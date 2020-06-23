BioMarin Pharmaceutical : to Participate in the Virtual BofA Securities 2020 Napa Biopharma Conference

Log in
06/23/2020 | 08:31am EDT

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Henry Fuchs, M.D., President, Worldwide Research & Development and Brian Mueller, Acting Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Napa Biopharma Conference on June 24, 2020 at 11:30am ET.  An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.  

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-the-virtual-bofa-securities-2020-napa-biopharma-conference-301080544.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
