BioMarin Pharmaceutical : Announces Closing of Exercise by Initial Purchasers of Option to Purchase an Additional $50 million of 1.25% Senior Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2027

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) today announced that the initial purchasers of the previously announced offering of its 1.25% Senior Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2027 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended elected to exercise in full their 13-day option to purchase an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of the notes (the "Additional Notes"). The sale of the Additional Notes closed today.

The Additional Notes have identical terms to the 1.25% Senior Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2027 sold on May 14, 2020 (the "Original Notes" and, together with the Additional Notes, the "Notes") and, following today's closing, there is a total of $600 million aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding. The aggregate net proceeds from the offering of the Notes was approximately $585.8 million after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and estimated expenses payable by BioMarin. BioMarin used approximately $50.0 million of the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase shares of its common stock concurrently with the offering of the Original Notes in privately negotiated transactions with purchasers of the notes effected through one of the initial purchasers or its affiliate, as BioMarin's agent. BioMarin intends to use a majority of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay, repurchase or settle in cash some or all of its 1.50% senior subordinated convertible notes due in 2020, although it did not effect any such repayment, repurchase or settlement concurrently with the offering. BioMarin intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that BioMarin expects.

