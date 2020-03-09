BioMarin Pharmaceutical : Brinda Balakrishnan, M.D., Ph.D., Honored with 2020 "40 Under 40" Award from the San Francisco Business Times

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq:BMRN) today announced that Brinda Balakrishnan, M.D., Ph.D., has been named to the San Francisco Business Times 2020 "40 Under 40" list. Now in its ninth year, the San Francisco Business Times "40 Under 40" list highlights the Bay Area's best and brightest young business and community leaders. Dr. Balakrishnan is the only woman biotech leader to be included in this year's list.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Brinda on winning this prestigious and well-deserved award," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Brinda is clearly at home among this group of extremely accomplished Bay Area leaders who have demonstrated exceptional talent and skill in their various roles. Her important contributions to our business and employee community have earned her the highest regard from colleagues both within and beyond our company."

Dr. Balakrishnan joined BioMarin in early 2016 and currently serves as Group Vice President, Corporate and Business Development. She is also a member of BioMarin's Executive Committee. Dr. Balakrishnan leads the company's initiatives on corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing. She has experience in a variety of roles within the biotech industry, including a leadership role at a rare disease start-up, a biotech consultant, and a key member of the business development group of a global rare disease company.

In addition to her corporate role, Dr. Balakrishnan has been a dedicated volunteer for many years. She serves as an alumni interviewer for undergraduate admissions at M.I.T., with a special focus on interviewing applicants living in Africa. She has also led an annual toy/food drive to support various Bay Area communities, including Raphael House, a family homeless shelter in San Francisco. An avid runner and world traveler, Dr. Balakrishnan is a wife and mother to two young children. She is a quintessential role model for women in science, with her ability to actively advance her career while growing her family.

"I am honored to be among this group of outstanding Bay Area leaders, and I am very grateful for the support I have received from the entire BioMarin community," said Dr. Balakrishnan. "This community has been instrumental in helping me to advance both my professional and personal goals, and I am passionate about making a significant impact for rare disease patients and volunteering to improve communities throughout the Bay Area."

