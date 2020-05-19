Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.    BMRN

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(BMRN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/19 04:00:00 pm
93.89 USD   -1.54%
04:22pBIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pBIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Closing of Exercise by Initial Purchasers of Option to Purchase an Additional $50 million of 1.25% Senior Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2027
PR
05/14BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioMarin Pharmaceutical : Announces Closing of Exercise by Initial Purchasers of Option to Purchase an Additional $50 million of 1.25% Senior Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2027

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) today announced that the initial purchasers of the previously announced offering of its 1.25% Senior Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2027 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended elected to exercise in full their 13-day option to purchase an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of the notes (the "Additional Notes"). The sale of the Additional Notes closed today.

The Additional Notes have identical terms to the 1.25% Senior Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2027 sold on May 14, 2020 (the "Original Notes" and, together with the Additional Notes, the "Notes") and, following today's closing, there is a total of $600 million aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding. The aggregate net proceeds from the offering of the Notes was approximately $585.8 million after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and estimated expenses payable by BioMarin. BioMarin used approximately $50.0 million of the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase shares of its common stock concurrently with the offering of the Original Notes in privately negotiated transactions with purchasers of the notes effected through one of the initial purchasers or its affiliate, as BioMarin's agent. BioMarin intends to use a majority of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay, repurchase or settle in cash some or all of its 1.50% senior subordinated convertible notes due in 2020, although it did not effect any such repayment, repurchase or settlement concurrently with the offering. BioMarin intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The offer and sale of the Notes and the shares of BioMarin common stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, the Notes and such shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering.  Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "will," or similar expressions and the negatives of those words. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that BioMarin expects. These risks and uncertainties include market risks, trends and conditions. These and other risks are more fully described in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section titled "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year ended March 31, 2020. It is not possible for BioMarin to predict all risks, nor can BioMarin assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements it may make. In light of these risks, you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent BioMarin's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. BioMarin disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-announces-closing-of-exercise-by-initial-purchasers-of-option-to-purchase-an-additional-50-million-of-1-25-senior-subordinated-convertible-notes-due-2027--301062041.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL IN
04:22pBIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Ob..
AQ
04:16pBIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Closing of Exercise by Initial Purchasers of..
PR
05/14BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
05/11BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Pricing of Upsized $550 Million Senior Subor..
PR
05/11BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of..
PR
05/06BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Confer..
PR
05/03BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Extends Gene Therapy Leadership with DiNAQOR in a Prec..
PR
05/01BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
04/29BIOMARIN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group