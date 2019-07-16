Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.    BMRN

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(BMRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BioMarin to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 1 at 4:30pm ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 1, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results and provide a general business update.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

Dial-in Number 
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (866) 502-9859
International Dial-in Number: (574) 990-1362
Conference ID: 6989536

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 6989536

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:


Investors 

Media

Traci McCarty 

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558 

(415) 455-7451

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-host-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-thursday-august-1-at-430pm-et-300885467.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL IN
08:31aBIOMARIN TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 2019 : 30pm ET
PR
07/10BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
07/09BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Appoints Pharmaceutical Veteran and Former J & J Execu..
PU
07/08BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Plans Regulatory Submissions for Marketing Authorizati..
PR
06/27BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Abstract at the ..
AQ
06/26BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Abstract at the ..
PR
06/24BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Earns Milestone Payments from Pfizer for TALZENNA for ..
AQ
06/21BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Earns Milestone Payments from Pfizer for TALZENNA® (ta..
PR
06/19BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Vo..
AQ
06/18BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Vo..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About