Euronext Paris, raising EUR42.5 million in October 2017.

Since then, the Company carried out a EUR16 million capital increase in February 2018 and a EUR7.7 million capital increase by means of a private placement in December 2018. It also entered into a EUR25 million bond financing agreement with Athyrium, a U.S. fund specializing in innovative companies in the healthcare sector, in March 2018, brought to EUR28 million in December 2018.

Biom'up is listed on Euronext, Compartiment C
ISIN : FR0013284080 - Ticker : BUP


12.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biom'up
8, allée Irène Joliot Curie
69800 Saint-Priest
France
Phone: +33 (0)4 86 57 36 10
Fax: +33 (0)4 37 69 00 84
E-mail: contact@biomup.com
Internet: www.biomup.com
ISIN: FR0013284080
WKN: A2H5VA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin; London, Paris
EQS News ID: 799173

 
End of News DGAP News Service

799173  12.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=799173&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOM'UP
02:05aBIOM'UP : Notice of 2018 Year End results
EQ
01/31BIOM'UP : appoints George Makhoul as Chief Commercial Officer (USA)
EQ
01/30BIOM'UP : HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows full pivotal trial results published in Journal ..
EQ
01/22BIOM'UP : granted FDA approval for its HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows Laparoscopic Applic..
EQ
01/07BIOM'UP : Achievement of two major development milestones
EQ
2018BIOM'UP : raises EUR3 million from the EUR10 million credit line granted in Marc..
EQ
2018BIOM'UP : successfully closes a EUR7.67 million private placement financing
EQ
2018BIOM'UP : launches a private placement financing of a minimum of EUR 7 million
EQ
2018BIOM'UP : sees a strong commercial uptake in HEMOBLAST(TM) Bellows in the US and..
EQ
2018BIOM'UP : announces completion of the 2018 scale-up of its manufacturing facilit..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2,50 M
EBIT 2018 -27,6 M
Net income 2018 -25,8 M
Finance 2018 9,10 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 19,2x
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
Capitalization 57,1 M
Chart BIOM'UP
Duration : Period :
Biom'Up Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOM'UP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,2 €
Spread / Average Target 156%
Managers
NameTitle
Etienne Binant Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan K. Öhrström Chairman
Jean-Luc Imbert Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Yves Quentel Group Financial Director
William D. Spotnitz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOM'UP-13.42%64
MEDTRONIC PLC-2.56%118 866
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.21.79%40 971
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS23.93%26 358
HOYA CORPORATION17.70%26 227
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY38.53%23 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About