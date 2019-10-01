Log in
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical : to Participate in Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on October 8, 2019 in New York

10/01/2019

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Robert Baffi, Ph.D., President of Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations, will participate in a fireside discussion at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on October 8, 2019 at 11:15am ET in New York.  Dr. Baffi will also participate in the panel discussion on manufacturing, dose, and durability in gene therapy at 10:20am ET, which will not be available by webcast.

To access the live webcast presentation, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following each event.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.  

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:


Investors 

Media

Traci McCarty 

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558 

(415) 455-7451

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-jefferies-gene-therapyediting-summit-on-october-8-2019-in-new-york-300928381.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
