Biom'up : Notice of 2018 Year End results

Saint-Priest, France, April 12th, 2019 - 8h00 (CEST) - Biom'up SA (the « Company »), specializing in surgical hemostasis, will announce its results for the full year, ending December 31st, 2018 on April 30th, 2019 before European markets open.

Biom'up will disclose FY 2018 results and provide an update on current activities. The press release can be downloaded from the Biom'up website under www.biomup.com at time of publication.



Contacts

Biom'up

Chief Financial Officer

Jean-Yves Quentel

investisseurs@biomup.com

+33 4 86 57 36 10 MC Services AG

International Investor and Public Relations

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529252-22

About Biom'up

Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France), Biom'up develops and commercializes hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers designed to simplify traditional and laparoscopic surgical procedures in numerous specialties such as cardiac, general and orthopedic, and give patients a better quality of life. The Company's lead product, HEMOBLAST Bellows, is marketed in Europe and the United States.

Since its creation, Biom'up has benefited from the support of prominent European and US investors. The Company's shareholders include Bpifrance (including its Innobio fund), Gimv, Lundbeckfond, Athyrium Capital and Invesco, as well as all the Company's management team. Biom'up successfully completed its IPO on Euronext Paris, raising EUR42.5 million in October 2017.

Since then, the Company carried out a EUR16 million capital increase in February 2018 and a EUR7.7 million capital increase by means of a private placement in December 2018. It also entered into a EUR25 million bond financing agreement with Athyrium, a U.S. fund specializing in innovative companies in the healthcare sector, in March 2018, brought to EUR28 million in December 2018.

Biom'up is listed on Euronext, Compartiment C

ISIN : FR0013284080 - Ticker : BUP