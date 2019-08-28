Log in
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical : to Participate in Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2019 in New York

08/28/2019

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Dan Spiegelman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2019 at 8:35am ET in New York.  To access the live webcast, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following each event.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.  

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-morgan-stanley-17th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-on-september-10-2019-in-new-york-300908170.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.


